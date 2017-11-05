i will start watching again when the negan storyline is over Reply

I don't read the comics but I think he's still alive and kicking there. Might be a while. Reply

I am not ready for whatever is bound to happen to Eric and sad Aaron



Also heard that Norman is on Talking Dead afterwards which bleh Reply

Yeah, he'll undoubtedly be promoting his dumb motorcycle show since the second season premieres right after Talking Dead. At least they didn't put it between Walking Dead and Talking Dead to try to force people to watch it. Reply

ugh, his fucking masturbatory project. fuck it. Reply

same. they've cut to eric too many times in the past two eps, so i feel like he's a goner Reply

mehhhh.



spoilers are up if y'all want to know what happens:

mehhhh.

You gotta log in to see them Reply

sorry :( Reply

I'm still devasted after accidentally stumbling on spoilers for this season, and I feel like I'm just going to be dragging myself up to the mid-season finale before I just quit watching altogether.



It's all so disapponting. And even if I hadn't seen the spoilers, these past two episodes just haven't been very good... idk



Edited at 2017-11-06 01:28 am (UTC) Reply

What happens? Reply

The spoilers are incredibly depressing. I am trying to hold onto hope that maybe it's a deliberate misdirect by the show and not what really happens, but I know Spoiling Dead is pretty accurate so I am preparing myself to just give up on this show, finally. Reply

if its the same one that i accidentally read, then I cant believe it's actually true. its the one thing i never thought they'd actually do. Reply

Yeah I have a feeling my faves will exit sooner rather than later and that spoiler may make my departure even quicker Reply

I got spoiled for episode 8? I think it was. They didn't even use a spoiler tag and they commented with it several times. I opened up the comment in a new tab to reply and they already edited their comment with the spoiler tag but it was too late, I already saw. I was so pissed. Reply

i love ezekiel sfm Reply

I stopped watching this last season and am just now jumping back into it. Is this Ezekiel character for real?? Why does he talk like that?? Reply

He's a zookeeper and former community theater actor and he puts on a show for his people to give them hope. Sometimes when he's talking to Carol he just talks normally. Reply

lmfao commercials after 4 minutes. never change, amc Reply

i love ezekiel and carol, idgaf Reply

same Reply

so im Canadian but for the first time, the use of guns on this show is really starting to unnerve me. like its one thing for them to be used on zombies but the mass shootings on the show, after everything in the US right now... ech.



also as a Canadian, we'd clearly would have died off since we dont have access to this many guns. We'd all be in our cabins far away from the border, hoping for the best. Reply

it might be kinda different since its the apocalypse and theyre at war altho i feel like theyre going crazy with the guns already cause it seems mindless...but ahs:cult toned down a mass shooting ep that aired after vegas. altho it still seemed pretty graphic to me Reply

I would hope the zombies would freeze in our winters tbh Reply

Just wait until winter and the zombies would just freeze, making it easier to get rid of them. Reply

not so much killed off by zombies but killed off by the crazy minnesotans crossing the border with their guns and murdering us all Reply

i cannot with amc giving norman his own show like OMFG NO Reply

I can't believe they didn't cancel it after the shitty ratings it got last year. Reply

this Long Way Round/Down wannabe Reply

I think I need a calm episode or two. Can't wait to watch Shameless after. Reply

THE WIDOW IS YOUR FRIENDS WIDOW Reply

morales definitely is negan bc they both don't shut up. i guess becoming a savior means constant monologues lmao Reply

I can’t, and won’t ever, quit this show. I’m too invested. And I adore Andy.



Also.... fuck Morales Reply

