ONTD Original™: 23 Telekinetics from Movies & Television



Alex Mack acquired her telekinesis, among other abilities, after coming in contact with a substance called GC-161. She generally used her telekinesis to cause mischief, or to get herself out of small troubles. Mack could create invisible barriers that prevented others from moving forward, too. She channeled her power through her eyes, which meant that her telekinesis could only work if her focus remained uninterrupted or her vision unobstructed.

The oldest of the Charmed Ones, Prue Halliwell, inherited the active power of telekinesis. Prue originally channeled the ability through her eyes, but she eventually was able to use it through her hands. Prue strengthened her punches with telekinesis as well as levitated herself briefly. Ten years in the future, Prue's powers advanced to the point where she could cause mass destruction with waves of telekinesis. After Prue died, the active power was passed on to her half-sister, Paige. The gift manifested differently, though, due to Paige's Whitelighter heritage.

Shortly before Chris Evans became Captain America, he starred in the 2009 sci-fi action flick Push about telekinetics and other powered beings. His character, Nick Gant, was a "Mover," which is the movie's term for anyone who possesses telekinesis. There were plans for a television spin-off back in 2010, but that appears to be a dead project now.

The enigmatic psychokinetic child from the current hit Stranger Things possesses several gifts besides telekinesis. Eleven has been shown to flip a van in the air as well as move a train car. If she exerts herself too much, though, Eleven becomes fatigued and has nosebleeds.

Years before she was Monica Geller, Courteney Cox starred in Misfits of Science, an NBC drama about amateur superheroes and their misadventures. The series only lasted one season. Cox's character was a rebellious teen telekinetic whose powers were limited to her line of vision. If she was blindfolded, her ability was useless. Tim Kring, known for Heroes, got his start on Misfits of Science as a writer on one episode.

The main antagonist of the original Heroes series was Sylar, someone whose primary ability was being able to instantly learn the complexity and processes behind things such as organisms, subjects, and even other people's powers. One of the first powers he acquired from someone else was telekinesis, which he later used frequently to steal more powers with.

The titular character in Stephen King's story 'Carrie' was a troubled and abused psychokinetic teenager whose powers emerged during puberty. She is mostly known as a telekinetic, but she had other psionic powers, too. Her other abilities were touched upon more or less depending upon the adaptation of the source material. The exact origin of White's powers is not known, but it is thought to be genetically inherited as both her parents were carriers of the gene. However, the powers only manifested in females, particularly around the first menustration. In the 1999 sequel The Rage: Carrie 2, it is revealed that Carrie's father had another daughter, Rachel. She, too, was a psychokinetic who used her powers to exact revenge on her bullies.

In the found footage, sci-fi movie Chronicle, Andrew and his cousin Matt and their friend Steve all gain telekinesis after coming in contact with a foreign object from space. The three could make themselves "fly" using their telekinesis, too. Matt and Steve were well-adjusted enough that they didn't go mad with power, but bullied Andrew went completely over the edge with his newfound ability.

Raven is an Azarathian/demon hybrid and a founding member of the Teen Titans. She is an advanced telekinetic who uses her "soul-self" with many of her abilities. By merging part of her soul-self with inanimate objects (and even people), she can seize control of them. Raven can also create telekinetic construct weapons and force fields.

Many Force-sensitives in the Star Wars franchise were capable of telekinesis. Jedis or Siths could tap into the Force, allowing them to disarm, lift, pull, and push others.

David Cronenberg's 1981 body horror Scanners revolves around psychokinetic people. This being a Cronenberg movie, viewers can expect lots of visceral imagery.

Akira, a character from the eponymous manga and anime film, was an ESPer (someone with extrasensory perception). His powers were acquired through the government experimenting on him. Akira's abilities - telekinesis, telepathy, and teleportation - were almost god-like, and he was capable of causing much destruction.

The Power Rangers boom in the '90s urged copycats, including a semi-popular one dubbed Big Bad Beetleborgs (later Beetleborgs Metallix). Like Power Rangers, Beetleborgs was loosely based on stock footage from a Japanese action TV show. In this case, B-Fighter and its sequel B-Fighter Kabuto. The origin shows were notably darker and more trippy in tone whereas the U.S. adaptations were childish and slapstick in nature. One of the allies in Beetleborgs endowed the three kid protagonists with special individual powers along with their Beetleborg abilities. The character Drew McCormick was given telekinesis, which he appeared to only use when not transformed into a Beetleborg.

Sebastian Stan portrayed the antagonist, Chase Collins, in the 2006 movie The Covenant. Chase expertly "blasted" opponents with bursts of telekinesis, and he could even strike at them with tendril-like, telekinetic constructs.

Like in the movie The Craft or the Buffyverse, telekinesis is a rudimentary power for almost any witch in The Vampire Diaries. Bonnie could use it from the moment her witchcraft heritage kicked in. Initially, Bonnie performed telekinesis without the need of a spell or incantation. In latter seasons, she activated the ability with the word "motus" (motion).

Of Shendu's twelve talismans, there was one called the Rooster Talisman. It granted its user the powers of telekinesis and levitation. Jackie Chan's niece, Jade, in the Jackie Chan Adventures swallowed the Rooster Talisman. In doing so, she was able to use telekinesis for a brief period of time. Because of her small size, Jade's telekinesis was limited and she was unable to lift anything heavier than another human. Adult users could levitate tanks and objects far bigger than themselves. Combining the Rooster with the Rabbit Talisman created supersonic flight.

Jason Voorhees met his match in the seventh entry of the Friday the 13th franchise. Tina Shepard was a troubled teenager who accidentally freed the hockey-masked killer with her telekinetic powers. She then used her ability to return him to the bottom of Crystal Lake.

Telekinesis is the go-to power for many villains in anime. A number of the antagonists in the classic magical girl anime Sailor Moon were telekinetic. Some of the most vicious users were the aliens Ail and An. They telekinetically tortured Sailor Moon and her friends before they saw the evil of their ways and left Earth to never be seen again.