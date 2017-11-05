The Exorcist 2.06 Promo + Season 2 Wrap Party



this was not my great and clever horror show. the tone, pacing, and structure of the episode was all off, and there were several inconsistent creative choices that left me scratching my head. this felt like a rough draft or rough cut of an actual episode, where all three storylines with tomas, andy, and marcus were ooc and/or really underwhelming.



i felt like this from the very first scene. i liked that verity confronted andy right away after the cliffhanger in 2.04, but andy immediately sort of realizes grace isn't real, instead of trying to vaguely ask anyone else to make sure that he's not just imagining things. he kind of came to that conclusion way too quickly and his character was all over the place – and not in a way that was "he doesn't understand what's happening to him".



BUGS WERE COMING OUT OF HIS SKIN! OUT OF HOLES IN HIS SKIN! this wasn't something hiding under his pillow like with casey. with casey, we understood the choices she made on her own, even when she was under the influence for the first two episodes of the show (before inviting pazuzu in at the end of 1.02, at which point the demon took form and communicated with her, and thus us as the audience).



why didn't he go to the hospital? why didn't he think about doing anything about it? then andy has a breakdown in the woods and drives verity back to the house and somehow knows that grace, who he didn't talk about with anyone else, is responsible for truck attacking verity. there was no like, sign for andy to confirm his suspicions something extra weird was going on. also, he and rose don't even see to acknowledge they kissed in the last episode? why didn't she display any worry this would affect her stance on evaluating the family? this episode should've been andy sliding back and forth between questioning his circumstances. instead, he just knows things when it's convenient for him to. after how well done the first four episodes were with him and grace, this was really disappointing. like why?



the answer: because the show had to get andy out of the house, and in order for tomas to investigate the house alone they had to split him and marcus up. the entire crux of this episode was really contrived and not set up well for any of the three storylines (ft. two minutes of bennett and mouse). whether a rewrite of the andy storyline would keep the camping solution or not, there had to have been another way for this to happen.



considering the last episode left off with two intimate character moments with andy/rose and tomas/marcus, for those two things to like not matter in this episode was really weird. an extra five minutes at the beginning of the episode would have gone a long way towards helping this.



show marcus struggling with accepting the date invitation (why this didn't happen i'll never know), show a moment of tomas questioning to himself whether he should take the risk (we briefly see this on the road, subtle symbolism, but it happens very quickly), and the two of them deciding how to split up the investigation.



the biggest problem with this episode besides the structure is that it was really, really rushed. and it's supposed to be the midpoint that propels us into the second half of the season which will be a lot of plot. most of the episode managed to feel like filler even though the main events of it were important.



i understand that tomas is always willing to dive in head first and fight something, but his decisions were ridiculous this episode. i understand that marcus is questioning his place in the world and the self-restrictions he placed on himself for so long, but we don't get to see these character's thought processes bc everything has to happen so quickly.

