The Exorcist 2.06 Promo + Season 2 Wrap Party
Too bad no one @TheExorcistFOX likes each other. pic.twitter.com/CR1QJuCBy1— Melissa Russell's (@MelissaRussells) November 5, 2017
Time to party!!! @JohnTheCho @lijunli @AlexBarima @HunterDillon02 @cyrusarnold @briannahilde #TheExorcist #wrapparty pic.twitter.com/Tc1tsTt9jY— Cyrus Arnold (@cyrusarnold) November 5, 2017
#theexorcist wrap party. Gooood timez. pic.twitter.com/QW11xaoic8— daniela arbaje (@danielaarbajek) November 5, 2017
We do it for you Joan! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜— ben daniels (@bendanielsss) November 4, 2017
TV Ratings Friday: ‘The Exorcist’ ticks up, CBS and ‘Dateline’ on top https://t.co/XtYRLe3wFc— TV by the Numbers (@TVbytheNumbers) November 4, 2017
Casey Rance is Coming Back to FOX’s “The Exorcist” This Season! https://t.co/mfzRtGzkyl pic.twitter.com/b8ubGZdqcT— Bloody Disgusting 🎃 (@BDisgusting) November 3, 2017
Previously: The Exorcist Season 2 Recap + 2.05 Viewing Post!
Curious about the show and why it has so many posts on ONTD but don't know where to start? Check out the Halloween guide to watching The Exorcist. (You can watch the second season on Hulu, Fox's Website, Amazon Video, and Yahoo View)
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Thoughts on next week?
Casey is back.
grace is sf scary to me, i can't handle creepy kids. nothing on this show has scared me so far but that little girl... i'm shuddering just thinking about it. and those poor foster kids :( i felt so bad for truck and verity this ep. and i loved the scene with verity & shelby, it gave us some great insight into both of their characters and seeing verity confirmed as a lesbian was lovely.
i'm not ready for anyone to die this season
grace is successfully starting to break up the foster family. poor truck.
i'd like more development and i don't think they had a crazy amount of chemistry but since i'm not expecting peter to last for many eps, i think the scenes served their purpose to drive marcus' character arc forward. plus, ben daniels really sold that fine line between hesitancy and desperation marcus always seems to walk
it is worth noting, though, i think a big part of the reason all this is very frustrating for some people is that this episode and the boat date in particular had been super hyped up by the cast and crew for the past two weeks, along with the promise of marcus' sexuality being explored. then the episode airs and it's badly written all around, not just the marcus/peter stuff, but their date ended up being underwritten and lackluster, and marcus' sexuality wasn't even a factor in any of it. so it feels now like they want kudos for something that wasn't genuine.
for what it's worth, though, i don't think you're in the minority with your opinion. the majority of the responses i've seen were positive and it seems like a lot of people are really into peter/marcus. there's a whole slew of discourse about it on tumblr because people don't want to hear any criticism lmfao
this was not my great and clever horror show. the tone, pacing, and structure of the episode was all off, and there were several inconsistent creative choices that left me scratching my head. this felt like a rough draft or rough cut of an actual episode, where all three storylines with tomas, andy, and marcus were ooc and/or really underwhelming.
i felt like this from the very first scene. i liked that verity confronted andy right away after the cliffhanger in 2.04, but andy immediately sort of realizes grace isn't real, instead of trying to vaguely ask anyone else to make sure that he's not just imagining things. he kind of came to that conclusion way too quickly and his character was all over the place – and not in a way that was "he doesn't understand what's happening to him".
BUGS WERE COMING OUT OF HIS SKIN! OUT OF HOLES IN HIS SKIN! this wasn't something hiding under his pillow like with casey. with casey, we understood the choices she made on her own, even when she was under the influence for the first two episodes of the show (before inviting pazuzu in at the end of 1.02, at which point the demon took form and communicated with her, and thus us as the audience).
why didn't he go to the hospital? why didn't he think about doing anything about it? then andy has a breakdown in the woods and drives verity back to the house and somehow knows that grace, who he didn't talk about with anyone else, is responsible for truck attacking verity. there was no like, sign for andy to confirm his suspicions something extra weird was going on. also, he and rose don't even see to acknowledge they kissed in the last episode? why didn't she display any worry this would affect her stance on evaluating the family? this episode should've been andy sliding back and forth between questioning his circumstances. instead, he just knows things when it's convenient for him to. after how well done the first four episodes were with him and grace, this was really disappointing. like why?
the answer: because the show had to get andy out of the house, and in order for tomas to investigate the house alone they had to split him and marcus up. the entire crux of this episode was really contrived and not set up well for any of the three storylines (ft. two minutes of bennett and mouse). whether a rewrite of the andy storyline would keep the camping solution or not, there had to have been another way for this to happen.
considering the last episode left off with two intimate character moments with andy/rose and tomas/marcus, for those two things to like not matter in this episode was really weird. an extra five minutes at the beginning of the episode would have gone a long way towards helping this.
show marcus struggling with accepting the date invitation (why this didn't happen i'll never know), show a moment of tomas questioning to himself whether he should take the risk (we briefly see this on the road, subtle symbolism, but it happens very quickly), and the two of them deciding how to split up the investigation.
the biggest problem with this episode besides the structure is that it was really, really rushed. and it's supposed to be the midpoint that propels us into the second half of the season which will be a lot of plot. most of the episode managed to feel like filler even though the main events of it were important.
i understand that tomas is always willing to dive in head first and fight something, but his decisions were ridiculous this episode. i understand that marcus is questioning his place in the world and the self-restrictions he placed on himself for so long, but we don't get to see these character's thought processes bc everything has to happen so quickly.
i described the episode this way before in the viewing post and it's true: the episode is vague. it feels vague in a way the show hasn't before. in season 1, in 2.01-2.04, something happened with the characters every episode and you could always tell what they were going through. that was not the case here.
and i was very underwhelmed with marcus's storyline. i can easily buy marcus having a breakdown with someone he just met – he did that with tomas in 1.02. but the scene in this episode was really bad. it felt cringe-worthy even though ben acted the hell out of it, because him and peter don't have a relationship. and not in a "they're getting to know each other" way, bc we don't know anything about peter. it was telling and not showing. they get on the boat, marcus interviews a woman about demons on the island while peter sits in the background, then the next scene of them is his rant, then the kiss. there's so little time and care dedicated to this storyline, and it's treated so differently from how jessica/tomas and andy/rose has been.
i wanted to see the show explore marcus's character and sexuality, but his actions were not believable this episode, and everything he said (besides the self harm) are things we already knew.
the horror stuff was fine. the visuals were fine. i loved the style of tomas's flashbacks.
but the writing smushed a lot of storylines together this episode that needed more room to breathe. this was the worst episode of the show to me and it comes after four great episodes of set up, so I'm baffled as to how they planned all that out and didn't look at this episode and think, let's save some of this stuff for another episode or something.
also, the Discourse surrounding the marcus/peter storyline is infuriating. sorry i'm not happy with marcus's storyline getting very little screen time and feeing shallow.
i'm nervous about next week bc 2.06 has a lot of slack to pick up that 2.05 missed. it really did not accomplish anything successfully, with the exception of mouse and bennett, who were squeezed out bc this ep was so rushed.
cindy and budget rick grimes from the first two episodes had more individual character substance than peter and had their relationship handled better and more intimately than peter/marcus lmfao
as for everything else... we already talked about this (at tedious length lmfao god help us), so you already know how i feel and that i love you.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
