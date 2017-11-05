Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x09 - "The Doldrums"


Claire and Jamie leave Scotland, sailing to the West Indies on an urgent quest. When the superstitious crew looks for someone to blame after a string of bad luck, rescue comes from an unlikely source.

Outlander airs on Starz at 8pm, Sundays (and is made available OnDemand at midnight on the day of airing)

I've been spoiler free and not read the books so I did NOT realise they was in this episode. Hf Jenny reading Claire the riot act. Also glad for Jenny and her water pitcher. I'm so over the hate sex that always flirts with the line of consent...and not in a good way. I did like this one better than ep7...but it still felt really plot device-y to move the story forwards instead of a natural progression!
