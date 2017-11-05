Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x09 - "The Doldrums"

i still havent watched all of last weeks episode. I was wanting them back together but I can't handle Claire complaining about 'if i were back in Boston' well you aint because YOU CHOSE THIS



but um, lets hope this episode is better

When is my bb John Grey coming back??!!

dont care. love this season. wish they all looked older though. only person that ages apprently is ian sr.

atm i'm s1 > s3 > s2

first half of season one > season 3 so far > first half of season 2



The second half of the season always loses me. Reply

i wouldn't trust anyone who suggested something different lol

I love it too. I haven't seen this episode yet, but I'm really happy with the season so far.

lol i know it's so distracting to me!! grandma jenny with like 7 grandkids and a grown ass son still looking 30.

I'm just here for the make up sex. JESUS they are so fucking hot.

I just finished reading Voyager this week so I'm catching up on the season now. There's a shit ton that happens but so far it's been pretty faithful to the book!



Edited to add: I've only just finished the second ep so I don't know if it deviates later on.



Edited at 2017-11-05 10:45 pm (UTC) Reply

I've just downloaded it and I'm waiting for my burguer to arrive so I can press play! Last week episode was a total bummer so I hope this one is better (I don't wanna waste good food on boring entertainment).

Oh it's totally burger worthy. I really enjoyed it lots of stuff happens!

i'm not even sure why i watch this show, i find claire so unlikeable



I love book Claire and Cait is gorgeous, but something about her, especially her voice, bugs me

i liked her argument w/jamie (although i usually like claire...but struggle w/liking her choices often)

Parent

TV!Claire was always too smug, especially in scenes with BJR. Any sense of self-preservation she had always flew out the window when she was with him. It was so irritating.

She has been insanely unlikable this season. It pains me because Caitriona is GORGEOUS and I live for her natural Irish accent, but holy fuck Claire has been super bitchy.

I need to pick it up again. I quit watching that reunion episode when thet got to the fucking and they were both so damn loud it annoyed the shit out of me



Claire goes from being a little excited to full out moaning and screaming within a few seconds and I can't take it anymore. It's like listening to a bad porn where the actress is making so much noise to make up for the fact that the guy who is doing the fucking is ugly as hell



Edited at 2017-11-05 11:36 pm (UTC) Reply

So it's like a Ron Jeremy porn?

I am #TEAMJENNY always but ngl I was cheering on Laoghaire during this episode too lmao

I'm so glad Jamie didn't call her a whore during the sex scene like in the book, holy crap. And given the source material for that scene, I'm ok with how the whole thing played out (where it was his I love you and a soft kiss, then Claire joining in).



Wee Ian is the most precious and I love his love for Auntie Claire. And the scene with Jamie dancing with Laoghaire's daughters warmed my cold heart.



I really wish they had Claire and Jamie tell Jenny the truth but what can you do.



My only actual gripe is with Jamie's flashback. It really should have been in 3rd ep (giving even more of a punch to Jamie wanting John to kill him, because hope was really gone), then had him explain what he did to Claire instead of showing it. Reply

I really wish they had Claire and Jamie tell Jenny the truth but what can you do.



same i was hoping it would happen, at least jenny knows ~something~ else is clearly there Reply

i liked this episode; a lot of things between jamie and claire that needed to happen finally did



i just feel like this season has taken forever to get to this point, i feel like it's already over and nothing has really happened



i'm excited for next week Reply

