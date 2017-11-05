Promo for Outlander (Starz) 3x09 - "The Doldrums"
Claire and Jamie leave Scotland, sailing to the West Indies on an urgent quest. When the superstitious crew looks for someone to blame after a string of bad luck, rescue comes from an unlikely source.
Outlander airs on Starz at 8pm, Sundays (and is made available OnDemand at midnight on the day of airing)
Source
I've been spoiler free and not read the books so I did NOT realise they was in this episode. Hf Jenny reading Claire the riot act. Also glad for Jenny and her water pitcher. I'm so over the hate sex that always flirts with the line of consent...and not in a good way. I did like this one better than ep7...but it still felt really plot device-y to move the story forwards instead of a natural progression!
but um, lets hope this episode is better
The second half of the season always loses me.
Edited to add: I've only just finished the second ep so I don't know if it deviates later on.
Edited at 2017-11-05 10:45 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Claire goes from being a little excited to full out moaning and screaming within a few seconds and I can't take it anymore. It's like listening to a bad porn where the actress is making so much noise to make up for the fact that the guy who is doing the fucking is ugly as hell
Edited at 2017-11-05 11:36 pm (UTC)
Wee Ian is the most precious and I love his love for Auntie Claire. And the scene with Jamie dancing with Laoghaire's daughters warmed my cold heart.
I really wish they had Claire and Jamie tell Jenny the truth but what can you do.
My only actual gripe is with Jamie's flashback. It really should have been in 3rd ep (giving even more of a punch to Jamie wanting John to kill him, because hope was really gone), then had him explain what he did to Claire instead of showing it.
same i was hoping it would happen, at least jenny knows ~something~ else is clearly there
i just feel like this season has taken forever to get to this point, i feel like it's already over and nothing has really happened
i'm excited for next week
Does anybody have a link for Shameless, yet?