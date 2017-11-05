REACT: Do Teens Know 90s Music?





Aw was this the Dave Matthews one? Lmao these poor kids. Reply

It's like saying Lady Gaga inspired Madonna's career, LoL. It's not about whether either band/artist is good or bad but these children need to respect their music history, GDI! Reply

they not wrong tho, DMB is terrible Reply

favorite song from the 90s??



dreamlover. perfect vibe, perfect video Reply

I absolutely love the Dreamlover video! And that whistle in the beginning <3 Reply

“Save Tonight” by Eagle Eye Cherry is probably my favorite 90s song ever. It just makes me happy. Reply

me too! Reply

I remember being shook finding out he's Neneh Cherry's half-brother. Oh shit, and Titiyo. Reply

Saaaame Reply

I actually JUST downloaded that song within the last few days, I forgot how much I enjoyed it. Reply

Not trying to be a hater but I HATE that song lmao Reply

I legit hate that song - I associate it with mtv switching to massively heavy roatating indie pop and pop and not giving indie rock the time of the day and that sucked for me personally because I was hella deep into my ED and I needed my indie rock to lift me from the mire.



/cool story bro Reply

same, its one of those songs I never want to hear again. Same with Mr. Jones by counting crows or Closing Time Reply

i had such a crush on him.



my fav one was are you still having fun?, it STILL plays at my local mcdonald's Reply

Not even gonna watch cause I already know those dumb teens suck lol Youths 🙄 Reply

why do so many of these kids say "oh I was born in 98 so obviously I don't listen to anything before that"



like wut Reply

Yea I'll never get that, people say that shit about movies too, it makes no sense, esp because like, did your parents NEVER listen to music when you were growing up? Reply

Lmao mte. I listened to tons of 70s and 80s music growing up thanks to my folks. Reply

Do teenagers these days really not listen to music from before their time? Have they never been to a house party that was playing 90's music, even ironically? This is really weird to ask because I'm only 21, but almost everyone my age that I know also listens to music like this, or at least knows it. Maybe it's an American thing? Idek. Reply

I said that that when I was in high school except it was "nothing before 1990"



I did grow out of it though lol Reply

lol i actually say this but to my excuse, i dont listen to American/english music before my time.



my parents played Spanish songs all the time so i know that !!



Edited at 2017-11-05 11:07 pm (UTC)

It's funny to me bc us 80s kids didnt have a damn choice. We got hammered by the boomer musical obsessions and the 70s shit WHETHER WE LIKED IT OR NOT. M

I agree with them tbh, I've never listened to anything before 94. Reply

yeah i don't get that. my mum didn't really listen to music i was into growing up, and my dad isn't interested in music, but i still went out of my way to broaden my music horizons as i got older. Reply

wow the Savage Garden/City High/Dave Matthews disrespect! Reply

Favorite '90s song is a tie between...







and







and







I love 1979 Reply

Love the Gin Blossoms! Reply

That Gin Blossoms album was my first CD. I bought it before I had a CD player lol. It’s a great album. Reply

I had 1979 on multiple repeats in the car the other day. So good Reply

Its like the ultimate driving song to me! Reply

Aww I love Hey Jealousy and o g I forgot about the song I Know! For some reason I thought it was sung by the woman who sings You Gotta Be!



Edited at 2017-11-05 11:13 pm (UTC)

1979 gets me in such a mood Reply

Love these choices <3 Reply

favorite song from the 90s??



"Believe" takes me back to the skating rink lmao, that's literally the only time I heard that song but they legit played it like 3 times every time I was there.



Some favorites:







Really, everything off this album:













god I love motorcycle driveby Reply

Fiona <3 Reply

Marcy Playground's first album was the only album/single that I bought behind my mom's back. My mom is the absolute best and she encouraged us to embrace all music and endured so many concerts of bands/performers for us - everyone from Hova to Hanson - but there was something about the song "Sex and Candy" that bugged her and it was the first and only time she told me she wouldn't buy an album. To this day it still makes me laugh my ass off. Reply

Hahahahaha that's a cute story. I didn't listen to them when they came out...I actually just got into the album like a year ago and I ended up getting it on vinyl for Record Store Day. Reply

Yes queen Fiona! Reply

Omg i was in juvie for two months while that fiona apple song was all over much music lol Reply

If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crown

Born to Make You Happy - Britney Spears

How’s It Going to Be - Third Eye Blind



Edited at 2017-11-05 10:08 pm (UTC)

Ooooh I love Born to Make You Happy! And yay for more 3EB love! Reply

No michael bolton? Where is the love lol Reply

LMAO my username is actually a reference to High School Musical 🤣 Reply

Is that Meghan Trainor in the screencap???? Reply

they dont know cher



i wanna kms!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

or mariah like what..... Reply

I have such good memories with this song <3 thanks for posting so I can had to my spotify Reply

This song brings me back a memory of when I went to one of my dad's motorcross gatherings. I was like 5 and remember all his friends and their dirt bikes, and one of his friends buying me a milkshake. I thought he was kinda creepy. Reply

yes!! I don't know anyone irl who doesn't hate this song but i love it lmao Reply

goddamn do i hate this song Reply

Truly Madly Deeply is still a good jam when you're sad in the car Reply

