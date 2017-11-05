REACT: Do Teens Know 90s Music?




Mariah Carey - Fantasy
Knew the Song: 1/8 Knew the Artist: 4/8
Beck - Loser
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 2/8
Savage Garden - Truly Madly Deeply
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Digital Underground- The Humpty Dance
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
City High - What Would You Do?
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Cher - Believe
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 1/8



