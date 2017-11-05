REACT: Do Teens Know 90s Music?
Mariah Carey - Fantasy
Knew the Song: 1/8 Knew the Artist: 4/8
Beck - Loser
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 2/8
Savage Garden - Truly Madly Deeply
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Digital Underground- The Humpty Dance
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
City High - What Would You Do?
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Dave Matthews Band - Crash Into Me
Knew the Song: 0/8 Knew the Artist: 0/8
Cher - Believe
Knew the Song: 3/8 Knew the Artist: 1/8
favorite song from the 90s??
dreamlover. perfect vibe, perfect video
my fav one was are you still having fun?, it STILL plays at my local mcdonald's
like wut
I did grow out of it though lol
my parents played Spanish songs all the time so i know that !!
Some favorites:
Really, everything off this album:
Born to Make You Happy - Britney Spears
How’s It Going to Be - Third Eye Blind
i wanna kms!!!!!!!!!!!
city high - love that one too.
i still listen to savage garden. i love their first album.
i have too many faves from the 90s.