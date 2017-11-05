Harry Styles Finally Uses Words to Express Support
harry's speech. i love him
Harry's speech at tonight's show in Stockholm, SE.
November 5, 2017
- After Harry Styles ignored the BLM project by fans, let his opener hold up the sign, posted a picture of said signs on Instagram with the caption "love." he finally has to words to say!
- Here's what Harry said: "I love every single one of you. If you are black, if you are white. If you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender, I love every single one of you.
Sounds like the All Lives Matter remix. What do you think, ONTD?
jfc
on second thought, tbh this is what he deserves for trying to profit off of the tumblr sjws
This woke frog king.
>gets dragged
>does say something about BLM
>gets dragged
some people will never be happy
When exactly did he say something about BLM?
learn to read, hunty
I envy the ones who don’t mess with social media period.
However, I’d be lying if I said I don’t dig when someone who makes a diddy or flick I like say something publicly about x, y, and z.
These are distractions from actual #problematic things.
I don't think he's ever going to do any more than this which wasn't really anything. I guess it's good he acknowledged that black people exist?
pretty much. i don't think we should expect much activism from this one tbh; between his tight management & him probably not being the most informed or politically aware person out there, all we're gonna get is ~i love you all~ and more or less mindlessly waving pride flags. has he ever even said something of substance re: his lgbtq 'cause'?
“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” Styles says. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”
Which is stupid because of course it’s political when you have gay men dying in Russia and the conservative parties trying to ban trans ppl from using the restrooms they feel most comfortable in...
(Also he later came out against brexit)
https://twitter.com/zaynmalik/status/751417968001740800
