Harry Styles Finally Uses Words to Express Support



- After Harry Styles ignored the BLM project by fans, let his opener hold up the sign, posted a picture of said signs on Instagram with the caption "love." he finally has to words to say!
- Here's what Harry said: "I love every single one of you. If you are black, if you are white. If you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender, I love every single one of you.

Source 1 2

Sounds like the All Lives Matter remix. What do you think, ONTD?
