The name made me retch Reply

Ikr? They could've gone with Bebe at least! Reply

Why no Michaela!?!?!??!?!?! Reply

gina is so so so pretty Reply

i still haven't finished watching season three. Reply

Like...what does Xo even do anymore other than listen to Ro talk about himself?? I was surprised they finally gave her a storyline and then that ended in 5 seconds.



I'm so over so many parts of this show, but then there are those random adorable moments (and I love Gina, Ro + the grandmother) so I stick around.



The name is ridiculously stupid, even for Rogelio. Reply

ikr i thought they were gonna go thru w that storyline but eh Reply

i was expecting a weird name but that was just WTF.



Amada is actually quite cute as a name, never thought of it before Reply

I've decided to drop it this season after the first episode cause I can already feel where they're going and I hate it. Reply

I am done with this show. Reply

I continue to find both Jane and Rafael obnoxious. I don't know how the writers will redeem them since they've expressed that Jane and Rafael are end game. They're both arrogant and controlling and not suitable together.



Baby is a dumb name. Reply

Mateo is soo annoying and spoiled this season. Reply

I miss the old actor. Reply

same he was so much cuter Reply

the name is too ridiculous even for rogelio



also it's weird how they've completely glossed over the fact that xo hooked up with and got knocked up by esteban Reply

omg I completely forgot about that lol Reply

Lol I too completely forgot about that until this comment. What a weird storyline even for a telenovela Reply

like it'd be fine if esteban disappeared forever after that but how you gonna introduce him and make him deeply involved in xo's/ro's marriage and not even mention it as a point of conflict? Reply

Omg I forgot about that too.... yikes Reply

Mte, and now he's dating Ro's baby mama? Me thinks Esteban wants to get with Rogelio instead.. Reply

The shows inability to commit to their characterization of Rafael is really infuriating. It's why I think we get this divide between fans who think he's a pos and fans who think he's learned etc bc it just keeps flip flopping. Reply

I watch this show out of habit and support but slightly losing interest in it Reply

Pretty much everyone except for alba is annoying me this season, I might be done with it soon.

or at least until Jane/Rafael inevitably get together cause I ain’t watching that shit Reply

I agree. Reply

Jane needs to mind her fucking business. Rafael would have gotten punched in the balls for yelling at me. He is also an asshole. Petra is a fucking asshole. Ro and whatshername are assholes. Xo deserves better. Luisa dumb af. MATEO NEEDS IS LITTLE BAD AS WHOOPED. Like, just give Alba her own show and let Posey show up shirtless every now and then. Reply

i used to be team rafael but then season 3 happened and i hate him. plus i miss michael, he was so perfect for jane. adam is ok but i miss michael. and the migelio bromance :( Reply

