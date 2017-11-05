November 5th, 2017, 04:17 pm ace_kay Jane the Virgin 4.05 promo source[Spoiler (click to open)]Baby Michaelina tho???????????????? Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I'm so over so many parts of this show, but then there are those random adorable moments (and I love Gina, Ro + the grandmother) so I stick around.
The name is ridiculously stupid, even for Rogelio.
Amada is actually quite cute as a name, never thought of it before
Baby is a dumb name.
also it's weird how they've completely glossed over the fact that xo hooked up with and got knocked up by esteban
or at least until Jane/Rafael inevitably get together cause I ain’t watching that shit