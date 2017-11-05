Elizabeth Moss Supports ACLU & Planned Parenthood

very confused Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like there's something about weaponized femininity in here but I'm too tired to unpack it all Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On one hand, bleeegh at the commercialization of activism, especially via an industry that reinforces the patriarchy.



On the other hand, oooh now I can justify buying more lipstick! Reply

Thread

Link

the duality of woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this comment. That is all <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol



mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her mom def looks like a crazy Scientologist. Doesn't rapist Masterson work for her or something?

Also fuck Anne Archer. Reply

Thread

Link

What has Anne Archer done now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing. She's just an evil Scientologist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

aren't scientologists against abortion and birth control and stuff? Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was just psychology & antidepressants? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope, they're against a lot of things. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Naw i think they force a ton of their members to get abortions. Like they might be ~against~ it but they love to pressure ppl within the church into getting them*allegedly



Edited at 2017-11-05 09:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They force women in the sea org to get abortions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

According to Going Clear, abortion has been a vital resource in the history of the church. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

scientology forces members of the sea org to get abortions if they become pregnant so i wouldn't say anti-pp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well considering it's been said they force people to have abortions I'd say probably not...



Edited at 2017-11-05 09:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they do force abortions on SeaOrg, but their main thing to attack is psychiatry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprising given that $cientology frowns on abortion (until they force women to have them, of course) Reply

Thread

Link

such is the power of Xenu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good sis Riley Keough needs to snatch Elisabeth, so they can both help expose those fuckers. I'm so glad Riley's out. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if that means her mom finally got out once and for all? Her grandmother is a #TrueBeliever and is pretty much a list cause. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd think so, but yeah, Priscilla's into deep. There were reports she quit last month, but those turned out to be false fast. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg really she left the cult?? this makes me sf happy! when did this happen? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Riley's not out. She left with her mom, now she's back in and trying to get her mom back in too :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Call me an ontd sceptic, but this feels like a Scientology show. Reply

Thread

Link

Of course it is.

After the reports of her leaving during Leah's emmy win.



"We're not regular scientologists, we're cool scientologists!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am confused, I thought scientology was against abortion? Reply

Thread

Link

according to Leah's show they often times would strong arm women in the sea org to get abortions, and even made pregnancy against the rules for all sea org members from what I recall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh I see, thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh sis, not at all, LRH (according to Going Clear) forced most of his mistresses to have abortions and it has been a major part of the Sea Org in the past as a means to control members and ruin relationships. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh i love her as an actress and she seems so ~aware of things i DO NOT understand how she can stand by CO$ and their disgusting inhumane practices. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her causes, her personality and of course her acting but then she is apart of Scientology so it's all very confusing lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Reading about Scientology helping to bury the rape cases against Danny Masterson is horrifying. A decade ago I thought people just liked to pick on Scientology because it sounds crazy while giving equally as crazy beliefs in other religions/cults a pass.



The world is so fucked up and corrupt. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never heard this about Danny Masterson. Do you have a link? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The whole Masterson family is screwed up. Danny's younger half-sister, Alanna Masterson of The Walking Dead, disconnected from her own father as a teenager when he left Scientology and now pretends that Danny's father is her father, too, because he's a Scientologist - even though her mother was divorced from Danny's father for years before Alanna was ever born and he had nothing to do with raising her at all. She changed her last name to his and tells the media that he is her father. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am livid Netflix is not taking any action against him and his stupid fucking show. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Scientology is working hard atm to get an image boost, so it is no surprise that they let some of their more successful members do stuff like this. It's a farce and it's more than shameful that a 'social justice' brand would use her as one of their ambassadors. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck you. Reply

Thread

Link