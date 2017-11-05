Elizabeth Moss Supports ACLU & Planned Parenthood
Elisabeth Moss wants you to wear these Lipstick Lobby shades to support the ACLU and Planned Parenthood! https://t.co/OTv9L3IlkE— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 4, 2017
On the other hand, oooh now I can justify buying more lipstick!
mte
Her mom def looks like a crazy Scientologist. Doesn't rapist Masterson work for her or something?
Also fuck Anne Archer.
Nothing. She's just an evil Scientologist
Edited at 2017-11-05 09:08 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-05 09:51 pm (UTC)
After the reports of her leaving during Leah's emmy win.
"We're not regular scientologists, we're cool scientologists!"
The world is so fucked up and corrupt.
There's also multiple articles now about how Netflix is essentially ignoring it and still moving forward with The Ranch while they stopped production of House of Cards.