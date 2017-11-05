Elizabeth Moss Supports ACLU & Planned Parenthood



  • Scientology cheerleader and excellent actress Elizabeth Moss is promoting red & pink lipstick for a good cause

  • The lipsticks are made by The Lipstick Lobby, a social justice cosmetics brand

  • A portion of proceeds from the red color "Outrage" goes to the ACLU with a minimum donation of $10,000, 100% of proceeds of the color "Kiss my Pink" will go to Planned Parenthood

  • Swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley-Cook has also promoted the red lipstick "Outrage"

  • Each lipstick is priced at $19 and customers are encouraged to use the hashtag "Lipstickittotheman" when posting selfies on social media while wearing the colors


    • Source:
    1,2
    Tagged: ,