The Stranger Things Cast Interviews: A Roundup (Charlie Heaton is not featured for obvious reasons)

i can't believe ppl think dacre is ugly. like that is a man Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, an ugly man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks like an inbred redneck who rides 4 wheelers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like him. He's charming in interviews, and he was one of the better actors in that Power Rangers reboot movie. Stating the obvious, but Billy sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hmmmm I don’t think he’s ugly. He has nice attributes like his pretty eyes. But I also don’t think he’s like drop dead gorgeous. Like he’s not someone I would watch a show/movie for just cause he’s in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His body is on point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So hot but I’m so sad that his name is pronounced like acre. I’ve been pronouncing it like da cray. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks better here but that greasy rat's nest mullet on the show makes me puke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's definitely hot, but the mullet and struggle-stache he had in the show made me gag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That hair really works for Nancy. Reply

Thread

Link

the 45 min interview with the kids was so good, they were so cute and hilarious and the interviewer actually asked interesting questions Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't get through it, lol. They were talking over each other a lot, but they're kids so I get it. I like Tim Stack a lot, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

millie is a lot less annoying when she's around the other kids tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao yeah, she does still interject with a lot of random comments about ~mike/eleven~ though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I could not handle being around Millie for more than 5 minutes. She talks about herself A LOT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Y'all are way too harsh on her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's 13 sis, let her live. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's interesting how none of you guys ever shit on the boys. Really really interesting 🤔🤔🤔



Edited at 2017-11-05 11:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Can you remove it? Thanks. The 80s fads video was posted: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108177828.html Can you remove it? Thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you. Not your fault. Whoever approved the post probably didn't realize it was already posted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man, i know. it rly pissed me off. i thought max and lucas kissing was adorable but that moment is 100% ruined for me after this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is an.....exaggeration. in one of the earlier episodes, they said sadie knew it was going to happen eventually, she just didn't know when and millie was getting her all worked up about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it was that Sadie guessed it was gonna happen, but since it wasn't written in the script she wasn't sure. They told her on the first day of Snow Ball filming, and then filmed it on the second day.



And I'm kinda torn about how to feel. On the one hand, I totally understand where people are coming from. On the other hand, Sadie legit seems like a super shy, quiet kid who isn't at all comfortable in the spotlight. The press turning this into something larger than it may have been for her is potentially causing her more harm than anything else. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jesus christ, this is so shitty. i'm over adults being assholes to kids just bc lol they're kids everything is blown out of proportion~ it doesn't fucking matter, it's an intimate moment that she was nervous about, the decent thing for them to do was to reassure her and make her feel safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope they're forced to publicly acknowledge this. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rolling my eyes...they didn't push her js. It wasn't on the scrippt but is not that bad god she was 14 when they filmed and is not even a kiss rather than a little kiss that is like 1 second.



My god my first kiss I was 14 and it was full tongue full lips.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine actually making it in Hollywood when there are thousands of more talented people who deserve your spot and fucking it up at the very start with public drug issues and tabloid ready hidden love child gossip. I'm honestly waiting to see what Heaton does next. Reply

Thread

Link

He's been doing press in Europe with Natalie Dyer and Joe Keery. Idgaf about him tho, so I haven't really checked if he's been asked about anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's talented. The baby stuff was there if you googled him and wouldn't have become a thing if he hadn't been busted for cocaine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? I'm trying to think of time his acting impressed me on this show and I can't think of a single scene. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

has anyone seen the pap (?) video where they ask finn about ali michael? poor kid Reply

Thread

Link

oh my god what? i just googled her, i had no idea she made that comment





what the fuck, he's said multiple times that everything like that makes him uncomfortable, why would anyone ask that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

finn talking about that 27 year old model who told him to hit her up in 4 years :/ pic.twitter.com/1a3zPX1RsR — ssant (@castlbylers) November 5, 2017



yeah i know! but like it's just sad because you can tell that it happens a lot and it makes him uncomfortable yeah i know! but like it's just sad because you can tell that it happens a lot and it makes him uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg leave the kid alone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ewww why the fuck are people asking a damn 14 year old to react to being sexualised, wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know how much finn has to say how uncomfortable and weird it is for him until people stop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it was TMZ. He said it was gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this poor kid is really going through it lately. i just saw on buzzfeed that someone tweeted a video of him saying hi to the fans but not stopping to take pictures and was complaining. his costars came to his defense, but like, shit, leave him alone he's a kid Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I quite liked Season 2 (including ep 7*), but I went on Reddit and saw most hated it. :/



* Yes it could have been done better, but I liked the character development we got from El and how she was a foil to her sister, who most likely never received true kindness like El did. Her actress is horrible though, what was that accent?



Also this is my new favorite thing



Reply

Thread

Link

That's kind of surprising, I've seen mostly really positive things about season 2 (except episode 7, which I didn't care for but whatever, I'll just skip it on rewatches). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The actress really was horrible and thank god someone else noticed the accent! She didn't quite sound American or actually British/British Asian (since her character starts off as Brit) and then I find she's Danish. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How could you not notice?! I normally don't catch these things (some people said that you can hear Millie sounding British, but I didn't hear it) but Kali's accent was awful and inconsistent. Some people do naturally lose their accent when living somewhere for a long period of time/being away from native speakers, but her's was just so unnatural and really distracted me from the intense El/Kali scenes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg yes, her accent was all over the place, it was part brit part american part undefinable lol. knowing she's danish explains SO much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I kept wondering if it threw Millie off at times, it was so weird I couldn't figure out what she was supposed to be going for. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol as a Dane who has an MA in English and teaches English at hs, I'm glad she didn't speak with a thick Danish accent a la Mads Mikkelsen (or worse Villy Søvndal).

However, that Brit/Am accent wouldn't go in my classes. Consistency! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it was soooo bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His thighs...nnnggghh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha, David Harbour is such a great sport. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

David Harbour’s Instagram has been killing me lately. I love him, he’s such a good sport. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ilh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love david so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ilh. I'M ELEVEN NOW BITCH! Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







i'm still not over this one:

I HAVE MADE A TERRIBLE DISCOVERY pic.twitter.com/Qx1UPvOaci — Avery Monsen (@averymonsen) October 31, 2017



lmao that is brillianti'm still not over this one: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg that video 🤣🤣🤣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love him so much. and no regrets, i find him attractive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is something so strange about the girl who plays Nancy. She seems so...uncomfortable. Reply

Thread

Link

it's funny how she seems so much less self possessed than millie who is like half her age. like millie is a pro at posing on red carpets and playing things up for the cameras whereas natalia always just seems deer-in-headlights Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It just goes to show you how much media training Millie has gone through since the show premiered last year. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, that’s the difference between a 13 year old who knows nothing and a 20 year old who has been through god only knows what. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk but if it's about this round of publicity it might be about the fact that Charlie is her bf and the getting deported for drug traces thing prob shook her up a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

joe and dacre will be on gmm next week!

Reply

Thread

Link

whaaat



i'm so excited lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same!! i hope they don't get weirded out by rhett and link, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Joe's entire outfit omggg 😍



(this looks qt even with that other dude lol) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Dacre's accent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay at Joe but no at pairing him with Dacre. (honestly his character's part doesn't warrant this much promo for him)



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SCREAM I AM SO EXCITED I LOVE GMM Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao what is this show i've never heard of it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just hope for good things for the cast but especially the kids, they're the new Harry Potter crew (prepubescent cast growing up in front of people's eyes in a thing that's become a pop culture phenomenon). I just hope they grow up ok and find success in whatever they want to do. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm still on my stranger things vibes and not letting go so thank you op. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol me too!



I was def not as into the show last year when it premiered as I am this year. Idk what it was about this season, but I found it much more compelling overall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lol. i never thought i would be stanning for this show so hard last year but here i am - watching every interview and behind the scenes lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I just finished a rewatch of S1, it's fun to have a show around that I actually enjoy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same sis same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same i've been deep diving into my 80s record collection too lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am pretty in love with joe keery now Reply

Thread

Link

me too, he's so endearing ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I'm surprised at myself. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. he is qt and i love steve as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's great. And I love that there are articles about his hair secrets. I almost think there should be a whole post about Joe's hair http://www.refinery29.com/2017/11/179273/stranger-things-joe-keery-hair-products Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would be here for that post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, even though he dresses like a hipster douche Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same even he is 9 years younger than me but he is adorable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same i didn't see it coming but it happened Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao it helps that he's a decently funny and an endearing person IRL on top of being so great at steve Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need season 3 to come as soon as possible. Reply

Thread

Link

idk why but charlie heaton looks so much like a jack o lantern to me idek Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao nooooo @that image Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

To me he looks like the CGI troll in LOTR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link