The Stranger Things Cast Interviews: A Roundup (Charlie Heaton is not featured for obvious reasons)
This interview is super long so I will provide a brief summary of the first 7(ish?) minutes that I could sit through:
- They talk about spending Halloween together and how much men love dressing up as Eleven.
- Their character ~ships, and who they prefer.
- The show.
How many guys did you see dressed up as Eleven for Halloween? I saw... a lot. Also, Joe Keery is very charismatic.
And I'm kinda torn about how to feel. On the one hand, I totally understand where people are coming from. On the other hand, Sadie legit seems like a super shy, quiet kid who isn't at all comfortable in the spotlight. The press turning this into something larger than it may have been for her is potentially causing her more harm than anything else.
My god my first kiss I was 14 and it was full tongue full lips.
what the fuck, he's said multiple times that everything like that makes him uncomfortable, why would anyone ask that
yeah i know! but like it's just sad because you can tell that it happens a lot and it makes him uncomfortable
* Yes it could have been done better, but I liked the character development we got from El and how she was a foil to her sister, who most likely never received true kindness like El did. Her actress is horrible though, what was that accent?
Also this is my new favorite thing
However, that Brit/Am accent wouldn't go in my classes. Consistency!
i'm still not over this one:
i'm so excited lmao
(this looks qt even with that other dude lol)
I was def not as into the show last year when it premiered as I am this year. Idk what it was about this season, but I found it much more compelling overall.