Quentin Tarantino wants Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for his next film
Quentin Tarantino has finished his Manson Family Murders script.
He wrote the Sharon Tate role with Margot Robbie in mind
Three of the other lead roles were written for Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson.
Who would you like to see in a Tarantino movie, ONTD?
Interesting how SLJ seems to tolerate Tarantino using the n-word freely
The victims don't deserve this.
Dahlmer, Manson, Tsarnayev, who's next?
Waiting for the Mark Wahlberg produced Clint Eastwood directed film about the New York truck massacre and the fictional guy with savior complex who saved ppl from getting hit.
I'm not complaining as long as the movies are good, unfortunately the best serial killer movies are few and far between.
Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate? Haha no.
Rose Byrne looks more like Sharon
Tarantino casts are almost always 💯👌🏼
Recently some old family friends went to Hollywood and ate at this restaurant so they could sit in the "Sharon Tate booth". It was weird to me.
And He called Roman Polanski rape that It was European thing something like that .