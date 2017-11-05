Quentin Tarantino wants Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio for his next film

Quentin will always have a film in mind w/ sameul L. Jackson in it, ALWAYS. Reply

Interesting how SLJ seems to tolerate Tarantino using the n-word freely Reply

he's getting some very nice pay-checks out of the deal tho.... so... Reply

You referring to something outside of the characters in his films? Reply

this sounds like an incredibly boring movie already Reply

mte it's so paint by numbers for him Reply

And its going to be over the top nonsense with un-needed everything.



The victims don't deserve this. Reply

Is Hollywood having some sort of serial killer renaissance right now? Reply

Dahlmer, Manson, Tsarnayev, who's next?

Waiting for the Mark Wahlberg produced Clint Eastwood directed film about the New York truck massacre and the fictional guy with savior complex who saved ppl from getting hit. Reply

We have 'My Friend Dahmer', Zac Efron will be playing Bundy, this, Mindhunter with Ed Kemper, Speck, BTK and god knows who else... I enjoy true crime, but what is happening???/??? Reply

yes. true crime has been having a resurgence since Serial came out, and it's just now hitting movies Reply

i'm noticing a cult trend rn too, with AHS, the Waco mini-series, The Girls (book) not that long ago, now this... i'm not complaining tho lol. Reply

In the '00s, the straight to video market was flooded with shitty serial killer movies then Fincher did Zodiac (which is fucking amazing and everyone should see) and now we're where we are.



I'm not complaining as long as the movies are good, unfortunately the best serial killer movies are few and far between. Reply

I'm okay with it, I love true crime stuff. Reply

just NO to the entire concept of that movie Reply

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate? Haha no. Reply

i think she could be good at it tbh. she might not look *exactly* like sharon but she has the same type imo & going by wolf of walt street she can actually act Reply

I thought he retired. Reply

No at everything



Rose Byrne looks more like Sharon Reply

You're a repetitive bore, Quentin. Go lick a toe. Reply

there are other actors Quentin.....i'm so bored with his movies always having the same fucking cast basically Reply

A lot of directors have their own stock company of actors they just like to direct and are comfortable with, at least Quentin uses talented people in his movies. Reply

Yeah I actually love when directors do this. Reply

Yeah they're called the director's stable. Like how Leo is also in Scorcese's stable. Dude will never ever need for work between these two directors. Reply

yeah I don't mind his casting tbh Reply

To be fair, I think that would only be his second movie with Pitt and Dicaprio, and his first with Robbie. With Jackson, tho... Damn, he sure loves that man. Reply

This only ever annoyed me with Christopher Nolan's films.



Tarantino casts are almost always 💯👌🏼 Reply

i've wanted a good manson family / tate-labianca film for a long time, but i'm disappointed tarantino is the one who ended up doing it. it's gonna be cliché af & the subject deserves a more careful in-depth treatment than the usual ott comedy-action that tarantino does Reply

and i don't see who pitt & dicaprio could be? i mean, they're too old to be either one of the manson family murderers or one of the tate victims, idgi. Reply

DiCaprio could easily be Manson, he's only 6-7 years older than Manson was when all that shit went down. Reply

true, and since dicaprio is a man, being almost 10 years older than the character he's supposed to portray isn't exactly an issue in hollywood, so yeah. entirely possible. Reply

he's way too tall and stocky. Reply

Why won't they let Sharon Tate rest in peace?

Recently some old family friends went to Hollywood and ate at this restaurant so they could sit in the "Sharon Tate booth". It was weird to me. Reply

i gotta say i don't really get the 'let her rest in peace' argument tbh. these murders were a huge cultural turning point & probably the most widely famous crime ever, of course they're gonna be portrayed endlessly in tv, movies, literature etc. she's dead, so it doesn't affect her anyway; as for her surviving family, one is polanski, and the other is her youngest sister who's far from a good person & doesn't hesitate to explore her life & death for her own personal gain, so there's not exactly an ethical conflict there either imo Reply

I just looked up Sharon Tate booth and realized I've sat in it a ton of times. It's in a shitty Mexican restaurant that's cheap near my job. Weird. Reply

I wonder if Harvey Weinstein 's close friend of 25 years will portray Polanski in a forgiving way. I don't care what angle this movie comes from, you can't make something about these murders without mentioning Polanski. Reply

This Harvey Weinstein enabler .



And He called Roman Polanski rape that It was European thing something like that . Reply

wait, WHAT Reply

wtf receipts? Reply

brad pitt was so underwhelming in inglourious basterds. he had such a good character with the potential to be iconic but it was just a total missed opportunity. he had one good moment and that was 'bon-jaw-no' Reply

