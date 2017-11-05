wendy williams zombie

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Meet with Tr*mp in "Asia"

The former Disney starlet and iconic pop star has had a long herstory of political activity: she campaigned against Brexit, defended Tr*mp, supported Turkish Dictator Erdogan, and recently defended Harvey Weinstein. Today she was inspired to negotiate directly with the orange oppressor himself since they are both somewhere in Asia (Tr*mp is in Japan, Lindsay in Bangkok).

Source

do you have friends on the same continent as you ONTD?

PS remember this iconic meeting invite:
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , ,