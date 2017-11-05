Lindsay Lohan Wants to Meet with Tr*mp in "Asia"

Ah. I’m certain she’s on another religious pilgrimage and that’s why she’s in Asia. Reply

lollll

What's with the # tags?

its when u put 15 tags on instagram to fish for likes and u start just adding remotely related stuff

Lmao @ those hashtags

it's me, nikki blonsky from hairspray the movie!

she can never quite get it together, sad.

How does she have the means to be traveling everywhere, last I checked wasn't she seriously broke? One day she's in Turkey, the next Greece now Thailand. Where does she live?

this is an excellent question.

She's an escort for rich dudes around the globe apparently

yep, she's an escort, and it got confirmed on ig by another one of the girls at her "agency" lol

Damn for real? That's sad. Well that explains how she met her fiancé who was seriously abusive.

yipes

Hun do you have receipts for this? I could really do with a knew rabbit hole to go down (no puns intended)

Sounds unhealthy

i'd heard that for years, but wasn't sure if it was true or not.

With whoever's paying.

Someone asks this question in every Lindsay post. The consensus is she is an escort.

If she wouldn't listen to Auntie Oprah...

She's sitting like I do when I find out I've gone over my overdraft.

Lmfao

LMAO same

Lmfaaao

I am cackling but deep down inside I know nothing regarding Lindsay Lohan is funny. Her life is tragic and she has serious issues, we shouldn't treat her as a laughingstock :\

what is her primary source of income nowadays

Wealthy men she's friends~ with

I'm of the camp that there isn't anything wrong with escorting. A few escorts live in my building and they are beautiful and seemingly have their shit together. I'm high key envious.

somewhere on the deep web is an escort ad titled "as seen on disney's parent trap"

How delusional does someone have to be to not realize that she should just disappear from the public eye, forever.

She's such a loser

god, every time i think i can't cringe harder at her bullshit. remember when she wanted to host some reality tv show with like, HALF of a concept that somehow revolved around social media, and she was like "i AM social media!!"

we were robbed of a 1d/nicki/gaga/lilo BOP

She's the literal worst

I read the twit in her smoker's voice and weird accent.

I happened to catch an episode of That 70s Show when she guest starred and i didn't recognize her. I had forgotten how she sounded before the booze and drugs affected her voice

Is he really going to Moscow or is that meant to be LiLo being clever?

ETA- meeting with Putin but not in Moscow:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/05/politics/president-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-meeting/index.html



I've seen it mentioned a few places but I don't know why. I think it might be true?
ETA- meeting with Putin but not in Moscow:

