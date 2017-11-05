Lindsay Lohan Wants to Meet with Tr*mp in "Asia"
The former Disney starlet and iconic pop star has had a long herstory of political activity: she campaigned against Brexit, defended Tr*mp, supported Turkish Dictator Erdogan, and recently defended Harvey Weinstein. Today she was inspired to negotiate directly with the orange oppressor himself since they are both somewhere in Asia (Tr*mp is in Japan, Lindsay in Bangkok).
do you have friends on the same continent as you ONTD?
PS remember this iconic meeting invite:
@POTUS I'm in Asia ... let's meet before you head to Moscow #russia #putin— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) November 5, 2017
we were robbed of a 1d/nicki/gaga/lilo BOP
ETA- meeting with Putin but not in Moscow:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/11/05/politics/president-donald-trump-vladimir-putin-meeting/index.html
Edited at 2017-11-05 10:23 pm (UTC)