Celebs react to mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas
More than 20 people were killed after a gunman walked into a church in a rural town 30 miles east of San Antonio https://t.co/eL5QUzCWv6— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2017
- Shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas near San Antonio.
- At least 27 said to be dead, but more than 20 confirmed. Many others injured in small congregation.
- Alleged shooter is dead, but scene is very active.
My heart just broke. Again . #SutherlandSprings Texas church shooting. Please stop the madness 🙏🏼💔— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 5,
2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with the community/people of #SutherlandSprings #Texas #shooting Reportedly 27 dead 24 injured #SundayMorning 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dwtlrbWX8q— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) November 5, 2017
Official tells CNN at least 27 dead, 24 injured in #SanAntonio church gun massacre.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2017
If correct, makes it 4th worst US mass shooting ever.
Another day. Another mass shooting. Will it ever end? Heartbroken for all those affected. #Texas— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 5, 2017
Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace.— josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017
What Trump had to say:
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
This is every fuckin day
Virginia Tech Sandy Hook Orlando Las Vegas literal Congressmen were shot at while playing softball
Which means 78% of households in the United States do not have a gun.
So why is it that this vast minority is being allowed to control the narrative on this issue? NRA membership is about 5 million in a country of over 300 million. We are all at risk because of the NRA gun lobby and weak Republican politicians who accept money from them.
Apprently, according to the right, no gun control is needed because the shooter is a liberal atheist.
The number dead has risen to 27 now OP.
I don’t even know what to say.
Like we want Trump to die yes, but I want Paul Ryan in particular to suffer a lot. Preferably Sam Bee using creative methods of torture
i am a christian and there are no lies detected in this tweet. it's like use some gotdamn logic.
i can sit here and pray my room will be clean and it will still be a shithole at the end of the day. i can't at these ppl
Texas is an open carry state. People run around all the time wearing and carrying guns where they can be seen. This is appalling to me. I live in a very regulated state and can't even imagine walking into Macy's or some place and seeing men carrying rifles and wearing gunbelts. That's so crazy to me. No one needs to wear a gun to go to Macy's.
We have a winner
Not American but yup, that's what I got from it.
So yeah, slim to none chance of anything happening.