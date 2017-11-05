Ken Bek #1

Celebs react to mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas




- Shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas near San Antonio.
- At least 27 said to be dead, but more than 20 confirmed. Many others injured in small congregation.
- Alleged shooter is dead, but scene is very active.










What Trump had to say:




Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
Tagged: , , , ,