Celebs react to mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas

What do you even say at this point.

mte :(

It's fucking exhausting

Seriously

This is every fuckin day

Must be a day that ends in y.

I feel the same way.

theres nothing left to say anymore

Honestly, after Vegas I kinda gave up on us

after Virginia Tech Sandy Hook Orlando Las Vegas literal Congressmen were shot at while playing softball

Some numbers: Only 22% of households in the United States have guns. Of that 22%, 3% have 50% of the guns with the other 50% dispersed among the other 19%.

Which means 78% of households in the United States do not have a gun.



So why is it that this vast minority is being allowed to control the narrative on this issue? NRA membership is about 5 million in a country of over 300 million. We are all at risk because of the NRA gun lobby and weak Republican politicians who accept money from them. Reply

Make your will, put everything else in order and wait to die? Because it's clear at this point that nothing else is going to happen, no gun control, no challange to the NRA, just mass shootings every other day.

same :/

honestly. it doesn't matter when senators get shot (two different times); it doesn't matter when churchgoers get murdered; it's doesn't matter that we beat our own record for deadliest mass shooting within the span of a year; it doesn't even matter when elementary schoolchildren are killed (and that was years ago now). if all of this can pass with no lasting action on the part of congress, then literally nothing can move it to act.

Omg seriously 😩

Apprently, according to the right, no gun control is needed because the shooter is a liberal atheist.

basically

Sighs into oblivion for the billionth time...

I was just working on a post about this.

The number dead has risen to 27 now OP. Reply

oh man, not again :( jfc

they attacked a church on a Sunday.



I don’t even know what to say. Reply

Shooting happened at a church. I don’t think lack of prayers was the core issue. — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) November 5, 2017



Framing this tweet: Reply

i mean

And I'm also sure they're the type of people to appreciate prayer.

They'd probably appreciate not being murdered or spending thousands on burying their loved ones more.



Edited at 2017-11-05 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

This prayers stuff coming from politicians who have the power to enact change is so hollow, it's insulting. DO SOMETHING.

I MEAN

for real

jfc, i can't with ppl saying these platitudes & nothing else (ryan i mean, ofc)

Offering prayers is a slap in the face. It's akin to saying #poordat

I hope he fucking chokes on a bug

Like we want Trump to die yes, but I want Paul Ryan in particular to suffer a lot. Preferably Sam Bee using creative methods of torture

Damn 👏

If prayers actually did anything America would be the safest county in the world. Surprise... they do nothing.

wil wheaton tweeted smth along these lines and apparently got so much shit from christians he had to apologize



i am a christian and there are no lies detected in this tweet. it's like use some gotdamn logic.

i can sit here and pray my room will be clean and it will still be a shithole at the end of the day. i can't at these ppl Reply

At this point Congress would need to be shot up for any gun reform to happen.

one shooting targeted Republican lawmakers. Didn't change anything.

MTE

Only if the GOP is shot dead and replaced by people with actual morals and sense.

And still nothing would be done.

Probably more like a mass shooting that takes out the NRA is what's going to have to happen for change to happen.

Or...you know...Americans could actually start voting for politicians who support gun reform. Heaven forbid the American public should turn out to vote though.

Yeah, the Republican who got shot on the baseball field is back and still doesn't believe in any kind of gun control, so...



Yeah, the Republican who got shot on the baseball field is back and still doesn't believe in any kind of gun control, so...

Texas is an open carry state. People run around all the time wearing and carrying guns where they can be seen. This is appalling to me. I live in a very regulated state and can't even imagine walking into Macy's or some place and seeing men carrying rifles and wearing gunbelts. That's so crazy to me. No one needs to wear a gun to go to Macy's.

This is terrible...

and what's the media narrative this time? was he a terrorist or a lone wolf?

Depends on the colour of his skin/his religion.

ding ding ding

yeah, we don't know what color his skin was yet afaik

We have a winner

when the government decided shooting children was okay, that was the end of it. nothing will change.

Right. I remember seeing a tweet similar to your comment a few weeks ago after Vegas, and it made me wanna cry.

Pretty much my feeling, too. We can't stop the NRA lobbying, no matter how hard we try because $$$ over people is the Congressional party line. So infuriating.

Sadly this.

That's the sad reality

Lol @ this recycled comment

as if it doesn't deserve to be said every time. lol @ your recycled comment.

sad truth

I have coworkers that believe that Sandy Hook didn't happen. They started spouting all the reasons why and I just stood there staring at them and had to walk off. They're the type that, no matter how much actual data you present, they won't believe you once they've made up their minds, wrong or not. (Yes, men. White men. Who own guns.)

yep, so sad

Not American but yup, that's what I got from it.

This should not be an evergreen statement, and yet...here we are.

This is just awful. Cold-blooded and evil. Schools, concerts, places of worship. Awful.

I was just reading that the church only has like 50 congregants. That means more than half were killed :( This country is so fucked up

50 congregants mean 50 members of the church. Not necessarily all attend every Sunday. Many times people may be members who haven't attended in awhile. In terms of the number that actually attend on a Sunday, with visitors or regulars who aren't members, probably even less were in the church. And out of curiosity I looked at their Facebook page - when you have a small church like this, and rural, they tend to have an older congregation. Looked like that might be the case (pictures of a church fall festival with kids, but all of the adults were 50s and older). So this may be half the church killed, older people.



Reply

When will anything be done?? Jfc

Nothing will ever be done.

Not in our lifetime that's for sure.

after congress shrugged when 20 mostly white kids in an affluent area were gunned down plus trump appointing far right wing judges to federal courts i'm guessing not in a few generations.

moving to a country where something has already been done

When Dems control Congress, go with the nuked filibuster McConnell made okay to do, and control the WH OR have override majorities in both Houses. Which given Gerrymandering, not gonna happen.



So yeah, slim to none chance of anything happening. Reply

never. thats the sad reality.

