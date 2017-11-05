Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner celebrate their love with engagement party in NYC last night

This is so sad. Where are her parents? Reply

I think being engaged to Joe Jonas is the least of her problems. She just makes me sad. Reply

why? what's up with her? Reply

what’s sad? she’s an adult.. Reply

Sophie girl you’re so young! You have so much time! Reply

i still cannot believe this is a thing that is actually happening... like why Reply

i still cannot believe joe is straight tbqh Reply

what she lacks in talent she makes up for in instagram followers Reply

Literally one of the worst castings ever second to JLaw, Jeremy Renner, and Josh Brolin Reply

lmao why did they have to do jean like that Reply

isn't she like..19? :o

whyyy Reply

she's 21. it's really not that big a deal. Reply

this 100% will not end well Reply

my instinct is that she's too good for him, but I know next to nothing about her Reply

He's very endearing he doesn't take himself too seriously at all. Reply

nah lol Reply

this... will not last long at all, but i hope its a happy few months years at least. Reply

In this family they stay married FOREVER. No matter what, you in trouble girl. Their parents are super religious. Reply

Based on exactly one (1) clip that I saw of Kevin's reality show with his wife, I cannot believe they're still married. Reply

there's an iconic scene of like, one of them coming home, and kevin wants to talk about his day. his wife is like "im sorry kevin im so tired let me go get in pjs/get comfortable first i had a bad day" or something REASONABLE like that, and he flips his SHIT and follows her throughout the house like "WHY wont u TALK to ME! DANIELLE! DANIELLE!!" it was so fucking wild. to this day the fact that they're together is astonishing to me Reply

lol men Reply

Omg lol

It’s embarrassing to admit but I used to be a huge fan of Kevin when they announced they were engaged. I was crushed.



Wtf was I thinking? Reply

That is exactly the clip I'm talking about. It shaves 7 years off my life. Reply

This reminds me of the fight between Aaron and Nick on the Carters show Reply

Is their show still going on?? Reply

my boyfriend went to highschool with that girl and her sister (or siblings idk) in jersey, apparently they filmed some of their reality at their HS at some point? he told me a while ago and i dont remember much detail other than they were very weird girls Reply

Captain Obvious swooping in to say, "It's not going to last!" Reply

Has she even turned 20 yet? O_O IDK maybe she's more mature than I was but imagining my 20 year old self getting married is such a hard no.



Good luck to them tho. Reply

I predict this marriage will last less than a year...



But hey, good luck. Reply

Meh they'll never actually go through with it so who cares. Let them have fun Reply

