Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger

He deserves to die after that shit he said about Finn Wolfhard's name, fucking creep. You don't talk to kids like that. Looking like one of those thumbs from Spy Kids. I'm tired of people treating these kids like this they're CHILDREN. Reply

Thread

Link

Wait.. what



DEETS! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He said Finn Wolfhard has the greatest name for porn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like I'm missing something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when he said Finn Wolfhard is a good name for a porn star? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He deserves to die for this? https://www.facebook.com/highsnobiety/posts/10155756326457871 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are you talking about Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Finn Wolfhard, an actor born with the greatest porn name ever."



in poor taste, for sure, but sis calm down Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why does ontd do this? You know what? I don't care what he said keep it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go take a Xanax Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol um? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came in to mention that weird as fuck and highly inappropriate incident Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...chill. Its a bad joke. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's a little much Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was a bad joke in poor taste but no he doesn't deserve to die. Serisouly? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

u ok hun? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Go outside lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Screaming @ this thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao was not expecting this thread when I opened this post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a little dramatic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mazel tov Reply

Thread

Link

hope it works out Reply

Thread

Link

Isnt this guy a creep? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, he pretty much killed his wife. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do you say that? I have followed a couple things on her death on ID. Never got that vibe. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg so the russian mob hit rumours are true? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how I'd feel if my father had remarried that quickly after my mother died.



BUT, it's his life & his family and they need to do what they need to do. so congrats Reply

Thread

Link

my bf's dad remarried nearly 2 years after his wife died - she died in feb 2013, he remarried sept 2014.



we'd side eye it except for the fact that he's obviously very happy/very healthy (which he 100% wasn't after his first wife died) and his new wife is a great person/greatest step mom you could ask for



i do think it's unreasonable to expect a person to mourn/be sad. that's awful. it's awful losing someone you love. we shouldn't want that awfulness to continue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something like this happened to my friend. Her mom died from cancer and it was a slow, grueling process unfortunately. Her dad got remarried less than a year after her mom's passing. He couldn't cope with being alone and a single dad, I think. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i remember hearing something like people that were really happy in their marriages often times will quickly remarry after the death of a spouse which can seem counter-intuitive but i think makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a lot of mixed feelings concerning this topic when it happened to people I knew. Basically the wife died suddenly and the husband ended up getting engaged less than a year later and it was super confusing and it took me a while to realize it's not about me or my feelings and I just wanted him to be happy. I was super angry though when his now wife went "Facebook official" with him like... 6-8 months after the death of his wife. I really held a grudge because it felt like a slap in the face but again, I realized I was being silly and everyone deserves to be happy. They'd been married for like... 40 years and I completely understand why people would jump into another serious relationship at that point in their life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD had a post about this before and brought up a good point how men seem to always remarry soon after their wives pass because they can't seem to deal with being alone/having to do shit for themselves. Women who've lost their husbands seem to not remarry bc they don't feel the need to. It was fascinating. I don't have a link tho. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was the Patton Oswalt engagement post, I'm pretty sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hearing something simlar ages ago in grade school, widowers tend to either remarry quickly or deteriorate fast, while widows often fare better than their still married counterparts (presumably because they can focus on looking after themselves and their own wellbeing rather than their husbands). This is obviously in reference to older couples, but I think there's a universality to it, men have a harder time being on their own.



At least that was my take away



Edited at 2017-11-05 08:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, widowers die because men are socialized not to have friends/be vulnerable emotionally, so they rely solely on their spouse for all emotional support, and then when that support disappears they have no one to rely on for that and they deteriorate quickly. meanwhile widows have a great time :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk, my sister was left a widow and she started dating 7 months after my BIL died, and got engaged two years after that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is fascination. I don't know many widows/widowers in my own life, so I've never really thought about it. Gonna go look up the post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All the best...feels a little rush to me, but y'all aint me



Edited at 2017-11-05 07:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Thoughts & Prayers Reply

Thread

Link

She looks exactly like his first wife Reply

Thread

Link

like dude...exactly the same!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she does. i can't judge him, i've never lost a spouse in such a sudden way but the optics of it all are interesting... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes it sadder somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





who is who tbh





yo wtffffwho is who tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Serious question, which one is his current and which one is the first?? I honestly can't tell them apart Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh wow :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

first pic is Meredeith, second pic is Michelle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus that is freaky. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real



I don't know whether that is sweet, creepy, sad... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dude....I hope this isn't a rebound/distracting himself from mourning his wife. That's not gonna help anybody. Reply

Thread

Link

Some people really don't like to be alone. Congrats to him. Reply

Thread

Link

...So he remarried a year and a half after his wife died? Reminds me of that post of that random Disney mom remarrying 2 years after her husband died... Reply

Thread

Link

it's not as bad as the freckled fox, a mommy blogger who remarried legit like 3 months after her husband passed away from cancer Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Something's not right about that marriage though. I don't believe getting married that quickly was her preference. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the gomi post was wild. everyone went from "oh she's dating again good for her" to "SHE'S WHAT NOW?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





she's what, 27 now? and pregnant with baby oh her, everything about her just makes me sadshe's what, 27 now? and pregnant with baby #6 . and her new hubby is a total idiot Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also the fact that shes only 26.... like sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes, looking at all her photos rn. what's the deal with her? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

one of my old bosses was fucking an 18 year old not even a month after his wife passed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my sister got married 3 years after her husband died. it's not weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched his standup special (it was okay) but he spent a lot of the last piece of it talking about his wife and how to talk to his child about it and it was really sad. Reply

Thread

Link

The part about the little old Polish lady who ruined their Mother’s Day at the airport had me laughing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

arbor day without my moooother Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nhf some of these headlines i've been seeing of judging him for marrying now. grief is not something you can judge, it is 100% different for every person. Reply

Thread

Link

Odd, to say the least but congrats or whatever. Reply

Thread

Link