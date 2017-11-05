JD smile gif

Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger







Salenger's Instagram post was captioned: "True love. 💖 True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts. 🌈💖November 4, 2017."

Oswalt's first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed in her sleep on April 21, 2016. Oswalt announced his engagement to Salenger in July 2017.


