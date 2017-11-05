Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger
Patton Oswalt marries Meredith Salenger in a romantic ceremony in L.A. https://t.co/JJgDRmnhUi— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 5, 2017
Salenger's Instagram post was captioned: "True love. 💖 True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts. 🌈💖November 4, 2017."
Oswalt's first wife, Michelle McNamara, passed in her sleep on April 21, 2016. Oswalt announced his engagement to Salenger in July 2017.
Thanks, mods.
DEETS!
in poor taste, for sure, but sis calm down
BUT, it's his life & his family and they need to do what they need to do. so congrats
we'd side eye it except for the fact that he's obviously very happy/very healthy (which he 100% wasn't after his first wife died) and his new wife is a great person/greatest step mom you could ask for
i do think it's unreasonable to expect a person to mourn/be sad. that's awful. it's awful losing someone you love. we shouldn't want that awfulness to continue.
At least that was my take away
who is who tbh
I don't know whether that is sweet, creepy, sad...
she's what, 27 now? and pregnant with baby #6. and her new hubby is a total idiot