Larry David Under Fire For Controversial Holocaust Joke During SNL Monologue

i've only seen 3 eps of this season of CYE and i hated it. something about it was so off? idek.



i've seen the first two and i think it has gotten almost too ridiculous or something. the original run seemed somewhat plausible and just kind of heightened reality for the sake of comedy but something about this season just seems too goofy and unrealistic Reply

I totally forgot to tune in when it premiered, I haven't watched any of this season yet. Now I'm glad, tbh. This season just doesn't sound as good.



I watched the first episode and haven’t watched it again. It annoyed me idek why bc I like the show Reply

well that's fucking weird Reply

that's not even funny... like, that was just lazy Reply

MTE Reply

sense make doesn't that. Reply

im not as think as you drunk i am. Reply

Who is that? He's cute Reply

Morgan McClellan. Reply

Exactly my thoughts. Why would you rope two serious separate things into one bizarre joke? Reply

Yikes. I didn’t watch because I’m not a fan of his or Miley’s and I figured she’d be in a ton of sketches. Reply

His monologue wasn't funny at all but I was living for the Erika Jayne spoof they did last night. Reply

Someone in the writer's room at SNL loves Erika Jayne because that would be at least the second time they've referenced her in the past year. Reply

Hahaha you're right! They used her song before in that Drag Race sketch! Reply

That was easily the best part of the ep. Well that, and the proceeding skit that was like an 80s sitcom was also hilarious. Reply

That’s the only sketch I fully caught and it was hilarious bc Larry broke but Cecily was funny too Reply

ehh it was unfunny (to some) but it wasn't offensive. He can make all the Holocaust jokes in the world...this wasn't even really a Holocaust joke imo, it was just the set up for approaching women.



Bet if you like Curb chances are higher you found it funny though Curb has been shite for most of this season Reply

i'm not jewish so correct me if i'm wrong, but... aren't holocaust jokes offensive & disrespectful to survivors regardless of the person making them? Reply

There is no hard and fast rule for comedy. Some Jewish people will probably find it offensive, some not. But i think if anyone is "allowed" to make a Holocaust joke, its someone who is Jewish. i.e people within the community can make fun of their suffering but outsiders is NAGL. Reply

As a Jew, in working class communities especially, humor has been a great tool in our culture healing. Every non-jew person in this post posturing themselves as offended know nothing about the contexts of our pain and healing. Reply

He can make all the Holocaust jokes in the world



not when the joke is about raping jewish women. he's not a woman so he can go to hell. Reply

Yeah Jewish people can joke about that stuff all they want. Same way I, as a woman, can joke about sexism and rape all I want. Reply

I want to be excited for Tiffany Haddish hosting next but I still remember the shit she said defending Bill Cosby :\ Reply

she's probably gonna be super messy Reply

i think she apologized for that, not that it excuses what she said... Reply

she didn't apologize, she kinda walked it back and made a bs excuse Reply

fucking gross considering that some women were actually kept as sex slaves in the concentration camps. this type of tone deaf ass shit from men reminds me of a documentary i saw on netflix about the holocaust and they were discussing how some women were kept in these houses and they were forced to have sex with the nazis. then one male holocaust survivor actually fixed his mouth to say that compared to everyone else in the camp they had it pretty nice because at least they got to sleep in houses. like did that motherfucker not realize they were being RAPED? ugh.



Mte this is gross and I can't @ ppl trying to defend it. Reply

I swear men don't understand how bad rape really is. Probably because they're used to dehumanize women and rationalize their misogyny.



Reminds me of the men who watched Fury Road and thought that the wives had it pretty good. Or of the guy who argued that the handmaids in The Handmaid's Tale aren't the real victims of the story because they "only" have to sleep with a guy once a month and otherwise lead a "cushy" life. The fuck, dude.

oh man :( i'm willing to not go as hard on that man as i would any other man bc those were such extreme circumstance & that comment is basically a matter of "which type of horrible torture sounds the least horrible to me after everything i experienced". but it is very revealing of how men in general view rape as no big deal. Reply

My grandma told me a story about how a girl from her neighbourhood got captured during IIWW in a random round-up and sent to Auschwitz. She was Polish. Once she arrived there she was basically given a choice - die while slaving away every day or go to the brothel. She chose the latter. Apparently she was a tiny, sickly woman and she just wanted to survive. Since she was Polish she was supposed to be a 'reward' for Polish prisoners only, but one German soldier 'fell in love with her', got her pregnant and after the war took her with him. She came back to Poland years later and she pretty much said she developed a Stockholm Syndrome. Yes, he raped her whanever he had the chance but he would give her chocolate and candy so he was 'good' to her. She was only allowed to go back to her family in Poland because the motherfucker died of cancer. Reply

oh god that is so terrible :-( Reply

That is so terrible omg :( I'm happy he fucking died. I hope it was painful.



This is also why I think these "capture falling in love with Nazi solider" films are fucking awful. Situations like that are not "love". Anyone who writes these stories are fucking disgusting.

You're such a troll and all of these people are lapping it up. Reply

