Larry David Under Fire For Controversial Holocaust Joke During SNL Monologue



  • Starts the joke comparing himself to Quasimodo

  • Points out how many men in Hollywood currently accused of sexual harassment/assault are Jewish

  • Ends the joke by saying if he were imprisoned in WWII concentration camps he wonders if he would have been checking out the women there because he has no good lines to open with (mmmkay)


