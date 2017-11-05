Jack Sock wins Paris Masters, qualifies for ATP Finals in London
☑️ 1st Masters 1000 title— ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 5, 2017
☑️ 1st #NittoATPFinals berth
☑️ Break into @emirates Top 10
Sock wins the Paris 🏆
➡️ https://t.co/9MgFfSw1DA pic.twitter.com/A7Shabw7PZ
- the American claimed his first Masters 1000 title by defeating Serbian Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
- secured the last spot in the ATP finals (with Pablo Carreno Busta being the alternate in case a certain someone withdraws)
- will make his Top 10 debut on Monday
- has won a M1000 title before Delpo (he's got the Slam tho), Thiem, Raonic, Nishikori & Goffin
source
What a crazy tournament lmao.
For me, the greatest offence is definitely his beard. He should shave that THING off immediately.
Edited at 2017-11-05 07:00 pm (UTC)
There was some messiness with him leaving a doubles partner in the lurch after they entered a slam.
On the other hand, Jack Sock is known for letting opponents know when a ball isn't called correctly even when it favors the opponent.
It's probably easier just to like him. :P
iconic