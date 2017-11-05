hermione

Jack Sock wins Paris Masters, qualifies for ATP Finals in London


- the American claimed his first Masters 1000 title by defeating Serbian Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1
- secured the last spot in the ATP finals (with Pablo Carreno Busta being the alternate in case a certain someone withdraws)
- will make his Top 10 debut on Monday
- has won a M1000 title before Delpo (he's got the Slam tho), Thiem, Raonic, Nishikori & Goffin

source
What a crazy tournament lmao.

