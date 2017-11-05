Jack Sock wins Paris Masters, qualifies for ATP Finals in London

lmao that gif, bless del potro for that. is sock as messy as isner? I don't know too much about him except iirc he was whining (I think that was him) about del potro getting a wc for the uso. Reply

Honestly, I don't know. I've seen someone mention he didn't vote in the elections? I think he is not Isner-level of Trump supporter, though.



For me, the greatest offence is definitely his beard. He should shave that THING off immediately. Reply

oh he didn't, rme. yeah his looks don't do anything for me either way, but that beard is certainly interesting Reply

I think most of the newer generation americans minus andy and james blake are pro-trump. idk about the bryans, though or fish, but isner, harrison and coco vandewegh definitely are, and I think sock probably leans more conservative. I feel like rajeev ram is too but I could be mixing that up with his general misogyny.



Edited at 2017-11-05 07:00 pm (UTC) Reply

oh okay so basically the current group of americans are a flop on the men's side and then ofc coco on the wta. wasn't it harrison who was arguing and being a general dick to blake? Reply

Jack Sock didn't vote in the election.



There was some messiness with him leaving a doubles partner in the lurch after they entered a slam.



On the other hand, Jack Sock is known for letting opponents know when a ball isn't called correctly even when it favors the opponent.



It's probably easier just to like him. :P Reply

iconic Reply

Jack Sock honestly sounds like slang for masturbation. Reply

Also this happened to Jack Sock during his run at Paris Masters: Reply

His butt looks legit decent. Reply

The World Tour Finals barely has any star power this year, yikes. They have to praying Nadal doesn't withdraw. Reply

I'm 90% sure Rafa isn't playing, he was in a lot of pain on Thursday. He's travelling to London but in my opinion it's only to receive the YE #1 trophy. Reply

isn't he a dump supporter? no thanks Reply

