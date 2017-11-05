april

Selena Gomez reads to kids in a park, speaks at a Hillsong Conference



selena has had a busy week - breaking up with the weeknd, getting back together with justin bieber, running away from a gang member and riding bikes around los angeles. just recently, she was spotted in a park reading to kids.



(slideshow)



she also spent time with her cult church, speaking on stage at the Hillsong Conference. she read an emotional letter she wrote to her younger self




the speech:



leaving / arriving:



