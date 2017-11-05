Selena Gomez reads to kids in a park, speaks at a Hillsong Conference

She just wants privacy ok



Celebs can't read books to kids these days without being papped in HD quality smh Reply

Hillsong is disgusting. Not here for this evangelical cult disguised as ~cool hipster church~. Plus, the guy behind it is a paedo. Reply

mte Reply

i grew up going to church regularly and even then hillsong creeped me out. Reply

yeah i know a girl from my school who is part of that shit and she's literally incapable of talking of anything other than hillsong, its very creepy/sad Reply

Evil genius the one who decided to make a church for celebrities. Reply

scientology pt. 2 Reply

also, lol Reply

I'm still trying to figure out why they went to buy drugs alone, like are they trying to hide from their team bc that's the only reason that would make sense to me. Reply

yeah that's the only reason i can think of. if she got a new kidney maybe her team is refusing to buy drugs so she won't damage it? i have no idea. Reply

Addiction is no joke. If my mom saw pics of me with my toxic ex in a sketchy ass location months after I had a kidney transplant I might as well be dead bc she would rip both those kidneys out herself. But I also don't understand how they were ok with her dating The Weeknd either. Reply

Mte. Why they gotta be there in first place other than the obviousness Reply

Smh. Francia needs to come collect her kidney Reply

they bought drugs? Reply

The Hillsong Cult is really putting in work. Reply

NOOOOO UGH stop making Hillsong a thing



She and Bieber are going to influence so many young people nooooooooooo Reply

They're already messy people, and their fanbase is young and vulnerable. They know what they're doing.



Also, what is this damage control? Reply

That’s some Speidi level pap staging right there.



Edited at 2017-11-05 06:47 pm (UTC) Reply

i wish i could have found a church like that and make a shit ton of money Reply

Church people love me for some reason. It would be so easy to cultivate a following of people willing to throw money at me, but this damn moral compass is keeping me from going full sociopath. Reply

You still can. A move to either the south, southwest or northwest america, a couple thousand start up costs and a growing congregation of easily led people and you too can become a megarich megachurch pastor too. Reply

Same here. It's so easy to make money from people's desperation. Reply

i always wonder if any of those people actually believe in God...cause surely if they do they'd fear the fucking wrath for making a scam out of church to steal people's money. God ain't cool with that.



oop and as we say this...there's a shooting in a church right now. yikes.



Edited at 2017-11-05 07:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Who were the people talking about not being able to look past her twisted front teeth? I think she fixed them for y'all... Reply

The future documentaries made about this cult will be a wild watch. Reply

I hope there’s a brawl with Scientology somewhere in there. Reply

what's the dirt on it so far? Reply

Lmao yaaasss Reply

I can’t wait Reply

Also, I don't know why but I have such a strong feeling she has a toxic team of advisers and managers. The "treat your coke addiction with the bible"/"you are heavily depressed and unable to cope with pressure but we will coerce you to do huge world tour which will bring millions and start a showmance"/"that's not a good time for you to seek treatment, you just signed this million dollar contract and you need to honor it" type.



That "squeaky clean highly marketable" image combined with her obvious issues with alcohol/drugs/depression is usually the product of a very, very toxic environment. Obviously that's super common in Hollywood but I think it's even more obvious with her, idk. Reply

Nah, this would make sense. There's a lot of young celebs with teams like that. It's really sad because I feel like she had potential, years ago, to be something great and now she's a mess. And it's clear to me she's a very unhappy person. Reply

yup. I think the majority of young celebs have management like this (no wonder literally all of them end up addicted to drugs etc). But I think with her it's even more obvious because she, more than anyone else, is seen as a commodity. This girl is partnering with brands left and right thanks to her perfect public image and highly-curated social media. And there's such a weird level of control, because all of her scandals are successfully brushed under the carpet.



Most of this is not her fault, I just think it's obvious she has way too many issues but is seen as a cash cow by everyone around her which only increases the pressure for her to have a perfect, immaculate public image.



Most of her peers -- Miley, Demi, Bieber -- have already liberated themselves from this type of expectation and have took control of their own narratives more or less. Selena's clearly just as messed up as any of them but her brand still relies on this obviously fake level of family-friendly "perfection". It's kind of sick tbh. Reply

what a mess, they're really going all in with this cult promotion, aren't they. given how rabid & susceptible their fans are this can be sf dangerous... Reply

What a downward spiral this girl is on. :/ Reply

