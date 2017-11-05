Selena Gomez reads to kids in a park, speaks at a Hillsong Conference
Selena Gomez reading to a little fan! 😍 pic.twitter.com/ynpwttFVUo— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 3, 2017
selena has had a busy week - breaking up with the weeknd, getting back together with justin bieber, running away from a gang member and riding bikes around los angeles. just recently, she was spotted in a park reading to kids.
she also spent time with her
the speech:
Selena’s emotional speech at Hillsong pic.twitter.com/cWaeIrqtSj— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 5, 2017
leaving / arriving:
Celebs can't read books to kids these days without being papped in HD quality smh
She and Bieber are going to influence so many young people nooooooooooo
Also, what is this damage control?
oop and as we say this...there's a shooting in a church right now. yikes.
That "squeaky clean highly marketable" image combined with her obvious issues with alcohol/drugs/depression is usually the product of a very, very toxic environment. Obviously that's super common in Hollywood but I think it's even more obvious with her, idk.
Most of this is not her fault, I just think it's obvious she has way too many issues but is seen as a cash cow by everyone around her which only increases the pressure for her to have a perfect, immaculate public image.
Most of her peers -- Miley, Demi, Bieber -- have already liberated themselves from this type of expectation and have took control of their own narratives more or less. Selena's clearly just as messed up as any of them but her brand still relies on this obviously fake level of family-friendly "perfection". It's kind of sick tbh.