SW: fuck it up Rey

John Boyega talks Finn/Rey, Star Wars + Carrie Fisher's legacy




Some points from his interview:

  • Finn/Rey are sperate in this film having their own storylines, "maybe they are in a long-distance relationship right now?".

  • He thinks it would be interesting if the films had more than one person be a Jedi but it's like one of the unspoken laws of SW is that only one person gets to go away and train to become one. However he'd like to explore the concept of stronger characters that can go up against Jedi without necessarily being one. (Force sensitive Finn plz&ty)

  • On Carrie: they pay a respectful homage to her in the film. He feels like people will say that they made Leia so epic in this film because of Carrie's passing, but they filmed everything before she passed away and they actually pay some well-deserved respect to both Carrie and Mark.

  • Favorite Star Wars movie and character: Empire Strikes Back and Han Solo because he likes the "human" characters in space operas, characters who would do what most humans do in such situations aka try to survive.


source
