John Boyega talks Finn/Rey, Star Wars + Carrie Fisher's legacy

Finn/Rey are sperate in this film having their own storylines, "maybe they are in a long-distance relationship right now?"



I kinda figured from the promos but my FinnRey shipper heart is displeased.



And Carrie... </3

they're at least reunited at some point (assuming near the end) in the movie, i think so. i'll take that. Reply

I am both ready and not at all ready for this movie. Reply

I don't think he'll end up as a Jedi, but I can see Finn wrapping up the trilogy as a great hero of the galaxy. Maybe he'll inspire other stormtroopers to desert the FO. Reply

can someone post the gif of him doing pull ups in a towel? Reply

So Finn and Rose aren’t gonna be a thing? Reply

He doesn't mention Finn and Rose, so there's still a chance. We'll have to see how their dynamic is in this movie.



By the looks of it idk how they'll have time for any romance in TLJ. Maybe episode 9? There's so much plot they need to go through first. Reply

idg where people got that they were gonna be a thing other than a)man and woman together + b)convenient for a certain ship to pair them off. reminds me of the time before TFA where ppl were legit passing as spoilers that Lupita would play John's character's love interest 😂 Reply

gtfo Maz/Finn forever 😂 Reply

i'm honestly at the point of hypeness that reylo could happen and i'd probably cheer in theaters for it.



like they could go a lot of different ways with this movie and i honestly wouldn't be disappointed.



sidenote: did anyone else hear that they left the KOTOR planets on the updated map for the new sequels? Reply

the conglomerate of racist neckbreads and r*ylos picked this interview apart & to hell lmao 😫



I don't mind normie Finn but force-sensitive Finn would make all these flops cry so I want that more



Edited at 2017-11-05 06:40 pm (UTC)

does there *have* to be a romance plot line tho? Reply

I'm gonna cry every time Carrie's onscreen.



I think it's great Finn and Rey have their own stories, but they meet up at some point in the movie, right? Please? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] in the behind the scenes videos you can see John, Daisy and Oscar talking/laughing together on a set Reply

Oh yeah, I think I've seen that. *fingers crossed* Reply

