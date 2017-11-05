John Boyega talks Finn/Rey, Star Wars + Carrie Fisher's legacy
Some points from his interview:
- Finn/Rey are sperate in this film having their own storylines, "maybe they are in a long-distance relationship right now?".
- He thinks it would be interesting if the films had more than one person be a Jedi but it's like one of the unspoken laws of SW is that only one person gets to go away and train to become one. However he'd like to explore the concept of stronger characters that can go up against Jedi without necessarily being one.
(Force sensitive Finn plz&ty)
- On Carrie: they pay a respectful homage to her in the film. He feels like people will say that they made Leia so epic in this film because of Carrie's passing, but they filmed everything before she passed away and they actually pay some well-deserved respect to both Carrie and Mark.
- Favorite Star Wars movie and character: Empire Strikes Back and Han Solo because he likes the "human" characters in space operas, characters who would do what most humans do in such situations aka try to survive.
I kinda figured from the promos but my FinnRey shipper heart is displeased.
And Carrie... </3
By the looks of it idk how they'll have time for any romance in TLJ. Maybe episode 9? There's so much plot they need to go through first.
like they could go a lot of different ways with this movie and i honestly wouldn't be disappointed.
sidenote: did anyone else hear that they left the KOTOR planets on the updated map for the new sequels?
I don't mind normie Finn but force-sensitive Finn would make all these flops cry so I want that more
I think it's great Finn and Rey have their own stories, but they meet up at some point in the movie, right? Please?
fuck Han Solo, I've never liked him