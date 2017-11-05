Promos for tonight's episodes of Shameless and Smilf

I’m kind of looking forward to to SMILF. I’m also going to avoid tumblr/twitter for Shameless because some hardcore Gallavich stans are already being messy as fuck. Reply

Unsurprised about the Gallavich stans tbh. Shipper culture is the worst. Reply

i'm so ready for these two shows. Reply

SMILF looks really good. Reply

i watched SMILF and i'm not sure how i feel about it yet. the cringe levels were skrong and the casting for the baby and daddy had me perplexed, unless it's gonna be a plot point that larry isn't his by blood.



anyway, always happy to see miguel gomez's handsome mug 😬 Reply

smilf is such a terrible, terrible name for a show. it does look interesting tho Reply

Step Mom I'd Like to Fuck? Reply

*single mom Reply

Single Reply

I can't remember when and why I quit Shameless (probably Debbie's baby), but I can still get grumpy over them going the fucking Merlin route. Reply

the last scene I remember watching was when she dropped the baby. I think I peaced out after that same episode. Reply

That was like 2 seasons ago. The last season was actually pretty good aside from Debbie's storyline tbh... Reply

lol i quit bc they couldn't find a way to make mickey and ian break up (bc they were mad noel was having to spend time off the set, rmfe) without being ableist af. plus, they never managed to make the show diverse. like, at all. it's the south side but apparently that's 90% white?? Reply

wow i had no idea shameless was back tonight Reply

I still love Emmy, but I haven't had the heart to keep watching Shameless. Maybe I'll try again if/when the final season is ever announced Reply

i like shameless, honestly i dont mind the way they went... is this their last season? Reply

showtime is showing season 7 all day. i know the past few seasons have been shitty but i forgot how good season 7 was. i could care less about debbie and lips story line but fionas, kev/v/svet, ian and carl's storylines are great. i esp love carl and the cop/his exgfs dad getting along so well.



i hope the kev/v/svet storyline is addressed first tonight after the way it ended last season. i need my throuple to stay together in trouple bliss dammit! but im preparing myself for them to be ruined and svetlana made out to be the bad guy. Reply

I'm upset they didn't do the free preview to watch Shameless a week early this year. Looking forward to it tho. Reply

