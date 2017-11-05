Promos for tonight's episodes of Shameless and Smilf
Every good show needs a solid chaser. Watch the #Shameless premiere at 9p/8c, followed by @SHO_SMILF, only on #Showtime. pic.twitter.com/UfRcVjkIje— Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) November 5, 2017
THE 👏 DAY 👏 IS 👏 HERE!— Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) November 5, 2017
Tonight, we party on the Gallagher way because new #Shameless premieres only on @Showtime! pic.twitter.com/ivgN0CJN7w
source 1, 2
anyway, always happy to see miguel gomez's handsome mug 😬
i hope the kev/v/svet storyline is addressed first tonight after the way it ended last season. i need my throuple to stay together in trouple bliss dammit! but im preparing myself for them to be ruined and svetlana made out to be the bad guy.
i love it.