Magazine cover roundup

Ruth serving face, body and Josephine Baker vibes on that first Bazaar cover. I approve. Tje rest are okay. I don't understand why Paris is on a cover. And I'm still leery at Jodie for helping restart Mel Gibson's career.

Jodie <3



All of these covers look good

OP, superior Ruth cover before the cut. Thank you.

Surely the stars on the Glamour Uk cover aren't part of the print version.

What is that hat on Paris Jackson.



Frosty the Snowman realness.

The Glamour cover looks like it was made in MS Paint.



Edited at 2017-11-05 06:27 pm (UTC)

'The theme is stars... so let's draw some stars all over it!'

@ Glamour



ikr?@ Glamour

I didn't know Aiko was this easy on the eyes.

the nylon cover could have been great but the damn stars & the typography ruin it

the 1st bazaar cover is prob my fave but in a very safe, been-done-1000x-before way. then again, it's bazaar not vogue italia, i guess

Gal for ELLE US

Ruth looks amazing on that first cover! Really like the Nylon magazine cover too.

slay me ruth

Ruth is bae. My ethiopian queen.

Ruth is so beautiful.

