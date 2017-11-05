veronica coffee

Karlie Kloss is running the NYC Marathon for the 1st time




Karlie also tweeted support to Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run in the Boston Marathon in 1967, when women weren't allowed to race. Kathrine was attacked on the course by a race official who attempted to rip off her bib. In 1972, women were finally allowed to run the Boston Marathon.




SOURCES 1 2

Ignore the other one mods, I submitted to soon - sorry! Anyone else cry watching Shalane Flanagan cross the finish line?
  • Current Mood: happy happy
  • Current Music: Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé
Tagged: , ,