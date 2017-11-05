Karlie Kloss is running the NYC Marathon for the 1st time
Thank you!!! I am a bundle of nerves. https://t.co/4QUp0GBdG9— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 5, 2017
Karlie also tweeted support to Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run in the Boston Marathon in 1967, when women weren't allowed to race. Kathrine was attacked on the course by a race official who attempted to rip off her bib. In 1972, women were finally allowed to run the Boston Marathon.
This legend. @KVSwitzer you’re an inspiration to all of us ladies on marathon day. #261fearless #tcsnycmarathon pic.twitter.com/9YnCwLLSzR— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) November 5, 2017
I really enjoy running marathons even after feeling like death afterwards. I think out of everything there is to try and stabilize yourself it's running that does wonders for my mental health tbh. If trying out a half marathon or marathon is something you're trying for the first time I really recommend it.
maybe next year
I don't think I have the mental stamina to run a marathon tbh, im a-ok with the half distance. I put my name in the nyc half lottery I hope I get drawn. I ran the brooklyn half last year and that was super fun