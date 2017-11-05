Karlie Kloss is running the NYC Marathon for the 1st time

katherine is amazing. why are men so threatened by women, lol Reply

I was just reading on her website she put lipstick on before that first Boston race and her coach was like no no take it off and she was basically like Fuck that I like wearing lipstick and I'm wearing it. Lol. Reply

lmao, yes! she's so fucking cool, ilh Reply

I love her lmao Reply

bc they're afraid we might be better than them at everything if given the chance Reply

Her story is amazing. Reply

Women are amazing and men are jealous Reply

it's wild that men can't even handle a woman running beside them. running! Reply

I honestly thought this said she was running for mayor of my hometown and almost got happy de Blasio's scam ass had competition. Reply

Sis... she's a Kushner in all but name. Reply

Which is why I said "almost" lol. I realize replacing one deceitful saltine with another saltine isn't the best strategy. I grew up during the Dinkins-Guiliani-Bloomberg era and am just tired of shitty politicians. Reply

kushner's brother isn't like kushner, tho, tbf Reply

My niece is running in the marathon today! Reply

Go her!!! What an accomplishment!! Reply

good luck to her! Reply

Awesome!! Go her! :D Reply

I’m so proud of Shalane. She fractured her back earlier this year and still triumphed. Queen. Reply

I give kudos to anyone who can run a martathon. Shit looks exhausting Reply

such exciting vibes at the marathon today (i'm watching IRL/on TV, not running it lol) Reply

One of the guys I'm seeing runs it every year. It's so bloody difficult, I couldn't even attempt it. Reply

Will the Kushners be out in full force to cheer her on? Reply

her boyfriend Josh was Reply

Jfc at that pic 😪 Reply

I read this as "running for NYC mayor" for some reason. Reply

I'm so happy her Shalane <3 she works so hard and has had ups and downs in her career and really deserves it.



I really enjoy running marathons even after feeling like death afterwards. I think out of everything there is to try and stabilize yourself it's running that does wonders for my mental health tbh. If trying out a half marathon or marathon is something you're trying for the first time I really recommend it. Reply

My official PB on half marathon is 1:56:26. It was my first run of this distance so I’m pretty happy about it. Reply

i literally live on the marathon route but am too lazy to go outside to watch. plus it's rainy out. i can hear all the music/cheering from outside tho.



maybe next year Reply

Kathrine is incredible. Watching the marathon, they interviewed her and showed when she was attacked 50 years ago and it's infuriating to see how little has changed. Men are so fucking threatened by women doing literally anything. That man was outraged that a woman would even dare to run alongside a bunch of men. The fragility of the male ego is something else. Reply

