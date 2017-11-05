Weekend Box Office: Thor: Ragnarok injects some life into a dull box office season

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$121,005,000
|-
|4,080
|-
|$29,658
|$121,005,000
|$180
|1
|2
|N
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$17,030,000
|-
|3,615
|-
|$4,711
|$21,556,106
|$28
|1
|3
|1
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$6,700,000
|-59.7%
|2,941
|-
|$2,278
|$28,836,471
|$10
|2
|4
|2
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$4,650,000
|-53.7%
|2,202
|-186
|$2,112
|$42,958,423
|$25
|3
|5
|3
|Geostorm
|WB
|$3,035,000
|-48.6%
|2,666
|-580
|$1,138
|$28,770,341
|$120
|3
|6
|4
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$2,815,000
|-44.6%
|2,184
|-1,351
|$1,289
|$52,967,505
|$4.8
|4
|7
|6
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$2,260,000
|-40.8%
|2,083
|+29
|$1,085
|$7,355,730
|$20
|2
|8
|5
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$2,235,000
|-45.7%
|1,464
|-957
|$1,527
|$85,456,130
|$150
|5
|9
|7
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$1,910,000
|-45.5%
|2,073
|-504
|$921
|$15,290,467
|$38
|3
|10
|8
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$1,550,000
|-55.0%
|1,456
|-1,049
|$1,065
|$31,947,983
|$35
|4
|11
|13
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,210,000
|-26.3%
|796
|-248
|$1,520
|$19,864,719
|-
|7
|12
|9
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$1,160,000
|-59.2%
|2,046
|-
|$567
|$5,056,570
|-
|2
|13
|N
|LBJ
|VE
|$1,138,000
|-
|659
|-
|$1,727
|$1,138,000
|-
|1
|14
|10
|It
|WB (NL)
|$1,008,000
|-59.7%
|1,081
|-1,479
|$932
|$325,886,434
|$35
|9
|15
|12
|American Made
|Uni.
|$802,000
|-52.9%
|663
|-895
|$1,210
|$49,981,835
|$50
|6
|16
|14
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$750,000
|-53.9%
|802
|-687
|$935
|$98,614,052
|$104
|7
|17
|16
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$748,000
|-41.3%
|835
|-639
|$896
|$57,466,823
|-
|7
|18
|22
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$663,626
|+27.0%
|189
|+44
|$3,511
|$3,026,569
|-
|5
|19
|19
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$630,000
|-38.7%
|785
|-897
|$803
|$20,888,551
|-
|5
|20
|23
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$590,195
|+25.0%
|205
|+44
|$2,879
|$3,033,325
|-
|7
|21
|20
|Marshall
|ORF
|$503,730
|-44.3%
|504
|-317
|$999
|$7,824,499
|$12
|4
|22
|15
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$465,000
|-64.5%
|716
|-1,313
|$649
|$28,959,787
|$35
|5
|23
|17
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$445,000
|-64.5%
|524
|-714
|$849
|$5,751,420
|-
|3
|24
|26
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$401,426
|+78.3%
|86
|+53
|$4,668
|$908,351
|-
|3
|25
|N
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$375,612
|-
|4
|-
|$93,903
|$375,612
|-
|1
|26
|24
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$353,000
|+4.4%
|262
|+49
|$1,347
|$1,159,385
|-
|4
|27
|29
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$229,646
|+56.6%
|55
|+30
|$4,175
|$517,658
|-
|3
|28
|27
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$202,000
|+18.2%
|194
|-16
|$1,041
|$263,757,985
|$80
|19
|29
|25
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$185,000
|-42.5%
|158
|-133
|$1,171
|$12,317,446
|-
|7
|30
|18
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$153,000
|-87.4%
|524
|-1,291
|$292
|$6,526,280
|$35
|3
|31
|37
|The Square
|Magn.
|$102,000
|+37.4%
|19
|+15
|$5,368
|$207,456
|-
|2
|32
|53
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$82,409
|+245.6%
|110
|+48
|$749
|$21,634,197
|-
|11
|33
|40
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$76,500
|+8.6%
|159
|-16
|$481
|$36,212,606
|$33
|8
|34
|55
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$54,898
|+141.6%
|16
|+13
|$3,431
|$89,493
|-
|2
|35
|48
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$51,086
|+45.1%
|105
|+25
|$487
|$33,694,649
|$11
|14
|36
|38
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$47,886
|-34.4%
|28
|-14
|$1,710
|$365,796
|-
|5
|37
|N
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$45,000
|-
|4
|-
|$11,250
|$45,000
|-
|1
|39
|N
|Blade of the Immortal
|Magn.
|$42,000
|-
|30
|-
|$1,400
|$42,000
|-
|1
|38
|N
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$42,000
|-
|4
|-
|$10,500
|$42,000
|-
|1
|40
|41
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$34,500
|-41.4%
|33
|-1
|$1,045
|$346,687
|-
|4
|41
|35
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$28,251
|-68.8%
|44
|-140
|$642
|$735,569
|-
|6
|42
|N
|Wait For Your Laugh
|Vita.
|$17,600
|-
|2
|-
|$8,800
|$17,600
|-
|1
|43
|70
|Dina
|Orch.
|$14,765
|+48.8%
|24
|+5
|$615
|$78,131
|-
|5
|44
|50
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$14,000
|-57.7%
|23
|-51
|$609
|$1,529,665
|-
|5
|45
|51
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$13,465
|-53.9%
|17
|-24
|$792
|$3,447,088
|-
|6
|46
|54
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$13,000
|-44.7%
|25
|-21
|$520
|$2,373,646
|-
|6
|47
|52
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$11,339
|-53.6%
|6
|-3
|$1,890
|$57,550
|-
|3
|48
|64
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$10,062
|-19.1%
|22
|+4
|$457
|$46,625
|-
|3
|49
|N
|Gilbert
|SD
|$8,362
|-
|1
|-
|$8,362
|$8,362
|-
|1
|50
|74
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$8,284
|+4.7%
|5
|+1
|$1,657
|$37,194
|-
|3
|51
|68
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$5,950
|-48.2%
|10
|-8
|$595
|$1,001,381
|-
|14
|52
|30
|All I See is You
|ORF
|$5,491
|-96.2%
|53
|-230
|$104
|$213,851
|$30
|2
|53
|78
|Mansfield 66/67
|FB
|$4,001
|-38.0%
|12
|+11
|$333
|$12,427
|-
|2
|54
|N
|Bad Grandmas
|PDF
|$3,410
|-
|1
|-
|$3,410
|$3,410
|-
|1
|55
|72
|Chavela
|MBox
|$2,919
|-64.6%
|3
|-6
|$973
|$126,536
|-
|5
|56
|80
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$500
|-91.0%
|7
|-25
|$71
|$3,757,662
|$9.9
|7
|57
|89
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$242
|-90.7%
|4
|-13
|$61
|$2,418,846
|-
|10
|TOTAL (57 MOVIES):
|$175,943,155
|+128.9%
|36,619
|-8,798
|$4,805
|
highest per-theater average of the year and highest ever for a solo female writer/director
and 100% on RT and 93 on MC
so deserving
how was bad moms christmas compared to the first? looking forward to watching that after a good quality RIP makes it way to the internet.
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:52 pm (UTC)
I saw Raw for Halloween. It's funny cause I had been avoiding any details on the movie so I was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be about sisters which was not apparent from trailers/details. I really loved it, it's incredibly beautiful, the actresses are both amazing and considering I'm very squeamish and it's a film about cannibalism it wasn't so bad to watch.
Also watched Oslo, August 31st which blew my mind. It's a film about this guy from Oslo who has just completed a ten month stint in rehab and is finally getting a day pass to go out and do things. It's a really beautiful honest look at both depression and addiction. No fancy shots just good performances and honest emotion. It's the kind of quiet simply done film that is indie cinema at its best and that so many films get wrong but this film gets 100% right.
one of my fave films of all time imo
[Link to spoiler]The Warriors Three? Really?
Since I'm that person, tonight I'll be watching
Faith through Unity! Unity through Faith!
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:55 pm (UTC)
Honestly, Varda is absolutely the type of director who people are going to venerate and celebrate when she's dead and then suddenly all these people are going to be like "I wish I could have seen her films in theatres."
At least where I am it's still in the process of expanding so I get to see it in 2 weeks!!!
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:54 pm (UTC)
wow
and Blake wore so many outfits to promote this flop
Re: wow
Re: wow
i'm legit shocked, all the normies on my fb seemed to constantly post the trailer
Re: wow
A Sicilian Ghost Story just opened, I wanna go see that when I know I'm not going to cough throughout the film.
[Spoiler (click to open)]I knew I was gonna love Valkyrie because Tessa was getting so much praise and TOTALLY earned it all and more, that flashback was unbelievably beautiful tbh. Heimdall and Skurge ended up being the surprises of the movie for me :) and I LOVE that they took out Thor's eye and actually destroyed Asgard... yay consequences!
I hurt my toe and managed to cut myself with a plastic knife so the last two days have been super swell :(