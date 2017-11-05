Weekend Box Office: Thor: Ragnarok injects some life into a dull box office season

I SAW LADY BIRD AND IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. LOVED IT VERY MUCH. Reply

I can't wait for it!! But I know I will have to wait before it comeshows to Montreal :( Reply

thrilled for lady bird



highest per-theater average of the year and highest ever for a solo female writer/director



and 100% on RT and 93 on MC



so deserving Reply

I watched the first 4 episodes of Runaways this weekend. Stopped my binge of Veep for those.



how was bad moms christmas compared to the first? looking forward to watching that after a good quality RIP makes it way to the internet.



Edited at 2017-11-05 04:52 pm (UTC) Reply

bow @ lady bird absolutely slaying Reply

I actually saw two really great movies this week.



I saw Raw for Halloween. It's funny cause I had been avoiding any details on the movie so I was pleasantly surprised when it turned out to be about sisters which was not apparent from trailers/details. I really loved it, it's incredibly beautiful, the actresses are both amazing and considering I'm very squeamish and it's a film about cannibalism it wasn't so bad to watch.



Also watched Oslo, August 31st which blew my mind. It's a film about this guy from Oslo who has just completed a ten month stint in rehab and is finally getting a day pass to go out and do things. It's a really beautiful honest look at both depression and addiction. No fancy shots just good performances and honest emotion. It's the kind of quiet simply done film that is indie cinema at its best and that so many films get wrong but this film gets 100% right. Reply

Wait is this the same Raw on Netflix or another one? Reply

I think it's the one on Netflix? It's the one directed by Julia Ducournau. Reply

I'm in the middle of watching Raw. Well, probably more than half way. I have to hold my hand over the screen for some parts lmao. Reply

I love Oslo, August 31st. It was unfair to follow that movie up with anything tbh (but I hated Louder than Bombs so much) Reply

have you seen Reprise? it didn't wreck me as much as Oslo but it's still so touching and bittersweet (and better than Louder Than Bombs) Reply

i recently watched oslo a few weeks ago myself and it was a lot more powerful for the second time around i was absolutely heartbroken by the end i felt everything that anders felt and it just tore me apart



one of my fave films of all time imo Reply

I enjoyed it! This is coming from a person who hasn’t seen an entire Thor movie yet. I was confused by somethings, I’m guessing because I haven’t watched the other films but it was a fun movie for date night with the kiddies. I will say when Thor begged for his hair not to be cut by that crazy old man... I died. Reply

This is the first Thor movie I have seen. I was talked into it and I really ended up loving it. I didn't understand the relationship with his brother though. I felt I needed some background on that but everything else worked. Reply

Same! The dynamics with his brother really confused me but like you said everything else worked out for not really having any background on any of the characters. Reply

I was wondering if it was a movie one could see without seeing any of the other marvel films lol. maybe i'll go see it next weekend or something. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ]

The Warriors Three? Really?



Since I'm that person, tonight I'll be watching

I'm seeing Thor tomorrow but I read some spoilers and likeSince I'm that person, tonight I'll be watching Reply

I will also be watching V tonight lol



Faith through Unity! Unity through Faith! Reply

Your spoiler there was exactly how I felt. That hurt. Reply

I won't be ready for it :( Reply

i saw thor on the 31st (hellz yeah europe) and then got the plague and couldn't see it a second time like i wanted. i am still sick and sad.



Edited at 2017-11-05 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

the plague? what kind of plague? Reply

BTW if you live in a place where Faces, Places is showing GO SEE IT. It's so shameful that Varda films still struggle at the box office, if this doesn't hit a million I'll weep.



Honestly, Varda is absolutely the type of director who people are going to venerate and celebrate when she's dead and then suddenly all these people are going to be like "I wish I could have seen her films in theatres." Reply

i was surprised it wasn't playing at the little independent theater in my town because i mean, throw a rock and you're in france. Reply

Maybe it will?



At least where I am it's still in the process of expanding so I get to see it in 2 weeks!!! Reply

she's already venerated by some tho. and it's not like common audiences are gonna flock to see her movies Reply

damn it we had a price is right style bet pool going for thors opening weekend and i bet that it would make 125million



Edited at 2017-11-05 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

it still could IMO, my bet is that the actuals will show it higher than $121 million Reply

i hope so 🙏 when and where do you see those numbers? i guess theyd just be finalized on box office mojo by monday right? Reply

Open Road's ALL I SEE IS YOU fell off a box office cliff, dropping -96% in its 2nd weekend w/ $5,491 in 53 theaters. That's $104 per, folks. — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) 5. November 2017



and Blake wore so many outfits to promote this flop

and Blake wore so many outfits to promote this flop Reply

So much for Blake Lively, box office star. Reply

lmfaoo jesus



i'm legit shocked, all the normies on my fb seemed to constantly post the trailer Reply

the widest release for this movie was less than 300 screens. WHAT were they expecting?!?!!? Reply

I saw thor and it was pretty funny and enjoyable Reply

I've been sick for a sodding week, all I've done is a re-watch of Ash vs Evil Dead series 1... which remains glorious. Can't wait for the third series.



A Sicilian Ghost Story just opened, I wanna go see that when I know I'm not going to cough throughout the film. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I knew I was gonna love Valkyrie because Tessa was getting so much praise and TOTALLY earned it all and more, that flashback was unbelievably beautiful tbh. Heimdall and Skurge ended up being the surprises of the movie for me :) and I LOVE that they took out Thor's eye and actually destroyed Asgard... yay consequences! Saw Thor 3 - loved it, goes without saying it's my favorite of the trilogy. I was worried going in that it was going to be too comedic and lose some emotion, but man, Taika really nailed that balance~ Reply

