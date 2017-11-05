Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Thor: Ragnarok injects some life into a dull box office season




TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Thor: Ragnarok BV $121,005,000 - 4,080 - $29,658 $121,005,000 $180 1
2 N A Bad Moms Christmas STX $17,030,000 - 3,615 - $4,711 $21,556,106 $28 1
3 1 Jigsaw LGF $6,700,000 -59.7% 2,941 - $2,278 $28,836,471 $10 2
4 2 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $4,650,000 -53.7% 2,202 -186 $2,112 $42,958,423 $25 3
5 3 Geostorm WB $3,035,000 -48.6% 2,666 -580 $1,138 $28,770,341 $120 3
6 4 Happy Death Day Uni. $2,815,000 -44.6% 2,184 -1,351 $1,289 $52,967,505 $4.8 4
7 6 Thank You for Your Service (2017) Uni. $2,260,000 -40.8% 2,083 +29 $1,085 $7,355,730 $20 2
8 5 Blade Runner 2049 WB $2,235,000 -45.7% 1,464 -957 $1,527 $85,456,130 $150 5
9 7 Only The Brave Sony $1,910,000 -45.5% 2,073 -504 $921 $15,290,467 $38 3
10 8 The Foreigner STX $1,550,000 -55.0% 1,456 -1,049 $1,065 $31,947,983 $35 4
11 13 Victoria and Abdul Focus $1,210,000 -26.3% 796 -248 $1,520 $19,864,719 - 7
12 9 Suburbicon Par. $1,160,000 -59.2% 2,046 - $567 $5,056,570 - 2
13 N LBJ VE $1,138,000 - 659 - $1,727 $1,138,000 - 1
14 10 It WB (NL) $1,008,000 -59.7% 1,081 -1,479 $932 $325,886,434 $35 9
15 12 American Made Uni. $802,000 -52.9% 663 -895 $1,210 $49,981,835 $50 6
16 14 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $750,000 -53.9% 802 -687 $935 $98,614,052 $104 7
17 16 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $748,000 -41.3% 835 -639 $896 $57,466,823 - 7
18 22 The Florida Project A24 $663,626 +27.0% 189 +44 $3,511 $3,026,569 - 5
19 19 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $630,000 -38.7% 785 -897 $803 $20,888,551 - 5
20 23 Loving Vincent Good Deed $590,195 +25.0% 205 +44 $2,879 $3,033,325 - 7
21 20 Marshall ORF $503,730 -44.3% 504 -317 $999 $7,824,499 $12 4
22 15 The Mountain Between Us Fox $465,000 -64.5% 716 -1,313 $649 $28,959,787 $35 5
23 17 Same Kind of Different as Me PFR $445,000 -64.5% 524 -714 $849 $5,751,420 - 3
24 26 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $401,426 +78.3% 86 +53 $4,668 $908,351 - 3
25 N Lady Bird A24 $375,612 - 4 - $93,903 $375,612 - 1
26 24 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $353,000 +4.4% 262 +49 $1,347 $1,159,385 - 4
27 29 Jane (2017) Abr. $229,646 +56.6% 55 +30 $4,175 $517,658 - 3
28 27 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $202,000 +18.2% 194 -16 $1,041 $263,757,985 $80 19
29 25 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $185,000 -42.5% 158 -133 $1,171 $12,317,446 - 7
30 18 The Snowman Uni. $153,000 -87.4% 524 -1,291 $292 $6,526,280 $35 3
31 37 The Square Magn. $102,000 +37.4% 19 +15 $5,368 $207,456 - 2
32 53 Leap! Wein. $82,409 +245.6% 110 +48 $749 $21,634,197 - 11
33 40 American Assassin LGF $76,500 +8.6% 159 -16 $481 $36,212,606 $33 8
34 55 Novitiate SPC $54,898 +141.6% 16 +13 $3,431 $89,493 - 2
35 48 Wind River Wein. $51,086 +45.1% 105 +25 $487 $33,694,649 $11 14
36 38 Faces Places Cohen $47,886 -34.4% 28 -14 $1,710 $365,796 - 5
37 N My Friend Dahmer FR $45,000 - 4 - $11,250 $45,000 - 1
39 N Blade of the Immortal Magn. $42,000 - 30 - $1,400 $42,000 - 1
38 N Last Flag Flying LGF $42,000 - 4 - $10,500 $42,000 - 1
40 41 Human Flow Magn. $34,500 -41.4% 33 -1 $1,045 $346,687 - 4
41 35 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $28,251 -68.8% 44 -140 $642 $735,569 - 6
42 N Wait For Your Laugh Vita. $17,600 - 2 - $8,800 $17,600 - 1
43 70 Dina Orch. $14,765 +48.8% 24 +5 $615 $78,131 - 5
44 50 The Stray Purd. $14,000 -57.7% 23 -51 $609 $1,529,665 - 5
45 51 Til Death Do Us Part NN $13,465 -53.9% 17 -24 $792 $3,447,088 - 6
46 54 A Question Of Faith PFR $13,000 -44.7% 25 -21 $520 $2,373,646 - 6
47 52 Aida's Secrets MBox $11,339 -53.6% 6 -3 $1,890 $57,550 - 3
48 64 Tragedy Girls G&S $10,062 -19.1% 22 +4 $457 $46,625 - 3
49 N Gilbert SD $8,362 - 1 - $8,362 $8,362 - 1
50 74 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $8,284 +4.7% 5 +1 $1,657 $37,194 - 3
51 68 Columbus INDEP $5,950 -48.2% 10 -8 $595 $1,001,381 - 14
52 30 All I See is You ORF $5,491 -96.2% 53 -230 $104 $213,851 $30 2
53 78 Mansfield 66/67 FB $4,001 -38.0% 12 +11 $333 $12,427 - 2
54 N Bad Grandmas PDF $3,410 - 1 - $3,410 $3,410 - 1
55 72 Chavela MBox $2,919 -64.6% 3 -6 $973 $126,536 - 5
56 80 Friend Request ENTMP $500 -91.0% 7 -25 $71 $3,757,662 $9.9 7
57 89 Tulip Fever Wein. $242 -90.7% 4 -13 $61 $2,418,846 - 10
TOTAL (57 MOVIES): $175,943,155 +128.9% 36,619 -8,798 $4,805
