Alec Baldwin keeps tweeting after vowing to take a twitter break, might also have been hacked?
If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 4, 2017
So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time....@Bourdain— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 5, 2017
Self-confessed sexist and friend to serial sexual predator, Alec Baldwin vowed to take a twitter break yesterday, though that didn't stop him from attacking actress/director Asia Argento and her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain who have both been critical of some of his victim blaming contacts.
He is now tweeting pro-Rose McGowan and anti-James Toback, anti-Alec Baldwin tweets which leads me to believe he was hacked.
To women and men in the industry, it would be wise of you to not promote Alec Baldwin. Fair warning. #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/x1I9Rti3LX— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 5, 2017
@ABFalecbaldwin How has James Toback been running around looking like a parapeligic flasher and no one called the fashion police?— Jurg Bajiour (@Bajiour) November 5, 2017
Can't find after that but he was like "where can we find it tho????"
Men got no chill. Not cool at all
Hes actually fucking disgusting.
He really is a complete tool.
He also retweeted this which is making me lol tbh.
