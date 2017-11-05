Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Alec Baldwin keeps tweeting after vowing to take a twitter break, might also have been hacked?







Self-confessed sexist and friend to serial sexual predator, Alec Baldwin vowed to take a twitter break yesterday, though that didn't stop him from attacking actress/director Asia Argento and her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain who have both been critical of some of his victim blaming contacts.

He is now tweeting pro-Rose McGowan and anti-James Toback, anti-Alec Baldwin tweets which leads me to believe he was hacked. 










