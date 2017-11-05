Taylor Swift Reputation Commercial Target

Any other picture taken would have been better than that terrible cover. Reply

Thread

Link

seriously. i dont understand. the cover is so ridiculously unattractive. she's fucking hunched over with a curved neck, her hair looks flat as shit, and she looks rattier than ever. WYD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if the cover is intentionally ugly, like her ~reputation Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really like the one with the orange background. the cover is awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally every single photo released from this era is better than that cover. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no new song preview for the target commercial??? i remember being so excited for the style one because the song was so good :((( Reply

Thread

Link

GOAT song GOAT rollout. i miss her "young and in love in NYC" aesthetic so much



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember seeing this for the first time and losing my mind over style #justiceforstyle :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What the Style video could have been Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhhh i loved 1989 so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhh I remember how much I listened to the preview before the album came out lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Red/1989 Taylor is so clearly who she is much more than this snake/camouflage aesthetic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lyricist of our generation is coming! Reply

Thread

Link

Is it really what we are waiting for? Is it really? Reply

Thread

Link



Lmao she's not letting this go Reply

Thread

Link

It's been 84 years...



I appreciate the pettiness, I just wish it had a higher quality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc this child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe this is a song about calvin? 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah it was written on the ready for it lyric page Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ain't you tired ms. swift? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that's funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao this unbearable whiteness of being Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GURL... LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol why is she being so petty/weird about that when it was obviously her choice to be credited under an alias Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her "bad girl" image is so sad. This isn't 2002. You cant pull it off Reply

Thread

Link





pop stars should just avoid going the "bad" route unless they can do it convincingly. The one thing that makes that image appealing is confidence, which means doing your shit and genuinely not caring whether others are here for it or not. Rihanna could do it in a second. Most others, not so much.



to be fair Avril couldn't pull it off eitherpop stars should just avoid going the "bad" route unless they can do it convincingly. The one thing that makes that image appealing is confidence, which means doing your shit and genuinely not caring whether others are here for it or not. Rihanna could do it in a second. Most others, not so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's bc Rih really doesn't give a fuck what people think about her. That same can't be said about Taylor or even Beyonce for that matter (remember her IG baddiebey 😂) they're so focused on crafting this picture perfect image, it's not authentic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

damn she's just born with it. she had the same vibe when she was just coming up too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, Avril could because she was 17. We all tried that fake punk pop look in high school. It's part of growing up.



At 28, it's just sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to be fair Avril couldn't pull it off either

you are wrong!!



case in point:





Edited at 2017-11-05 04:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No thank you. Reply

Thread

Link

Poetry by tswift sounds like a cringefest. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL. It really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“we were dancing like it was the first time” does that mean that leaked tracklist was correct and she has a song called dancing with our hands tied? If it is and king of my heart is really a song... I’m done Reply

Thread

Link

I hope that that's a song about that tragic Met Gala dancing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if there really is a "king of my heart" song i'm guessing it's meant to be ironic/tongue in cheek or a breakup song tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This has to be a Hiddleswift reference, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it’s really called dancing with our hands tied I would think so considering she was still with calvin when they met at the met gala so her ~hands were tied~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should have made the Target editions the regular version. And more artists should follow suit in general.



A jewel case with a 5-page booklet is not cutting it in 2017. Reply

Thread

Link

Billboard should count these separate. This snake knows her fans will buy both editions of the target release. Reply

Thread

Link

Great idea. Then she can be #s 1, 2 and 3 on the charts! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slay Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are you ready for this era? Reply

Thread

Link

I am indeed! 😈 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll never forget when the queen of snakes blessed me by touching my hand Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get those stans to buy each copy. That’s evil genius level. Reply

Thread

Link

This is reminding me I never actually got around to getting all the 1989 Polaroids LOL Reply

Thread

Link