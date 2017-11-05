selena

Taylor Swift Reputation Commercial Target


- Target has two special editions of reputation with bonus content that’s unique to each volume, including poetry written by Taylor, personal photos, paintings, handwritten lyrics & more
- Hasitleaked is reporting most stores have received the album, and a leak is imminent. It's almost the moment you've been waiting for, ONTD
- The commercial hints at two new lyrics from the album: "How would you feel having a song written about you?" and "Yeah, we were dancing like it was the first time". Another lyric Secret Sessioners have revealed is "I only bought this dress for you to take it off".
- reputation is released this Friday, November 10

Source
