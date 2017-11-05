Taylor Swift Reputation Commercial Target
- Target has two special editions of reputation with bonus content that’s unique to each volume, including poetry written by Taylor, personal photos, paintings, handwritten lyrics & more
- Hasitleaked is reporting most stores have received the album, and a leak is imminent. It's almost the moment you've been waiting for, ONTD
- The commercial hints at two new lyrics from the album: "How would you feel having a song written about you?" and "Yeah, we were dancing like it was the first time". Another lyric Secret Sessioners have revealed is "I only bought this dress for you to take it off".
- reputation is released this Friday, November 10
Source
I appreciate the pettiness, I just wish it had a higher quality.
pop stars should just avoid going the "bad" route unless they can do it convincingly. The one thing that makes that image appealing is confidence, which means doing your shit and genuinely not caring whether others are here for it or not. Rihanna could do it in a second. Most others, not so much.
At 28, it's just sad.
you are wrong!!
case in point:
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:09 pm (UTC)
A jewel case with a 5-page booklet is not cutting it in 2017.