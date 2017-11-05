Taika Waititi featured in GQ Magazine
Everyone wants to work with director @TaikaWaititi https://t.co/dHpR7cUsn3— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 5, 2017
Taika Waititi, a beautiful person with style, was featured in GQ as he continues to promote Thor: Ragnarok. Highlights include:
On his style:
"I love dressing up, and I think part of it is just obviously wanting some attention, but it also makes me feel very good. It makes me feel happy wearing something that's, like, just got a bit more personality, I think."
"He would sometimes have two or three outfit changes on set" — Chris Hemsworth
Growing up, my biggest dream was to be photographed for GQ. Hahahahahhaaaa NOT. I stole someone else's dream Lolz! #GQ #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/GSBGnkQE6T— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 5, 2017
On his pineapple outfit from Comic Con:
"A lot of people thought it was a romper, but it was a shirt and shorts … It's a bummer that a lot of people saw that outfit, because I probably won't wear it in public again."
Sorry you're not me. #god pic.twitter.com/M8tkeehbsK— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) July 22, 2017
On hiring indigenous people:
"You'll never look at my films and crew and be able to say, you need more brown people"
Cate Blanchett on signing up for a Marvel movie to work with him, and his personality:
"I was obviously a huge fan of his previous films … I was super excited at the prospect of not only working with him but of his left-of-field loop-bag sensibility butting up against the Shakespearean earnestness of the Thor comics."
“He is a profound pedagogue—he says so himself. I felt very safe in his warm yet brutal embrace. He’s like a cross between a teddy bear and a meat grinder."
source @ GQ / tweets 1 2 3 4
What the hell is that?..
Also, OP thank you! posts about him always put me in a good mood! :)
his dopey smile in this movie is so perfect
Edited at 2017-11-05 03:18 pm (UTC)
I was like, okay, I think it finally started to get good.
I still dont think its the best marvel film as some are stating. I think those people just enjoyed the cheesiness way too much.
Black Panther will take the top spot anyway.
Just Taika after Taika after Taika
2. taika in pineapple print outfits
3. taika with fangs
etc
could work
how is he pulling off a mustache
im shook
he looks like a fun place to sit