Taika Waititi featured in GQ Magazine

Growing up, my biggest dream was to be photographed for GQ. Hahahahahhaaaa NOT. I stole someone else's dream Lolz! #GQ #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/GSBGnkQE6T — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 5, 2017

Taika Waititi, a beautiful person with style, was featured in GQ as he continues to promote. Highlights include:"I love dressing up, and I think part of it is just obviously wanting some attention, but it also makes me feel very good. It makes me feel happy wearing something that's, like, just got a bit more personality, I think.""He would sometimes have two or three outfit changes on set" — Chris Hemsworth"A lot of people thought it was a romper, but it was a shirt and shorts … It's a bummer that a lot of people saw that outfit, because I probably won't wear it in public again.""You'll never look at my films and crew and be able to say, you need more brown people""I was obviously a huge fan of his previous films … I was super excited at the prospect of not only working with him but of his left-of-field loop-bag sensibility butting up against the Shakespearean earnestness of the Thor comics."“He is a profound pedagogue—he says so himself. I felt very safe in his warm yet brutal embrace. He’s like a cross between a teddy bear and a meat grinder."