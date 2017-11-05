zayn 4

Taika Waititi featured in GQ Magazine


Taika Waititi, a beautiful person with style, was featured in GQ as he continues to promote Thor: Ragnarok. Highlights include:

On his style:

"I love dressing up, and I think part of it is just obviously wanting some attention, but it also makes me feel very good. It makes me feel happy wearing something that's, like, just got a bit more personality, I think."

"He would sometimes have two or three outfit changes on set" — Chris Hemsworth



On his pineapple outfit from Comic Con:

"A lot of people thought it was a romper, but it was a shirt and shorts … It's a bummer that a lot of people saw that outfit, because I probably won't wear it in public again."


On hiring indigenous people:

"You'll never look at my films and crew and be able to say, you need more brown people"

Cate Blanchett on signing up for a Marvel movie to work with him, and his personality:

"I was obviously a huge fan of his previous films … I was super excited at the prospect of not only working with him but of his left-of-field loop-bag sensibility butting up against the Shakespearean earnestness of the Thor comics."

“He is a profound pedagogue—he says so himself. I felt very safe in his warm yet brutal embrace. He’s like a cross between a teddy bear and a meat grinder."














source @ GQ / tweets 1 2 3 4
