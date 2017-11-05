Ballet post: Tiler Peck on the Ellen de Generes show! (1st Ballerina ever!)
Tiler debuted in Swan Lake
On 0:58 you can see her earring fly off lol.
On each of her 2 outings she had 8 curtain calls:
I'm not sure if this was her debut performance.
The other Swan Lake debut was Megan Fairchild, here's a tidbit of her performance here. Both Tiler and Megan are shorter but Peter Martins took a risk and it paid off, because both of them appreciated it more after recent life experiences (Megan was apparently the most emotionally-mature Odette, no fake pained faces a la Sara Mearns lol).
Anyway, Elizabeth Moss is producing a documentary about Tiler with Vulcan Productions:
- The project will follow Peck, New York City Ballet and other dancers as they work together to put on three performances in Ballet Now, Los Angeles.
- Peck, at just 27 years old, is the youngest woman chosen to organize this event
- The untitled documentary is said to be a "passion project" for both Moss and Allen. -
- Vulcan Productions' previous art-focused work includes STEP.
- The documentary will be directed by Steven Cantor. It is set to debut on Hulu in 2018.
Robert Fairchild to Leave New York City Ballet
Had you been thinking about making this decision for a while?
I remember a moment when, after an “American in Paris” show, my parents called me to say they had found an essay I wrote in fourth grade about Gene Kelly, and how I wanted to be like him and dance on Broadway. I had been in a ballet company for so long, I had forgotten that was my original dream.
But you work your butt off to get to New York City Ballet, and leaving isn’t a decision you can make lightly. It was a decision that took years to make. After “Oklahoma!” I got offstage and thought, I can’t imagine doing anything else right now. I think whenever there is a dream, you’ve got to jump.
You will be choreographing for “Frankenstein.” Is that part of what you want to do in the future?
I don’t want to overshoot myself. I’ve never said no to opportunities, but my main goal is performing. I am looking forward to doing more work in front of the camera. I loved playing Ted Shawn, the choreography and the period detail; there is a different skill set to be learned. I love to tell stories, so whether it’s a musical, a play, a TV show, it all excites me.
Which ballets will you most miss dancing in?
Alexei Ratmansky’s “Namouna” was one of the most special things I ever had choreographed on me. And Jerome Robbins’s “Opus 19”; you can’t hide any flaws and it pushed me on such an emotional journey. And “Duo Concertant,” which encapsulates what I love about dance and why I wanted to be in Balanchine’s company. It’s like tap dancing with ballet shoes, skimming like a stone on water.
More here
His last performance was Duo Concertant with Sterling Hytlin, his long time partner on stage.
His last curtain call:
His IG farewell post
Also, Jennifer Garner is a ballet stan and has been narrating videos on IG of her stanning, lol: Tiler and Isabella Boylston
Sources: ELLEN YT, NYCB FACEBOOK, IVY LIN YT: 1, 2, NY TIMES, ROBBIE FAIRCHILD IG, JENNIFER GARNER IG: 1, 2, BROADWAY WORLD
😍 at Tiler, 😭 at Robbie, and chat about other companies, and about ballet gossip (there's a lot lol) in the post!!
i saw the boston ballet do wayne mcgregor's obsidian tear on friday, absolutely loved it/him. the jorma elo work after it was a letdown for me, but the audience seemed really into it. overall i've been so spoiled with great ballet this year—don't think anything can ever top nuñez/bolle giselle
tiler peck is a goddess
enjoyed talking about joy womack's messiness on another ballet post, if anyone else is keeping up with her lmk. she's going to a south korean company which seems odd...there are so many incredible east asian dancers but, from what i've heard, very, very few opportunities there. though i doubt she had many options.
Also, apparently her recurring injury is very severe? Idk how true that is, I saw it on that blog that’s obsessed with her so grain of salt but damn she’s exceedingly young for that kind of injury to fuck to her career
Anyway, he seems happy and I hope someday she's at peace too. :(
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:20 pm (UTC)
are you a fan of any other contemporary choreographers?
The real reason is we only had one car so of course a child's extra-curricular activities don't matter compared to the parent's need of it, but years later, we had two and my brother started playing basketball and got driven to all sorts of practices and tournaments. I'M STILL BITTER and istg if I have a daughter she will do ballet and any hypothetical sons will have to be second priority, sorry not sorry.
so i was an ashamed 8yr old and quit ballet. always regretful. i've gone en pointe now as an adult (yay!) but it's so much harder. i haven't done it for almost 2yr bc of accessibility to classes
LMAO literally are you me? this was my own childhood to a T.
my mom never really gave me a decent explanation for it until much later tho, and i resented her for it throughout my entire adolescence and a big part of my 20s - until i actually met a professional ballet dancer and got a bit involved with her crowd, and realized how deeply unhealthy the whole environment is. all 5 i became friends with (4 girls, 1 guy) had some form of eating disorder & had to deal with an amount of pressure that was just unbelievable to me, not to mention their crazy schedule (and the fact that at 25 they had the joints of 60 year olds). and theirs was just a decent regional academy, so not exactly the bolshoi. when i told my mom abt this she said she never let me do it bc she was afraid i'd get 'addicted' and want to pursue it professionally, and that's not the life she wanted for her kid. honestly, now i understand it a lot better & while i might consider it if i had a kid who seemed to be *really* interested in it, i'd never voluntarily enroll them in ballet lessons tbh.
Edited at 2017-11-05 05:53 pm (UTC)
Mata Hari
Sleeping Beauty
Don Quichotte
Tristan + Isolde
Edited at 2017-11-05 06:35 pm (UTC)
Wheeldon season is stil, underway. Both the royal ballet and national ballet Canada are doing it this year and I’m like so over Wheeldon’s full length. I think I mostly just hate the Talbot music but eh. I’m specially pressed because it seems the royal will repeat the dvd cast for the cinema relay this year so like what is the point ugh
AND OMG CAN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED AT NATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET WTF IT WAS SO FUCKED UP
tbh when i saw this post i thought you'd be the OP!
I'm tired of Wheeldon's choreography in general lol.
What happened??
I'm debating buying a ticket for the matinee the next day because it'll be Devon Teuscher's Juliet debut but it's a pain in the butt to arrange rides so idk.
Did anyone happen to catch the Joffrey Ballet's Giselle? I couldn't go but the reviews made me wish I had!
I didn’t hear about a new Jeoffrey Ballet production of Gisele but I’ve been dying over the English National Ballet one by Akram Khan! That looks so fucking fantastic like omg both he and Tamara Rojo seem to have had such a vision for it. Sadly, I asked Tamara on twitter if they’d film it for release and she says they can’t afford it :’(
I've seen photos of the Akram Khan production and it looks so stunning. That's so sad about it not being filmed!! It looks like such a unique production and something that should be available for people around the world to see.
http://www.dancemagazine.com/american-national-ballet-2501368540.html
So, they fired half their dancers like 3 weeks into the season.
What’s most fucked up is that when the company was launched earlier this year they said oh it’s gonna be super diverse with tons of diff dancers who look very different and who would’ve been rejected at other companies etc etc
So people moved their lives to South Carolina for this and now they have nothing.
It sort of sounds as if the founder Ashley Benefield got pregnant and had to go away on medical leave bc she’s sick all the time and while she was away all hell broke loose but idk it’s fucked up for the dancers and for the message of diversity in ballet which they’ve basically ruined
From what else I've read it seems like whoever was running things behind the scenes bit off way more than they could chew and had no working knowledge of the dance performance industry at all.
They were already planning on these multiple large-scale national undertakings outside of the primary performance company despite not even putting on a single show yet.
http://www.postandcourier.com/features/new-ballet-company-to-take-root-in-charleston/article_9fdc011c-7dff-11e7-bc81-37f4d812c596.html
"A second company of dancers will tour and work with students in the Charleston area and throughout the United States.
Complementing the performance operation will be a for-profit dance conservatory that enrolls talented young dancers from across the country, a for-profit marketing and media company called Jete Digital, a for-profit dancewear company and a performing arts foundation that can lend financial might to the enterprise.
Jete Digital is critical for the overall success of the undertaking, Benefield and Bogush said. The idea is to develop and market a variety of dance content — curricula, literature, music, videos and more — that can be licensed to “strip-mall” dance studios as well as public and private schools all over the country."
"We’re Uber-izing ballet,” explained Chief Executive Officer Doug Benefield."
Edited at 2017-11-05 06:36 pm (UTC)