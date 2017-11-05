Ballet post: Tiler Peck on the Ellen de Generes show! (1st Ballerina ever!)

i met angel corella last week and could barely contain myself Reply

Aaaw omg! I’ve loved him long, long time! Was he adorable? He seems exceedingly adorable Reply

Will someone explain to me why ballerinas walk like ducks Reply

Because of turn out, how ballet dancer's feet point to the sides. Ballet dancers are trained to stand that way because it helps with leg extension to the side and the back. It's not something you can just turn off when you're not dancing, you start naturally standing/walking like that. Reply

what hoot said plus with pointe shoes on you literally can't walk toes straight in front because the pointe shoe doesn't pend that way. So that kind of sticks to your normal walking style too. Reply

BALLET POST!!! thank you OP!!



i saw the boston ballet do wayne mcgregor's obsidian tear on friday, absolutely loved it/him. the jorma elo work after it was a letdown for me, but the audience seemed really into it. overall i've been so spoiled with great ballet this year—don't think anything can ever top nuñez/bolle giselle



tiler peck is a goddess



enjoyed talking about joy womack's messiness on another ballet post, if anyone else is keeping up with her lmk. she's going to a south korean company which seems odd...there are so many incredible east asian dancers but, from what i've heard, very, very few opportunities there. though i doubt she had many options. Reply

also ratmansky is messy af and needs to stop using social media Reply

I dont follow Ratmansky at all but pls pls tell me more I hate ha Reply

SCREAAAAMING at Joy Womack lmao she’s been so all over the place. And like idgi, is she going to South Korea as a guest artist? Is she gonna try to be a freelance dancer?

Also, apparently her recurring injury is very severe? Idk how true that is, I saw it on that blog that’s obsessed with her so grain of salt but damn she’s exceedingly young for that kind of injury to fuck to her career Reply

Mess that her husband left her for his understudy Reply

Whose name is the same name as the girl his sister's husband left her for omg (I wanted to make a post about it lol but he hasn't officially said it). I just remembered, you were the one who mentioned it in the last post!



Anyway, he seems happy and I hope someday she's at peace too. :(





Edited at 2017-11-05 04:20 pm (UTC)

he left her for HIS understudy or hers? hard to find goss online about it (since idk where to look and google isn't helping) Reply

Is anyone seeing the IG posts or are they coming out as blanks? Reply

Coming up as blank. Must be a error in the code Reply

blank Reply

Tiler must kick herself now for repeatedly pushing for "let's be a couple again, Robbie" in the past. Reply

i'm going to see two alexander ekman pieces in the next few weeks. i'm so excited. Reply

Oh cool! What are you going to see? Reply

first cacti and then the new one, called play



are you a fan of any other contemporary choreographers? Reply

my only life regret is quitting ballet aged 8. i will always wish i was a ballerina (despite being physically wrong for it). learning as an adult is so much harder. and the nearest proper ballet schools for adults are over an hour by bus Reply

I still resent my mom for not enrolling me as a kid. I clearly remember wanting it, and in fact observing a dance lesson when I was around maybe 5 but her excuse is "we let you do one lesson and we could clearly see you had no musical talent and couldn't move in time with the music" which is BS because if that were true she wouldn't have let me try voice lessons or forced piano lessons on me when my dad bought a piano and had to justify the expense. It makes me so mad because even if I had no musical talent I could've grown into it, or just enjoyed the dancing, moving aspect and be flexible and enjoy the social interactions that came with it.



The real reason is we only had one car so of course a child's extra-curricular activities don't matter compared to the parent's need of it, but years later, we had two and my brother started playing basketball and got driven to all sorts of practices and tournaments. I'M STILL BITTER and istg if I have a daughter she will do ballet and any hypothetical sons will have to be second priority, sorry not sorry. Reply

i loved it so much when i was a kid. i quit because i was 8 years old, had just come from a recital and had been out to dinner w/my family. there was only 1 bathroom in the restaurant and i waited and waited for my turn and ended up having an accident. i never told anyone, i just was so ashamed and cried. i told my mum i was tired of ballet and wasn't going back. she didn't press the issue. i only told her about it summer 2017. over 25yr later. she felt really bad because she never understood why i quit...but just didn't want to force me if i was unhappy w/it.



so i was an ashamed 8yr old and quit ballet. always regretful. i've gone en pointe now as an adult (yay!) but it's so much harder. i haven't done it for almost 2yr bc of accessibility to classes Reply

I still resent my mom for not enrolling me as a kid. I clearly remember wanting it, and in fact observing a dance lesson when I was around maybe 5 but her excuse is "we let you do one lesson and we could clearly see you had no musical talent and couldn't move in time with the music" which is BS because if that were true she wouldn't have let me try voice lessons or forced piano lessons on me when my dad bought a piano and had to justify the expense.



LMAO literally are you me? this was my own childhood to a T.



my mom never really gave me a decent explanation for it until much later tho, and i resented her for it throughout my entire adolescence and a big part of my 20s - until i actually met a professional ballet dancer and got a bit involved with her crowd, and realized how deeply unhealthy the whole environment is. all 5 i became friends with (4 girls, 1 guy) had some form of eating disorder & had to deal with an amount of pressure that was just unbelievable to me, not to mention their crazy schedule (and the fact that at 25 they had the joints of 60 year olds). and theirs was just a decent regional academy, so not exactly the bolshoi. when i told my mom abt this she said she never let me do it bc she was afraid i'd get 'addicted' and want to pursue it professionally, and that's not the life she wanted for her kid. honestly, now i understand it a lot better & while i might consider it if i had a kid who seemed to be *really* interested in it, i'd never voluntarily enroll them in ballet lessons tbh. Reply

i clearly don't keep up. I thought tiler was gonna be a boy despite it saying "ballerina" Reply

I haven't been at a live ballet performance since The nutcracker at christmas time.



I'm currently doing an internship at an opera and ballet company but it's not the most exciting season for ballet here. Still seeing every production though!



Edited at 2017-11-05 05:53 pm (UTC)

What are they dancing? Reply

Lots of Hans van Manen and other Dutch choreographers

Mata Hari

Sleeping Beauty

Don Quichotte

Tristan + Isolde



Edited at 2017-11-05 06:35 pm (UTC)

That was a fun Ellen clip! I wish I could spin around like that lol Reply

Rip about Robbie, idk what he’s gonna really be up to but I always find it’s a shame when super talented dancers retire young even if they do it because they’ll take on diff careers. I’m selfish like that I just wanna see y’all dance. I mean you, @Claudia Dean.



Wheeldon season is stil, underway. Both the royal ballet and national ballet Canada are doing it this year and I’m like so over Wheeldon’s full length. I think I mostly just hate the Talbot music but eh. I’m specially pressed because it seems the royal will repeat the dvd cast for the cinema relay this year so like what is the point ugh





AND OMG CAN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED AT NATIONAL AMERICAN BALLET WTF IT WAS SO FUCKED UP Reply

what happened!?



tbh when i saw this post i thought you'd be the OP! Reply

Lol I’ll make us another one in time for Nutcracker season, maybe an ONTD original with best Nutcrackers you should see Reply

IKR. Like, I'm glad he's now living his best life but THEY HAVE BALLET IN ENGLAND, ROBBIE. But he seems to want to do Broadway, so it'll be dancing, just...different I guess lol.



I'm tired of Wheeldon's choreography in general lol.



What happened?? Reply

American Ballet Theatre finally announced the cast for Romeo & Juliet when it comes to Detroit and the tickets I bought a while ago ended up being for Hee Seo as Juliet and Cory Stearns as Romeo. I saw Seo as Aurora and liked her (although I'm apparently in the minority when it comes to her Petipa roles) and I've heard Juliet is her best role so I'm excited!



I'm debating buying a ticket for the matinee the next day because it'll be Devon Teuscher's Juliet debut but it's a pain in the butt to arrange rides so idk.



Did anyone happen to catch the Joffrey Ballet's Giselle? I couldn't go but the reviews made me wish I had! Reply

Ooooh I’d love to see some more Hee Seo, I wish ABT was more accessible outside the US



I didn’t hear about a new Jeoffrey Ballet production of Gisele but I’ve been dying over the English National Ballet one by Akram Khan! That looks so fucking fantastic like omg both he and Tamara Rojo seem to have had such a vision for it. Sadly, I asked Tamara on twitter if they’d film it for release and she says they can’t afford it :’( Reply

Detroit has been lucky enough to get 2 visits from ABT in the last 3 years so I'm pretty happy! I wonder why they stopped doing filmed versions of their productions. Ratmansky's Sleeping Beauty semi-reconstruction needs to be filmed so badly.



I've seen photos of the Akram Khan production and it looks so stunning. That's so sad about it not being filmed!! It looks like such a unique production and something that should be available for people around the world to see.

http://www.dancemagazine.com/american-national-ballet-2501368540.html



So, they fired half their dancers like 3 weeks into the season.

What’s most fucked up is that when the company was launched earlier this year they said oh it’s gonna be super diverse with tons of diff dancers who look very different and who would’ve been rejected at other companies etc etc



So people moved their lives to South Carolina for this and now they have nothing.



It sort of sounds as if the founder Ashley Benefield got pregnant and had to go away on medical leave bc she’s sick all the time and while she was away all hell broke loose but idk it’s fucked up for the dancers and for the message of diversity in ballet which they’ve basically ruined Here’s what happened at American National Ballet:So, they fired half their dancers like 3 weeks into the season.What’s most fucked up is that when the company was launched earlier this year they said oh it’s gonna be super diverse with tons of diff dancers who look very different and who would’ve been rejected at other companies etc etcSo people moved their lives to South Carolina for this and now they have nothing.It sort of sounds as if the founder Ashley Benefield got pregnant and had to go away on medical leave bc she’s sick all the time and while she was away all hell broke loose but idk it’s fucked up for the dancers and for the message of diversity in ballet which they’ve basically ruined Reply

From what else I've read it seems like whoever was running things behind the scenes bit off way more than they could chew and had no working knowledge of the dance performance industry at all.



They were already planning on these multiple large-scale national undertakings outside of the primary performance company despite not even putting on a single show yet.



http://www.postandcourier.com/features/new-ballet-company-to-take-root-in-charleston/article_9fdc011c-7dff-11e7-bc81-37f4d812c596.html



"A second company of dancers will tour and work with students in the Charleston area and throughout the United States.



Complementing the performance operation will be a for-profit dance conservatory that enrolls talented young dancers from across the country, a for-profit marketing and media company called Jete Digital, a for-profit dancewear company and a performing arts foundation that can lend financial might to the enterprise.



Jete Digital is critical for the overall success of the undertaking, Benefield and Bogush said. The idea is to develop and market a variety of dance content — curricula, literature, music, videos and more — that can be licensed to “strip-mall” dance studios as well as public and private schools all over the country."



"We’re Uber-izing ballet,” explained Chief Executive Officer Doug Benefield."



Edited at 2017-11-05 06:36 pm (UTC) Jfc, what a mess. Those poor dancers. Especially those who may have decided to leave current companies to join this new one.From what else I've read it seems like whoever was running things behind the scenes bit off way more than they could chew and had no working knowledge of the dance performance industry at all.They were already planning on these multiple large-scale national undertakings outside of the primary performance company despite not even putting on a single show yet.

