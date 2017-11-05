Ballet post: Tiler Peck on the Ellen de Generes show! (1st Ballerina ever!)




Tiler debuted in Swan Lake

On 0:58 you can see her earring fly off lol.

On each of her 2 outings she had 8 curtain calls:

I'm not sure if this was her debut performance.

The other Swan Lake debut was Megan Fairchild, here's a tidbit of her performance here. Both Tiler and Megan are shorter but Peter Martins took a risk and it paid off, because both of them appreciated it more after recent life experiences (Megan was apparently the most emotionally-mature Odette, no fake pained faces a la Sara Mearns lol).

Anyway, Elizabeth Moss is producing a documentary about Tiler with Vulcan Productions:
- The project will follow Peck, New York City Ballet and other dancers as they work together to put on three performances in Ballet Now, Los Angeles.
- Peck, at just 27 years old, is the youngest woman chosen to organize this event
- The untitled documentary is said to be a "passion project" for both Moss and Allen. -
- Vulcan Productions' previous art-focused work includes STEP.
- The documentary will be directed by Steven Cantor. It is set to debut on Hulu in 2018.




Robert Fairchild to Leave New York City Ballet

Had you been thinking about making this decision for a while?

I remember a moment when, after an “American in Paris” show, my parents called me to say they had found an essay I wrote in fourth grade about Gene Kelly, and how I wanted to be like him and dance on Broadway. I had been in a ballet company for so long, I had forgotten that was my original dream.

But you work your butt off to get to New York City Ballet, and leaving isn’t a decision you can make lightly. It was a decision that took years to make. After “Oklahoma!” I got offstage and thought, I can’t imagine doing anything else right now. I think whenever there is a dream, you’ve got to jump.

You will be choreographing for “Frankenstein.” Is that part of what you want to do in the future?

I don’t want to overshoot myself. I’ve never said no to opportunities, but my main goal is performing. I am looking forward to doing more work in front of the camera. I loved playing Ted Shawn, the choreography and the period detail; there is a different skill set to be learned. I love to tell stories, so whether it’s a musical, a play, a TV show, it all excites me.

Which ballets will you most miss dancing in?

Alexei Ratmansky’s “Namouna” was one of the most special things I ever had choreographed on me. And Jerome Robbins’s “Opus 19”; you can’t hide any flaws and it pushed me on such an emotional journey. And “Duo Concertant,” which encapsulates what I love about dance and why I wanted to be in Balanchine’s company. It’s like tap dancing with ballet shoes, skimming like a stone on water.

More here

His last performance was Duo Concertant with Sterling Hytlin, his long time partner on stage.
His last curtain call:


His IG farewell post

Also, Jennifer Garner is a ballet stan and has been narrating videos on IG of her stanning, lol: Tiler and Isabella Boylston


😍 at Tiler, 😭 at Robbie, and chat about other companies, and about ballet gossip (there's a lot lol) in the post!!
