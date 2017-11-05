Jimmy Fallon on 'Watch What Happens Live'









- Jimmy knows why Britney and Justin broke up, but doesn't say why
- Says it's "top secret" when asked whether Janet Jackson will perform with Justin at the Super Bowl halftime show
- Talks about how talented and generous Miley Cyrus is
- Jimmy hasn't blacklisted anyone from his show, and says anyone is welcome
- Talks a lot about his time on 'SNL' and how much he loves the show

sources 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , , , , ,