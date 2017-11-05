Jimmy Fallon on 'Watch What Happens Live'
- Jimmy knows why Britney and Justin broke up, but doesn't say why
- Says it's "top secret" when asked whether Janet Jackson will perform with Justin at the Super Bowl halftime show
- Talks about how talented and generous Miley Cyrus is
- Jimmy hasn't blacklisted anyone from his show, and says anyone is welcome
- Talks a lot about his time on 'SNL' and how much he loves the show
sources 1 2 3 4
(my own mom died not too long ago at 67, so i know the feeling, btw)
I did a bump with a Top Model winner and Drag Race contestant last week and it was one of the most exciting nights of my life lol
That's sad about his mom.
Shocker.