Broman Tom

Liam Payne Performs 'Bedroom Floor' on 'Sounds Like Friday Night'



Y'all knew he used to be in 1D? Pop Prince Lime stopped by British TV show Sounds Like Friday Night to perform his new hymn Bedroom Floor and a cover of some St!nk song or something, idk, who cares?

Bear's father served arms, movements, 90s looks, and wrong/flat notes.



Sources: @Lime. YouTube.

Turn the backing track way up tho @MGMT!

