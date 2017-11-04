Liam Payne Performs 'Bedroom Floor' on 'Sounds Like Friday Night'
What a Friday night! Thank you to @BBCOne for having me. Crowd was incredible and I hope you all enjoyed the show! 🙏🏼 #SLFN pic.twitter.com/fpsGqYyuNm— Liam (@LiamPayne) November 3, 2017
Y'all knew he used to be in 1D? Pop Prince Lime stopped by British TV show Sounds Like Friday Night to perform his new hymn Bedroom Floor and a cover of some St!nk song or something, idk, who cares?
Bear's father served arms, movements, 90s looks, and wrong/flat notes.
Sources: @Lime. YouTube.
Turn the backing track way up tho @MGMT!
Edited at 2017-11-05 06:13 am (UTC)
I'd buy some Niall sheets, so i can sleep with him urry night
Edited at 2017-11-05 12:35 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i saw this gif on tumblr and for a minute i was very into him until i realized it was liam lmao