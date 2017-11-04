Liam Payne Performs 'Bedroom Floor' on 'Sounds Like Friday Night'

his career/life trajectory post 1d... just bizarre. iirc he was their most stable live singer, and was generally pretty well rounded, and yet?? that song should have never been written in the first place and he looks completely out of place. I am late to this game but my curiousity finally got the best of me and so here I am. tragic all around. Reply

looool

I'd buy some Niall sheets, so i can sleep with him urry night Reply

This LP1 teas Reply

What did I do to you to deserve this? Reply

Niall has actually been smashing it post-1D career-wise, I'm so impressed. I always knew he had the best personality out of all of them but I didn't think he was a particularly strong singer, but I have liked his songs best out of all of them. Zayn has got high profile collaborations and his sound is ok but his voice just sounds lazy when he sings. Harry is ok but trying to do a lot, and Liam is just fucking tragic. I feel like Niall has just solidly hit his niche with good enjoyable pop songs and is working it.



Edited at 2017-11-05 12:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I didnt listen to any of this but "wrong/flat notes" killed me lmao Reply

this is giving me The Big Reunion vibes Reply

I don't even know why I clicked play cause i am not checking for any of the direction boys but I am glad I did because that performance was something else. The song is dry, those vocals are ashy and the dancing needs a strong chemical peel. The dancers are putting in work to a subpar song while the artist is two seconds behind every one two step. Reply

he sounds bad... Reply

for a second i thought danielle was his backup dancer i was like giirl Reply

dead @ the one hit wonder tag Reply

Daddy Reply

omg op is that a broman icon? 😂 Reply

lol si si Reply

*ontd voice* best singer in 1d!!!! Reply

*ontd voice* the songs he has aren’t showing off his true potential!!! Reply

i saw this gif on tumblr and for a minute i was very into him until i realized it was liam lmao



LMAOOOOOOOOO NNN Reply

why does he look like a white lebron james Reply

Omg Reply

I don't think he's cute at all but I like his music, the only other 1D member I've enjoyed since Zayn. Idk how Niall has a record contract, he's a fucking terrible singer like are we for real (And none for Harry bc tbh hes just there for me...) Reply

Niall is so basic it pains me but On the Loose alone >>>>> Harry's entire lullaby album Reply

