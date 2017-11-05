Taika Waititi Talks Thor: Ragnarok On CBC's Q



-Taika describes how he got the job directing Thor: Ragnarok.
-Elaborates on why he wanted to film this kind of movie since it differs so greatly from his previous work.
-Explains the ways in which his past movies are creatively similar to Thor.
-Discusses accents and humour.
-Reacts to the positive critical reception the film has received so far.
-Says he plans to go back to making some smaller films and that he has some screenplays that he's been holding on to.

IDGAF about Thor but I'm always interested in more Taika content.
