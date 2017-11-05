Taika Waititi Talks Thor: Ragnarok On CBC's Q
-Taika describes how he got the job directing Thor: Ragnarok.
-Elaborates on why he wanted to film this kind of movie since it differs so greatly from his previous work.
-Explains the ways in which his past movies are creatively similar to Thor.
-Discusses accents and humour.
-Reacts to the positive critical reception the film has received so far.
-Says he plans to go back to making some smaller films and that he has some screenplays that he's been holding on to.
IDGAF about Thor but I'm always interested in more Taika content.
SOURCE
Edited at 2017-11-05 04:53 am (UTC)
IA with you tho lol
❤️
SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Edited at 2017-11-05 05:06 am (UTC)
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Thor 4 with him and Bruce as bumbling stupid detectives please
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Re: SCREAMINGGGGGGG
Wat was it
i also enjoyed that sherlock nod, and my entire theater gasped and reacted so loudly to the cameo at the beginning, bless
I'm with the top commenters--liked it but it was a disjointed tonal mess.
Forgot how to do a spoiler cut but the nod was strange's apt, 177a bleeker st, which was playing off holmes 221b baker st - and cumberbatch plays both of course
We just found out my dog has IMHA, which is an autoimmune round in dogs where their body destroys their own red blood cells. She’s already been in the emergency vet for 48 hours, we’re thinking it’s going to be a full week. I’m so scared I’m going to lose her and all of this is going to cost around $10k, which my family doesn’t have at all. I’ve been super stressed these last two days and crying nonstop. I just don’t know what to do anymore.
My mom made an imgur post if anyone cares
https://imgur.com/gallery/w05WV
Edited at 2017-11-05 05:20 am (UTC)
Chevy is a huge asshole and I can't believe Beverly DeAngelo is friends with him. He treated the ladies of SNL, most notably Jane Curtin, like shit. He's a sexist dudebro. The facial expression she gave him on Oprah was the best thing ever. I'm not surprised TW had trouble shooting the Community promo.