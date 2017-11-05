Taika Waititi Talks Thor: Ragnarok On CBC's Q

PISS OFF, GHOST!!!



The best line from that movie lmao

Ragnarok was hilarious, but tonally all over the place

this. the funny parts were great but it didn't feel cohesive at all.

that's exactly how i felt about it. like when it was funny i was crying laughing, but then when it got serious i just didn't give a fuck at all. it wasn't taika's fault so much as that's how marvel movie plots tend to be (except winter soldier which is amazing)

I was expecting so much more from this movie because Taika has proven in "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" that he can put drama into comedy. But in Thor 3 none of the deaths except maybe Odin's were handled gracefully. They went from impaling someone on a spear to a Willy Wonka tunnel.

ITA. Like that last bit on the ship was fucking whiplash, tonewise.

YES. I really enjoyed Ragnarok and I understand he is the dudebro of the avengers but he is a Norse god after all. I felt the movie lacked understanding of what Thor is suppose to be as a character. I'm not sure if it makes any sense, but I understand why Kenneth Branagh directed the 1st Thor.



Thor Ragnarok was amazing yall. It was all over the place but IT WORKED. And I don't care how ugly he is as HIM but tom hiddleston is hot as loki 😭😭😭 and chris hemsworth was great too. I loved them all tbh!!!!!

Mte! But then again I've always enjoyed the Thor movies the most out of all the Marvel ones. They're always fun and more imaginative than the rest

You find that pale greasy beanpole hot?

Lmao @ you comment right after the other one.

IA with you tho lol



IA with you tho lol Reply

Every time I see Taika I'm reminded of him beating off in a coffin

vampire gold

AHAHAHAHA! 😂 I had seen that movie 10 times before someone pointed it out - I watch it and am constantly laughing so it takes me a while to catch everything. That scene haunts my sister, LoL

LMFAO Hilarious

I am obsessed with this man and I loved Ragnarok. I've been making everyone I know watch What We Do In the Shadows. I can't wait for We're Wolves.

Literally just got back from seeing it--I was dying at the Ember Island Players scene. I loved Act 1 and 3 but 2 was just...meh? Like an entertaining intermission? I wanted to spend more time exploring Asgard knowing it would end and seeing more space viking culture instead of every boy's action figure fights with a million dollar budget. On the plus side, I loved how Loki's arc was handled and his self-loathing turning to acceptance, and as much as I enjoyed Thor's realization that his family dynasty was one of ruthless conquering I feel like that went by way too quickly. Idk, there were a LOT of tell instead of show moments.

I just finished his GQ piece so I'll have to watch this. He is so handsome.

He's so great! I'm watching WWDITS right now actually.

Your taste remains flawfree 😭😭😭

i keeled over laughing when this happened lmao

lmaooo

Poor Thor lol.

Thor's thunder-mode was the hottest part of the movie.

I love this idiot omg



Thor 4 with him and Bruce as bumbling stupid detectives please Reply

I was in TEARS 😂😂😂

AHAHAHAHAH

I really enjoyed this movie, even if it felt kinda all over the place with the humor then serious then humor then serious again. Yet visually it was so pretty and I loved the use of the music.

The AoU shade killed me.

what was it? did i miss it?

Wat was it

if you mean the constant uselessness of the lullaby then lmao yessssss

I started cackling as soon as he said "Hey Big Guy" XD

i came out of this movie wishing all of the leads would do more comedy, they're all fucking great at it when given the right director and material to work with. even cate blanchett who does nothing but serious business oscar bait movies had great lines

i also enjoyed that sherlock nod, and my entire theater gasped and reacted so loudly to the cameo at the beginning, bless



i also enjoyed that sherlock nod, and my entire theater gasped and reacted so loudly to the cameo at the beginning, bless Reply

Sherlock nod?



I'm with the top commenters--liked it but it was a disjointed tonal mess. Reply

Forgot how to do a spoiler cut but the nod was strange's apt, 177a bleeker st, which was playing off holmes 221b baker st - and cumberbatch plays both of course

You would have to watch Indiana Jones 4 (which I don't recommend) but Cate hams it up a lot in there as a villain with a bad Russian accent.

We just found out my dog has IMHA, which is an autoimmune round in dogs where their body destroys their own red blood cells. She's already been in the emergency vet for 48 hours, we're thinking it's going to be a full week. I'm so scared I'm going to lose her and all of this is going to cost around $10k, which my family doesn't have at all. I've been super stressed these last two days and crying nonstop. I just don't know what to do anymore.

My mom made an imgur post if anyone cares
https://imgur.com/gallery/w05WV



My mom made an imgur post if anyone cares

https://imgur.com/gallery/w05WV



Aww sis, I'm sorry about what your doggy is going through, I hope things get better ❤️

Ugh I'm sorry bb, I hope your puppy pulls through. My kitty died last month and I wasn't even there so I know the whole crying stress thing.

Omg hope your doggy gets well soon.

I listened to an interview Taika did on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and there was this hilarious moment where The interviewer asked him who was the most difficult actor he had ever worked with. Taika almost instantly said Chevy Chase (apparently he shot a promo for Community?). I guess I'm too used to ppl just dancing around that question bc I wasn't expecting him to name names lol.

Wow. Yeah, this checks out.

