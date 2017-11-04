Who Was Crowned the Ultimate Broman in the 'Bromans' Finale? ⚔️
The Emperor's Games™ are upon us, and it's time for a hero to rise. 4 lads remain on ITV2's hit, saucy series Bromans, which challenges sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.
Jordan and Jade
Dino and Cherelle
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]
Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]
Glenn and Summer [Eliminated in the sixth ep]
Tom and Rhiannon
Brandon and Nic
Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]
Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep and eliminated in the seventh episode]
Chet and Helen [Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
And [Spoiler (click to open)]EastEnders' very own Martin Kemp as the Emperor
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Before suiting up in the latest in leather
After showing off their plaster members before God and the television viewing world, the lads were outfitted with their very own Roman armor. But it wasn't long before they Strip That Down.m4a to their metallic-gold budgie smugglers to compete in the epic Emperor's Games™.
4 couples remain.
Before the final competition, the lads were asked to make plaster molds of their soft 🍆s for good luck. No. Seriously.
LOL
The lads finally suited up in the latest in Roman warrior fashion.
The bros Strip That Down.m4a to their metallic-gold budgie smugglers to compete in the epic Emperor's Games™.
It ultimately came down to Dino and Tom in the final show down.
And with a wink and a smile, fan favorite Tom bested Dino once again to win the title of Ultimate Broman.
