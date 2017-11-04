Who Was Crowned the Ultimate Broman in the 'Bromans' Finale? ⚔️

Sadly i fell the last hurdle coz @JordanTaylorhud got me bolloxed... 😂... Good luck to the four #bromans in the final... @itv2 pic.twitter.com/FsqXxnqhNZ — Ginger Cal (@Calancrum) November 2, 2017

[Eliminated in the first ep]

[Eliminated in the fourth ep]

[Eliminated in the sixth ep]

[Eliminated in the second ep]

[Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]

Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017

[Introduced in the third ep and eliminated in the seventh episode]

@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx — Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017

[Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]

@BriggsHel and @Chet_Sket teared shit up on that show.......I bet they made the shows history #bromans 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpunqZAgKr — We Love Charlotte (@we_charlotte) October 13, 2017

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] EastEnders' very own Martin Kemp

fetish

Yes, you read that correctly.

No. Seriously.

When your girlfriend is casually moulding your penis for good luck. pic.twitter.com/nzbsQ2sifZ — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

When your girlfriend is casually moulding your penis for good luck.

Ancien Rome Style. @dinoportellipt pic.twitter.com/XUOUf2CnGN — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

Ain't that cute ?@JordanTaylorhud being so proud of his penis ? 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Nfen86veRw — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen, please enjoy Brandon Myers' dick. pic.twitter.com/sBHhxD8DtQ — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

When you're contemplating your penis size.@dinoportellipt



(After the hungest men on earth Brandon Myers has just displayed his own dick) pic.twitter.com/o0OMOHLuYX — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

Just missed out on getting my cock moulded on #bromans by going last week, fuck sake !😂😂woulda been a bit too girthy anyway tbh — Glenn Klauber (@GlennKlauber) October 26, 2017

Ready to fight in golden trunks, @dinoportellipt looks handsome and manly as hell. pic.twitter.com/4hy5IqSwB9 — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

Damn. 8 episodes but still not over it. pic.twitter.com/oKek03WOwx — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) November 4, 2017

Dino and Cherelle are the runner ups 🔱 pic.twitter.com/2F1JuOE6hG — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) November 2, 2017

lads