Who Was Crowned the Ultimate Broman in the 'Bromans' Finale? ⚔️



The Emperor's Games™ are upon us, and it's time for a hero to rise. 4 lads remain on ITV2's hit, saucy series Bromans, which challenges sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar™.

Jordan and Jade



Dino and Cherelle



Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]



Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]



Glenn and Summer [Eliminated in the sixth ep]



Tom and Rhiannon



Brandon and Nic



Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]



Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep and eliminated in the fifth episode :(]



Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep and eliminated in the seventh episode]



Chet and Helen [Introduced and eliminated in the fifth episode]



David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus



And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp



And [Spoiler (click to open)]EastEnders' very own Martin Kemp as the Emperor

[Spoiler (click to open)]



Before suiting up in the latest in leather fetish gear, the bros were tasked with making authentic plaster molds of their 🍆s. Yes, you read that correctly. This week's history lesson taught us that phalluses were thought to be very good luck in Ancient Rome. Guess not much has changed.

After showing off their plaster members before God and the television viewing world, the lads were outfitted with their very own Roman armor. But it wasn't long before they Strip That Down.m4a to their metallic-gold budgie smugglers to compete in the epic Emperor's Games™.

4 couples remain.





Before the final competition, the lads were asked to make plaster molds of their soft 🍆s for good luck. No. Seriously.











LOL





The lads finally suited up in the latest in Roman warrior fashion.



The bros Strip That Down.m4a to their metallic-gold budgie smugglers to compete in the epic Emperor's Games™.





It ultimately came down to Dino and Tom in the final show down.



And with a wink and a smile, fan favorite Tom bested Dino once again to win the title of Ultimate Broman.







Yaaaaaas! Truly quality television. Until next season lads gals and gays.

