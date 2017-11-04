Jonathan Groff Discusses Final Scene of Mindhunter's Season 1 Finale
Other tidbits:
How did you all feel about that final scene? When Kemper says [Spoiler (click to open)]“I could kill you now. Then you'd be with me in spirit” I almost cried from the horror
I still don't know what I think about the show but Jonathan was the weakest cast member imo. Perhaps as a character he was written like that but just in general his acting was kind of meh to me tbh.
Also, hearing Groff say " ripe cunts" grossed me out so bad.
i found the trajectory of the show to be kind of annoying, could have used like 2-3 more eps before ending the season imo. but that scene made it nearly excusable
That scene was so captivating and terrifying though and his panic attack was the most human I've seen Holden.
i read on tvline that despite not being renewed yet they are searching for an actor to play charles manson.
its not renewed? because Fincher is already talking about season 2 lol
Meh I hope that doesn't happen. It's lazy writing to have Holden be the one who can get into their minds because he is somewhat like them.
His butt is nice
im p bummed out that the characters werent that worried
but the fact that he got so defensive told me all I needed to know
i switched to alias grace this weekend and like it much better
Speaking of HBO, Get Out is available rn.
Like men touching people and it gets excused as "he's just friendly!" or "boys will be boys", even with adults and children
I was scared watching that storyline that his behaviour would just be dismissed, or everyone would say Holden was overreacting
I enjoyed the show. But it sent me on a Wiki spiral into serial killers.
the show is so smart at deconstructing toxic masculinity and the dangers of misogyny, but unfortunately, it seems the average viewer doesn't get that and just thinks Debbie is a ~bitch