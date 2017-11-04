Jonathan Groff Discusses Final Scene of Mindhunter's Season 1 Finale



  • Groff knows no one likes his character at the end of the season (or the start, let's be real), but finds Holden easy to empathize with


  • The final scene is purposelly played as if [Spoiler (click to open)]Ed Kemper is the jilted ex-lover of Holden


  • The final scene was meant to show the evolution of Agent Ford and his eventual breakdown at the cause of his own hubris and the strain of back-to-back rejections from important people in his life


  • Series creator Joe Penhall was the one who suggested the [Spoiler (click to open)] terrifying hug serial killer Kemper gives Holden while in rehearsals for the scene


    • Other tidbits:

  • Groff, Holt McCallany, who excellently plays his partner Agent Tench and John Douglas maintain an email chain and regular contact. John Douglas wrote the book on which the show is based on


  • Was just as troubled by the tickling principal as we were but hopes the audience was divided on the issue [Spoiler (click to open)]Mmm how about NO. The principal was in the wrong point blank.


  • The reaction he received the most about the show was that people told him they were addicted and couldn't stop watching it(which isn't the same as saying a show is good but I digress). Groff finds the interest inspiring and thrilling


    • How did you all feel about that final scene? When Kemper says [Spoiler (click to open)]“I could kill you now. Then you'd be with me in spirit” I almost cried from the horror

