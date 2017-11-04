Jonathan Groff Discusses Final Scene of Mindhunter's Season 1 Finale

All I could think about when he was on screen is that he reminded me so much of Peter Krause but younger.



I still don't know what I think about the show but Jonathan was the weakest cast member imo. Perhaps as a character he was written like that but just in general his acting was kind of meh to me tbh. Reply

Girl, I agree. Holt McCallany and Anna Torv's acting his miles above his. I wish they they got more screentime. I really don't care about Holden's boring ass personal life. The show works when it focuses on the interactions between the main three and the serial killer interviews.



Also, hearing Groff say " ripe cunts" grossed me out so bad. Reply

ita. Nothing about his acting really pulled me in--which is why I think it speaks to how great Cameron Britton's Kemper was bc to me he carried that final scene. I preferred everyone else's acting to Groff's tbh. I also could have skipped over his scenes with Debbie. Even his sex is boring lol.



Edited at 2017-11-05 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

ia his acting was noticeably mediocre from the beginning Reply

i think a lot of people, myself included, would've been more engrossed from the start if a better actor was the lead Reply

LMAO the first half at least I just couldn't get over how he looks like a younger Peter Krause, it was distracting. Reply

When Kemper got off the bed and that chain snapped my heart legit stopped dead in my chest. That scene was so well done. Reply

I jumped back from the screen. Cameron Britton's body is so huge and overpowering. Groff looked like a scared teenager in that scene. Reply

same I near panicked Reply

that scene was so good



i found the trajectory of the show to be kind of annoying, could have used like 2-3 more eps before ending the season imo. but that scene made it nearly excusable Reply

I'm not sure what the trajectory of the show even was, it kinda ambled along, blew up with that tape and then just ended.



That scene was so captivating and terrifying though and his panic attack was the most human I've seen Holden. Reply

i didn't hate groffs character. he had no chemistry with the gf character but otherwise i liked holden/tench scenes. he got cocky towards the end but not enough for me to hate him.



i read on tvline that despite not being renewed yet they are searching for an actor to play charles manson. Reply

I loved the scenes between bill and holden. they work well together.



its not renewed? because Fincher is already talking about season 2 lol Reply

It was renewed a long time ago. Season 2 starts filming in 2018, it was supposed to start filming this year but David is a pain in the ass. Reply

I think he is not supposed to have chemistry with the people in his life. It will slowly unravel that he is also a sociopath (but not a murderer), that's why he understands them. Reply

mte Reply

He has chemistry with his partner tho.



Meh I hope that doesn't happen. It's lazy writing to have Holden be the one who can get into their minds because he is somewhat like them. Reply

that tench actor is a treasure Reply

it was intense. I love this show and cant wait for more. its so interesting. Reply

let me stay in my corner here because I liked Jonathan on the show and I enjoyed watching his relationship with his girlfriend. that episode with them all having dinner together was great. Reply

I love him in it, too. Reply

You are not alone! I love Holden and Debbie and got so sad they broke up. Reply

His butt is nice Reply

I'm with you everything about their situation was wondefrully unsettling in the way that a show like that needs to be. I'm excited for season 2 Reply

I think he's good in the role because we're clearly not supposed to like Holden by the end of the season? Like his arc as a character seems to be the whole point of things and I thought he played that descent well imho Reply

I have complicated feelings about this show. It’s like dating someone you don’t click with and whom you don’t particularly like, but you do it anyway out of...fondness? Habit? A need to see where it ends? Reply

Lmao same, that's actually perfect. I do want to see it to the end and because I find a few characters to be bright spots. Reply

ia...the aggressive misogyny was really hard to keep swallowing down Reply

mte Reply

That principal was creepy AF Reply

yes. why wouldnt he just stop? Reply

Male entitlement Reply

i fuckin know!! when his wife goes to see holden and just rants i was so pissed lol its not holden’s fault u married a creep u moron



im p bummed out that the characters werent that worried Reply

Parent

if he would've just been like "Know what? That IS creepy. Thanks for letting me know/reminding me!"



but the fact that he got so defensive told me all I needed to know Reply

He was! Especially because he ignored the parents and continued to be a creep anyway Reply

That his response to children and parents saying they felt uncomfortable/they were concerned was to double down is red flags galore. Reply

Yeah I think they wanted us to be more torn between feeling sorry for him and condemning him, just because from a 70's perspective it might be more ambiguous maybe, but it doesn't work with a modern audience because we all immediately sense that it's classic grooming behaviour. Reply

Parent

I can't wait for the show to come back. I love them all idgaf. Reply

im like half way through episode 6 and just really not feeling it



i switched to alias grace this weekend and like it much better Reply

May watch this bc I love Groff and he's basic white eye candy. Even if everyone else was hotter than him on HBO's Looking, I'm glad he's getting work.



Speaking of HBO, Get Out is available rn. Reply

YES Get Out is so fabulous Reply

I love him only bc of Looking. Im wondering if I should give this show a chance. Reply

I loved the show but didn't for a second think the principal's behaviour would ever be considered acceptable by an audience. The very fact that the Principal refused to stop was revealing of his lack of control and predilection. That's not even what would have convinced me, from the get-go a man having a child remove clothing to touch them anywhere is a NO. Reply

Agree 100% Reply

yeah. was I supposed to feel bad when his wife went to talk to him? He should have stopped. Reply

I felt bad for her and her children honestly, to have their lives ruined because the principal was a creep. But they were in the wrong to put their blame on Holden. Reply

ia 100% Reply

people irl excuse that sort of behaviour all the time though



Like men touching people and it gets excused as "he's just friendly!" or "boys will be boys", even with adults and children



I was scared watching that storyline that his behaviour would just be dismissed, or everyone would say Holden was overreacting Reply

Yeah it was weird how the show was pushing us to feel sorry for him, I got the impression we weren't supposed to agree with Holden getting him fired Reply

I was predisposed to dislike Holden because of his name and the associations with Holden Caulfield. lol



I enjoyed the show. But it sent me on a Wiki spiral into serial killers. Reply

This show was so unsettling. What really bugs me the most though is how many drooling fanboys Holden has, similar to how many Walter White had.



the show is so smart at deconstructing toxic masculinity and the dangers of misogyny, but unfortunately, it seems the average viewer doesn't get that and just thinks Debbie is a ~bitch Reply

that is a shame. I really liked the scenes with Debbie explaining things. Reply

Some viewers think she's ~insecure or whatever, but I found her to be a great character, kind of a proto-feminist. Reply

Parent

Misogyny was wild as fuck. My face was so screwed up at how casual it all was discussed between the characters. Except for Wendy. She pointed that shit out a few times. The black hire scene also made me go hmmmm.... Reply

THANK YOU! Debbie is my fav part of the show I'm glad this wasn't lost on everyone lmao Reply

Also the thing I'm most interested in for season 2 is actually Bill Tench and his family. Like idk... I want him to be able to connect with his son and to accept that his son needs help. Reply

Yes, I really want to see more of his family in the second season and I'm hoping for a hally ending Reply

I'm definitely rooting for Bill to connect with his son, hopefully his kid gets the help he needs and can get better, even if he never acts like a 'normal kid'. Reply

