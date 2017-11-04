Diplo Insults Taylor Swift... Again
Here's why Taylor Swift fans are calling out Diplo all over again. https://t.co/OkcPWL7Pu7 pic.twitter.com/pAJK551VDm— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 5, 2017
- In a recent interview with Rolling Stone for its November issue, Diplo suggests the Taylor Swift is no longer relevant with today's youth, and only was because of how she marketed herself. Diplo shared:
"Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don't want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do". That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”
- Last time Diplo came for Taylor Swift, he told British GQ it wasn't his best decision: “All I know is, don't ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift. She has like fifty million people that will die for her. It's like an army that's worse than North Korea. You can't step into that arena. That was something I was never prepared for.”
did he lie, ONTD?
He said the truth
is he saying her fans don't stream and they actually buy her stuff.. cause true.
WHAT?!
he's literally sitting on the toilet with the piss still in the bowl
If the music makes you feel good and makes you think, then by all means go for it!!
this yt boy can go crawl up post malone's ass. no one cares about his sexist ass
HUH???? he's so mad people came at him for calling out his bs about her ass.
"Ayy, I've been fuckin' hoes and poppin' pillies
Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star)
Ayy, ayy, all my brothers got that gas
And they always be smokin' like a Rasta
Fuckin' with me, call up on a Uzi
And show up, man them the shottas
When my homies pull up on your block
They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)"
Oh.
Don't come for my well-rounded knowledge of internet porn, ONTD.
Also, North Korea does not have a fearsome army. North Korea is puny and malnurished and using rusting weapons from the Cold War.