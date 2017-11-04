sza

Diplo Insults Taylor Swift... Again


- In a recent interview with Rolling Stone for its November issue, Diplo suggests the Taylor Swift is no longer relevant with today's youth, and only was because of how she marketed herself. Diplo shared:
"Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don't want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do". That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”
- Last time Diplo came for Taylor Swift, he told British GQ it wasn't his best decision: “All I know is, don't ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift. She has like fifty million people that will die for her. It's like an army that's worse than North Korea. You can't step into that arena. That was something I was never prepared for.”
Never forget:


did he lie, ONTD?
