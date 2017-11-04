Diplo Insults Taylor Swift... Again

That's hardly an insult tbh Reply

Hyperbole is ONTD's MO. Reply

Right?



He said the truth Reply

ontd has ruined him for me since i saw his nudes while he's sitting on the toilet



is he saying her fans don't stream and they actually buy her stuff.. cause true.



Edited at 2017-11-05 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

go look on google images sis.. my retinas are burned



he's literally sitting on the toilet with the piss still in the bowl Reply

He's saying that streaming shows what people are actually listening to in a way that inflated radio play and stuff (although Spotify playlist placement ends up playing a pretty large factor) doesn't. Streaming allowing more minorities and young people to have their opinions weighted has been a bigger conversation people have been having about the music industry lately. Reply

Ugh, I'd forgotten about that. So nasty. Reply

i regret everything Reply

My morbid curiosity wants to Google it but nooooooooooope. I'll pass, lol. Reply

nah, more just that streaming is more revealing of what's actually popular compared to radio play where heavily marketed stars like taylor get inflated attention in that format. things get foisted on listeners in streaming formats too though (through playlist payola and such) so he isn't totally right. Reply

So nasty Reply

I hate that. So many guys will take a pic of their dick while on the toilet. Such a turn off. (i mean straight up dick pic is lame to me, show me your whole body) But yeah I usually reply something like "really? you sent me a pic of you on the toilet?"/"You took a photo while taking a dump?" ignore their dick & make them feel bad Reply

Her fans are not streaming nor buying her single considering after a good first week it's doing terribly in all digital platforms Reply

She’ll never be Prince and his epic fight with the internet Reply

You overestimate. She'll never be Martika in terms of vocals or landing even 1 truly iconic pop song Reply

Martika has 2 iconic pop songs, thank you.

I don't care for Taylor Swift, but I know what he's saying. Are people actually relating to the music or are they just following trends? A LOT of people relate to Taylor and like Diplo says she does have an army of batshit fans. So I respect their adoration for her I guess...



If the music makes you feel good and makes you think, then by all means go for it!! Reply

he didnt lie but her cult following doesnt care, she can put out 12 hrs of her farting and they'd be like 'omg grammy!!!" Reply

I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.”



this yt boy can go crawl up post malone's ass. no one cares about his sexist ass

this yt boy can go crawl up post malone's ass. no one cares about his sexist ass Reply

"It's like an army that's worse than North Korea."

HUH???? he's so mad people came at him for calling out his bs about her ass. Reply

right? i'm like, post malone??? Reply

"Ayy, I've been fuckin' hoes and poppin' pillies

Man, I feel just like a rockstar (star)

Ayy, ayy, all my brothers got that gas

And they always be smokin' like a Rasta

Fuckin' with me, call up on a Uzi

And show up, man them the shottas

When my homies pull up on your block

They make that thing go grrra-ta-ta-ta (pow, pow, pow)"





i googled who this person was because i'm old and i regret my life choices Reply

lol I genuinely can't tell if post malone is a parody artist and I have friends who love his greasy dumpster dwelling ass Reply

the most hilarious thing about that statement is that he couches it in a, "taylor doesn't relate to the youth" sort of way-- diplo is like 40, what's it supposed to mean he relates more to post than taylor???? Reply

"It's like an army that's worse than North Korea."



Oh. Reply

ONTD doesn't read; I didn't get to that part ooooop Reply

SIS! Donut be an ONTD statistic! 😜 Reply

Her music is only relatable if you have a pathological need to play the victim at every single turn. I'm not denying that she's made some good songs in her day, but the lyrics are so bad 99% of the time. Reply

many/most people feel like victims in their lives though, or at least like wallowing in that feeling for a while. Reply

Perfect comment bb Reply

it's surprising ONTD isn't a massive stan of hers since the ot psts here show that victim complex is a big part of most ppls fave pastimes 💁 Reply

mmmm Reply

welp Reply

Post Malone really speaks to what nasty gross white men can get away with just from an aesthetic standpoint. Dude looks like he smells like Randy from Trailer Park Boys.



Edited at 2017-11-05 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

And Taylor is a female Post Malone with worse melodies and hooks. Reply

y'all are so middle school when it comes to ts Reply

mte. he's also a racist pos, so...what does this really say about diplo, lmao Reply

Parent

he's legit one of the ugliest people i've ever seen lol Reply

god i love doctor pepper Reply

Diplo gives me Maverick Men teas or somethin... like he looks like them or he'd be a third member Reply

More like Workin Men.



Don't come for my well-rounded knowledge of internet porn, ONTD.



Edited at 2017-11-05 03:37 am (UTC) Reply

lmfaoo yesss Reply

Lol I've met those guys irl (not on vídeo, lol no, they used to live in MA and were always in ptown) theyre haggard af and think they're the greatest gift to the world. Reply

I think he has a point about streaming demonstrating that people probably don't like pop music as much as other metrics would make you think. He should've spoken more generally though. Reply

He should probably follow his own advice Reply

He's not wrong but it's not like his is any better either. Small reminder, Taylor will be 28 next month and yet she still acts like she's 14. Grow up. 🙄 Reply

I gotta admit... I have no idea who Diplo is.



Also, North Korea does not have a fearsome army. North Korea is puny and malnurished and using rusting weapons from the Cold War. Reply

ok sis Reply

Oh? You disagree? Reply

