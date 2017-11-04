Brendan Gleeson directs short film starring his sons
Production wraps on Brendan Gleeson's debut short film, Psychic, supported by the IFB and @SkyArts: https://t.co/lvxLR8IdIR pic.twitter.com/74VYpcB8i8— Irish Film Board (@IrishFilmBoard) November 1, 2017
Filming has just finished for Brendan Gleeson directorial debut. The short film called Psychic is written by Brendan Gleeson's son Rory Gleeson and stars Brendan Gleeson himself and Brendan Gleeson's other two sons Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson. The short is also produced by the rumored girlfriend of Brendan Gleeson's son Juliette Bonass. There is no futher info if anyone else on Brendan Gleeson's family is working on the project but there is still time in post-production.
The short movie is about a retired psychic who is forced out of retirement by his sons and taken on a tour.
SOURCE
What do you guys think of ginger man, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-11-05 02:58 am (UTC)
I fell in love with him after that episode.
i think gingers can be attractive, but i'm more attracted to them when their hair is darker. ken bek is gorgeous.
I love Brendan. And I didn't know Domnhall was his son either until a recent post on ONTD.
Edited at 2017-11-05 03:33 am (UTC)
I do wish I could dye my hair that color.