Brendan Gleeson directs short film starring his sons




Filming has just finished for Brendan Gleeson directorial debut. The short film called Psychic is written by Brendan Gleeson's son Rory Gleeson and stars Brendan Gleeson himself and Brendan Gleeson's other two sons Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson. The short is also produced by the rumored girlfriend of Brendan Gleeson's son Juliette Bonass. There is no futher info if anyone else on Brendan Gleeson's family is working on the project but there is still time in post-production.

The short movie is about a retired psychic who is forced out of retirement by his sons and taken on a tour.

