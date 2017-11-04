Kpop Post: BTS, Astro, OEC...

Excited for Lovelyz, admittedly I hope that it means Infinite will have a comeback some time in February. I really miss them. Reply

I NEED an Infinite comeback Reply

God mte I’m going crazy! Reply

for real!



at least she’s back on social media Reply

The best part of these posts is the guarantee of OEC.

Is the #BTSLoveMyself campaign responsible the racist vitriol against Cupcakke? HmmmmT...lock them up! Reply

you know imma promote my girls like crazy! Reply

Also happy for Astro for finally having a listenable song. The power of LDN Noise. Reply

naw fam imma hate myself like usual. thx tho! naw fam imma hate myself like usual. thx tho! Reply

He is so cute! Reply

It's so beautiful, I hate talented vocalist.

(I have no idea who 10cm is but his voice is so weird and cute, I love it) Reply

Astro song ain't bad, sounds like a Shinee b-side. Some cuties in the group too. The one in the black suit got legz Reply

Oh



You know what we're not going to ignore?



NCT getting the Limitless video right on their 3rd attempt, that is what!







The song of 2017 is BACK Reply

It's almost at 1m views and it hasn't even been a day, the Rough ver. of korean Limitless is having a heart attack as we speak.

Proof that this song could have been THAT girl if given proper treatment. Reply

Oop at me! i forgot this flawless song!



seriously its one of my 2017 faves! i bought the mini and everything... Reply

wow their japanese pronounciation is pretty decent for a kpop group (dont know if they have japanese members or anything) Reply

I'm honestly so INFURIATED at what happened to CupcakKe?! Like the fandom minimized how people sexualized Junkook since he was 15 & there is a STAGGERING amount of BTS fanfic of the boys but god forbid a girl his age - who didn't even directly @ him - express desire right? I SEE y'all & the GAG is that the boys are indeed involved with this campaign and no less than a week later fans do this?? FOR SHAME Reply

As a side note, I really like a few of the songs from Lovelyz last release but this title seems so typical/not reaching the heights destiny did and Jin ONCE-ST again looks so damn uncomfortable Reply

Destiny,Wow and Ahchoo are my faves Reply

Aw they also partnered with UNICEF and are giving proceeds to charity for this campaign. Reply

I don't care about kpop. I just know I'm at work trying to call on call and no one is picking up. The whole point of on call is for someone to be there to pick up. I'm so tight right now. Reply

OEC is the only thing keeping me on KPOP nowadays. Nothing but respect for my Loona girls. Reply

flawless taste! Reply

exid's new song sounds like perfection

lovelyz will semi-slay like always <3 Reply

New EXID is soo good, only group with perfect track record. Reply

I want lovelyz to give us WOW 2.0 but im afraid it will be a boring cutesy song





EXID's new song is sooo goooooood Reply

