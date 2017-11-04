Kpop Post: BTS, Astro, OEC...
BTS- Love Myself campaign
Astro- Crazy Sexy Cool
Odd Eye Circle- Sweet Crazy Love
Lovelyz- Twinkle teaser
Jeon Soyeon (from P101) -Jelly teaser
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/a1g9iDWpwtM
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/xeUx0AN2kCA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vws2rkU-ddo
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/jyzXF5dHGEc
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/GmNuTVWjeXU
Astro- Crazy Sexy Cool
Odd Eye Circle- Sweet Crazy Love
Lovelyz- Twinkle teaser
Jeon Soyeon (from P101) -Jelly teaser
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/a1g9iDWpwtM
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/xeUx0AN2kCA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Vws2rkU-ddo
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/jyzXF5dHGEc
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/GmNuTVWjeXU
at least she’s back on social media
The best part of these posts is the guarantee of OEC.
Is the #BTSLoveMyself campaign responsible the racist vitriol against Cupcakke? HmmmmT...lock them up!
Also happy for Astro for finally having a listenable song. The power of LDN Noise.
naw fam imma hate myself like usual. thx tho!
This was released yesterday, so It can also be added here.
It's so beautiful, I hate talented vocalist.
(I have no idea who 10cm is but his voice is so weird and cute, I love it)
You know what we're not going to ignore?
NCT getting the Limitless video right on their 3rd attempt, that is what!
The song of 2017 is BACK
It's almost at 1m views and it hasn't even been a day, the Rough ver. of korean Limitless is having a heart attack as we speak.
Proof that this song could have been THAT girl if given proper treatment.
seriously its one of my 2017 faves! i bought the mini and everything...
I don't care about kpop. I just know I'm at work trying to call on call and no one is picking up. The whole point of on call is for someone to be there to pick up. I'm so tight right now.
lovelyz will semi-slay like always <3
New EXID is soo good, only group with perfect track record.
EXID's new song is sooo goooooood