Sooo fucking good. Can’t believe the EP is only 4 songs 😭😭 Reply

New queens of indie pop. Reply

It's very Carly Rae Jepsen Reply

I really like it but they'll never top this for me:



Reply

my god, aly looks absolutely perfect in that still. in fact they both look and sound amazing in this video. i love their dresses. Reply

I know they're both so stunning Reply

This for me:



Reply

um wtf is this, this is amazing im shook

Reply

i loved this era but mostly the live versions. pity it got scrapped Reply

It's a nice little bop, I like it. Reply

i'm loving their sound. "take me" is soooo good. Reply

do they acknowledge evolution yet Reply

I haven't seen them mention it but from their twitter, not believing in it wouldn't make sense. Reply

In an interview with Blender magazine, the two expressed their disbelief in evolution, with the interviewer asking what their thoughts were. When asked if they accepted evolution, AJ responded, "No," and Aly responded, "Are they teaching that in schools now?" When told that it had been taught for the better part of a century, she replied, "I think that's kind of disrespectful, anything that has to do with anybody's beliefs on religion, that should stay out of the classroom. I mean, I think people should be able to pray in school, if people were into that. Everybody should just do their own gig", and AJ added "Evolution is silly. Monkeys? Um, no."[52] Reply

lol. They've completely changed in the last 10 years. Their parents got divorced and they grew up a lot. They are definitely not the conservative Disney brand they once were. They did a film together about 2 years ago called Weepah Way for Now that is loosely based on their upbringing, mainly their characters' father having an affair and their mental health problems that stemmed from it. Reply

They were just on Shane Dawson's podcast. They said they were homeschooled, had no idea what they were talking about lol. Reply

This is nice. And here I am listening to the words "you haven't left in your bed in days" while I'm in bed. Coincidence or coincidence?? Reply

so good Reply

It's cute Reply

Not as good as Take Me, but they're keeping me interested. Reply

Do we know if they're still anti-evolution?



Aly is pretty good on iZombie. She's so pretty, argh. Reply

They came to their senses quite some time ago, I believe. Reply

when did they acknowledge evolution? i'm trying to find it Reply

legends Reply

queens Reply

