"We all knew." The Director of the Royal Court Theater Speaks Out, Takes Responsibility.

ONTD, have you ever been harassed at work?

Yes, yes I have. Reply

During my first job a manager came up behind me and put his hands on my shoulders and then was like "how do you get your hair so soft?" It didn't take me until years later to realize how fucked up that was. Reply

i feel like a monster for complaining about this but at the moment I'm working in a mental health charity and the fucking gross sexist, sexual, disgusting stuff that gets said to me (and others) and brushed off by the rest of staff has me really depressed atm. I tried to complain about it to another female member of staff a few weeks ago and was basically told that people with mental health issues don't know any better and that if someone has a problem with depression staff doesn't want to confront them/correct them because it might push them to a crisis. Maybe I'm a legit monster and just need to understand that they don't know any better but I just feel so gross most of the time. =(( Reply

you're not a monster and it's kind of gross that people are pinning sexism on mental health issues. i'm sorry that's happening to you :( <3 i hope someone takes you seriously. Reply

Don't feel like a monster! Sexist and sexual comments should never be taken lightly in a work environment (or anywhere else, really). :-( If you care for others you need a lot of self-care too, and that's not exactly easy when you're harassed.



And besides, I feel like everyone should be held accountable for their behavior. Being mentally ill shouldn't be a carte blanche for sexual harassment. Everyone should respect boundaries. Reply

unfortunately, excuses are constantly made in the health industry for people who are unwell. A lot of them get away with being absolute arseholes. I don't think it's going to change any time soon. Reply

yeah I think you're right =(



Like I had a full on veep_nervous laughing "what the fuck".gif moment the other day when we found out one of our members had gone on a rampage and threatened to kill three women while he was waiting in the benefits office, and my coworkers where like "oh I'm sure these women were over reacted! He would never do that! And if he did it's just because he's been through a lot of trauma!"



I feel like this isn't something that's talked about very often either?? But maybe I just wasn't paying attention before.



Edited at 2017-11-05 01:17 am (UTC) Reply

Uh what? I have had depression for a pretty long time, but I am fully capable of not treating others like garbage, and of not blaming my depression when I fuck up. I actually am very, very mindful of not using my mental illnesses as an excuse when I fuck up, even if it's a minor fuck up. Being depressed is never an excuse for acting like a sexist pig. You're nothing close to a monster.



Would it be worth it to voice these concerns to someone higher up? Reply

Yeah -- to me, it's almost worse than the abuse itself when other people try to pretend like it's no big deal. Reply

i can understand if they have dementia, but that shit needs to be treated, not just ignored. Reply

I've worked in the mental health field and I can tell you from my own experience and working with others in the field that people with mental health issues are definitely not excused/exempt from poor decisions/bad behavior because of their condition. They may have a cerebral disadvantage but if they are doing anything that makes anyone uncomfortable or even criminal they have to take the same responsibility and given the same repercussions as anyone else. Brushing bad behavior under the rug because people are afraid of confrontation or some unforeseen future behavior is not the answer. Reply

You are not a monster.



I work in an Alzheimer’s unit which is a different kind of mental health. Sexual behaviors from both men and women run rampant and it becomes a huge problem with people who are not at their full mental capacity. We had one man who was sexually aggressive toward EVERY woman in there. But he has Alzheimer’s so is he a perpetrator of sexual assault, or a victim of the progression of his disease? We would write it up and administration would do fuck all to try to remove him the unit so it became our job to watch him 24/7 and make sure he didn’t hurt anyone. We ended up with a $1,500,000 fine because JCO came in and found out what was going on and decided that we had not done enough to protect the other patients (and frankly this company deserved it).



But it doesn’t end. They are still people, they still have urges. Even if they’re just acting on them with each other? Consent can’t happen for people who are incapacitated to such a degree but they can still exploit each other somehow. It’s all fucked up. Reply

You're not a monster at all, and I'm sorry that your coworkers haven't been supportive. I support helping people with any illness that may lead to poor impulse control, but their behavior should never, ever be ignored. Reply

Unfortunately, and it's not just me. Nearly all the women at my job have been harassed by the same fucking guy and our GM won't do jack shit about it. Reply

Unfortunately i have worked in a lot of environments where being screamed at by people was a weekly accepted occurrence. And that's not even the people I worked with.



(Thankfully I haven't been sexually harassed by a work colleague except for some odd comments here and there.) Reply

I got sexually harassed by a customer at my previous job. He was always creepy and gross and my boss would always see how uncomfortable he made me so he would deal with him. And then a few years later, i read that he had sexually harassed girls at the high school he worked at (he was a basketball coach) :( Reply

when i was younger i was an intern at one of my first jobs... one day i was showing ppl in the office some work on my computer and the boss came up to look as well... in front of everyone he put his hands on my shoulders and started massaging me as i spoke. it was SO weird and i had that "frozen" moment where i had no clue what to do. i remember just feeling shocked that he just did something like that in front of everyone, to the youngest person in the office.



i actually ended up working for that same man again later on. it was a toxic workspace and while he could be very respectful and 'principled' at times, at others he drew no boundaries and made very inappropriate comments with some inappropriate touching.



what gets me is how everyone would just roll their eyes and be like "lol that's ____". myself included i guess. it was all a part of the whole fucked up dynamic in what was a bad workplace. i don't blame myself for not 'saying something' (not like we had HR or anything), but i do wish i had allowed myself to feel angry about it. once i left that job it's like i immediately woke up and realized what had been happening. Reply

Once I got into an argument about work stuff with a coworker and he stared yelling at me. I left the office to get ahold of myself, and he followed me into the hall and tried to get in the elevator with me to continue the argument.



Men have no boundaries. I was trying to remove myself and get away from the aggression and he still followed me! Reply

And people say why didn't you just leave... Reply

my last job was in a male dominated store and while i never got harassed by co-workers, i did get it from customers. Reply

i've been sexually harrassed at almost every job i've ever worked Reply

same Reply

I must be lucky, I can't recall ever getting harassed at work.



I've been harassed at school, at the mall, the laundromat, when walking home, when driving home, while waiting in line, and while bowling that one time, but not at work. At least as far as I can remember. Reply

This is the first job I've never felt uncomfortable at. But yeah, I think women run the risk of breathing in public and getting harrassed. Reply

My only jobs have been in retail so far (hoping to end this cycle very soon). My first job was very abusive, all of the managers were abusive, it was the definition of a toxic work culture. They were also breaking the law by not honoring breaks and lunches. Reply

Yep I have, on a few different occasions.



For me the worst incident was when I was 22 and my boss didn't take it seriously at all because they were good friends with the guy who was harassing me. they thought it was cute~ or something, but it was creepy and distressing as hell.



Anyway things like this happen a lot, in all different types of work environments, and it's depressing but at least people are now talking about it more. Reply

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017



(reposting so more people will see it. this gave me chills and made me cry, for some reason) Reply

it gives you chills because you can tell that she has been through some shit :/ Reply

yeah. part of me is heartbroken for her, and part of me admires her for the badass way she spoke. you can feel her pain and her anger, but also her strength. Reply

this so powerful. Uma, fuck them up.

I hope Uma says something. I'm sure since she knows Quentin, she might have heard about Robert Rodriguez as well. Reply

damn Reply

poor uma. i wanna give her a hug. Reply

Her pain is palpable. Reply

This made me cry. Her anger and pain is fucking palpable. 😞 Reply

wooooooooooooooow. Uma is gonna unleash some shit, isn't she? Reply

i had a guy from another department constantly try to talk to me. i always wore earphones and he'd tug on the string or yell "HELLLOOOO" really loudly in my ear. he once stood behind me while i was punching out (our punch clock shows our entire name) and by the time i got home, he had requested me on all my social media. i even started wearing a fake engagement ring.



another guy harassed me to the point where coworkers in my dept. had to tell him to stop because i was threatening going to management.



the airport is a mess. guys on the ramp are awful. Reply

Does the airport use the Kronos system (often a fingerprint verification)? I hate that anyone behind you can find out your last name since it's placed so prominently on the screen. Reply

