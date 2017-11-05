"We all knew." The Director of the Royal Court Theater Speaks Out, Takes Responsibility.
“The reason I’m so angry is I’m so shocked that we’d got to this point and we’d all accepted it. We all knew about it! We. All. Knew. (...) I knew that pretty much every single woman I know had suffered sexual harassment in her life. I knew that, and I’d just accepted that. I’m hardwired to accept it. I’m a feminist, and when I talk about it, it shocks me. But I had literally accepted it, like I accept that we have a class system. I’d accepted it like I accept that there are homeless people. And that’s just bizarre – but it’s what we’ve done. And then suddenly someone speaks out, and you start to think, why are we as a society accepting of this situation?”
Source: 1 2
I'm glad some positive things are happening. ONTD, have you ever been harassed at work?
- Talks about the pervasiveness and acceptance of sexual harassment in the industry
- The Royal Court invited members of the industry to submit their experiences of the sexual abuse of power
- They got 150 testimonies, which were then read out to an audience of actors, directors, and drama students
- Featherstone and her team have since drawn up a code of behavior
- Says more women (and men) will come forward
- Says predators know exactly what they're doing
ONTD, have you ever been harassed at work?
Yes, yes I have.
During my first job a manager came up behind me and put his hands on my shoulders and then was like "how do you get your hair so soft?" It didn't take me until years later to realize how fucked up that was.
And besides, I feel like everyone should be held accountable for their behavior. Being mentally ill shouldn't be a carte blanche for sexual harassment. Everyone should respect boundaries.
Like I had a full on veep_nervous laughing "what the fuck".gif moment the other day when we found out one of our members had gone on a rampage and threatened to kill three women while he was waiting in the benefits office, and my coworkers where like "oh I'm sure these women were over reacted! He would never do that! And if he did it's just because he's been through a lot of trauma!"
I feel like this isn't something that's talked about very often either?? But maybe I just wasn't paying attention before.
Would it be worth it to voice these concerns to someone higher up?
I work in an Alzheimer’s unit which is a different kind of mental health. Sexual behaviors from both men and women run rampant and it becomes a huge problem with people who are not at their full mental capacity. We had one man who was sexually aggressive toward EVERY woman in there. But he has Alzheimer’s so is he a perpetrator of sexual assault, or a victim of the progression of his disease? We would write it up and administration would do fuck all to try to remove him the unit so it became our job to watch him 24/7 and make sure he didn’t hurt anyone. We ended up with a $1,500,000 fine because JCO came in and found out what was going on and decided that we had not done enough to protect the other patients (and frankly this company deserved it).
But it doesn’t end. They are still people, they still have urges. Even if they’re just acting on them with each other? Consent can’t happen for people who are incapacitated to such a degree but they can still exploit each other somehow. It’s all fucked up.
Unfortunately, and it's not just me. Nearly all the women at my job have been harassed by the same fucking guy and our GM won't do jack shit about it.
Unfortunately i have worked in a lot of environments where being screamed at by people was a weekly accepted occurrence. And that's not even the people I worked with.
(Thankfully I haven't been sexually harassed by a work colleague except for some odd comments here and there.)
i actually ended up working for that same man again later on. it was a toxic workspace and while he could be very respectful and 'principled' at times, at others he drew no boundaries and made very inappropriate comments with some inappropriate touching.
what gets me is how everyone would just roll their eyes and be like "lol that's ____". myself included i guess. it was all a part of the whole fucked up dynamic in what was a bad workplace. i don't blame myself for not 'saying something' (not like we had HR or anything), but i do wish i had allowed myself to feel angry about it. once i left that job it's like i immediately woke up and realized what had been happening.
Men have no boundaries. I was trying to remove myself and get away from the aggression and he still followed me!
I've been harassed at school, at the mall, the laundromat, when walking home, when driving home, while waiting in line, and while bowling that one time, but not at work. At least as far as I can remember.
Yep I have, on a few different occasions.
For me the worst incident was when I was 22 and my boss didn't take it seriously at all because they were good friends with the guy who was harassing me. they thought it was cute~ or something, but it was creepy and distressing as hell.
Anyway things like this happen a lot, in all different types of work environments, and it's depressing but at least people are now talking about it more.
another guy harassed me to the point where coworkers in my dept. had to tell him to stop because i was threatening going to management.
the airport is a mess. guys on the ramp are awful.