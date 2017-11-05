wg

"We all knew." The Director of the Royal Court Theater Speaks Out, Takes Responsibility.

The reason I’m so angry is I’m so shocked that we’d got to this point and we’d all accepted it. We all knew about it! We. All. Knew. (...) I knew that pretty much every single woman I know had suffered sexual harassment in her life. I knew that, and I’d just accepted that. I’m hardwired to accept it. I’m a feminist, and when I talk about it, it shocks me. But I had literally accepted it, like I accept that we have a class system. I’d accepted it like I accept that there are homeless people. And that’s just bizarre – but it’s what we’ve done. And then suddenly someone speaks out, and you start to think, why are we as a society accepting of this situation?”




  • Talks about the pervasiveness and acceptance of sexual harassment in the industry

  • The Royal Court invited members of the industry to submit their experiences of the sexual abuse of power

  • They got 150 testimonies, which were then read out to an audience of actors, directors, and drama students

  • Featherstone and her team have since drawn up a code of behavior

  • Says more women (and men) will come forward

  • Says predators know exactly what they're doing



I'm glad some positive things are happening. ONTD, have you ever been harassed at work?
