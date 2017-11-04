Obama Dog

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, Lifetime Movie with Katharine McPhee & Daniel Gillies, Airs Tonight



• The movie stars Katharine McPhee as Durst's first wife, Kathie, and Daniel Gillies as Robert Durst. It focuses on their meeting, marriage, and her disappearance.

• It is based on “A Deadly Secret: The Bizzare and Chilling Story of Robert Durst” by Matt Birkbeck.

• It airs tonight at 8PM Eastern / 7PM Central on Lifetime.








Sources : Twitter & YouTube, of course
