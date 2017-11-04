The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, Lifetime Movie with Katharine McPhee & Daniel Gillies, Airs Tonight

Kathie’s sister is one of my most vivid impressions from “The Jinx.” She is a bad, bad bitch and if I had someone like her on my ass, I’d be scared all the time. I hope Durst getting at least part of his due has given her some peace. Reply

Is this the same as that ryan gosling movie? also, glad to see elijah getting work

same re: elijah!

Yeah, I saw this movie in 2010 when it was called All Good Things with Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. It was creepy then, I don't need to see this now.



I just saw Split for McAvoy's sake (he was phenomenal but I hate this genre). I hope I don't have nightmares tonight.

True crime post?



I recently watched the Buzzfeed Unsolved video about Room 1046 and like... this one is a doozy. It's so weird. Too many years have gone by though so I'm sure it'll never be solved. Still weird af though.



Reply

ooh i need to watch this. the bizarre family road trip fucked me up good. (i watched it at like 4am after i tried and failed to go to sleep for hours but STILL)

A couple of weeks ago I made the terrible decision to start listening to the True Crime Garage episodes about Ted Bundy at like 11 PM... yeah didn't sleep much that night at all.



The family road trip is WEIRD AF. Like I think it was just like some weird group paranoia thing? IDK IDK. Reply

I'm a total skeptic about so much paranormal stuff, but anything ghost related, I'm all for it. I'm a Shaneiac, for sure, though. The newest episode is so good. "Any demons out tonight? Any ... horn-y boys?" He seriously has the best lines ever throughout this one.

But the supernatural episodes are still fun just because it's funny watching Ryan lose his shit. I am a #Shaneiac too. lol. I won't say that I completely rule out anything that might be paranormal, but I think that 99% of it is bullshit. And the whole 'spirit box' thing? lol that's so much bullshit.But the supernatural episodes are still fun just because it's funny watching Ryan lose his shit.

Ah, the spirit box! Ryan trying to explain "the science" of it to Shane each time it is brought out kills me. EVPs can sometimes really creep me out, even though I'm completely aware that it is basically the same as seeing Jesus in a rust stain. I love listening to them, though. 👻

Also, I'm forever jealous of curly haired Sara since I found out she's Shaneiac number one.





Also, I'm forever jealous of curly haired Sara since I found out she's Shaneiac number one. Reply

Damn those two idiots and their constant interruptions are making it hard to enjoy this video.

never heard of BuzzFeed Unsolved before this thread tonight but now it's all I feel like watching

don't have cable but someone just tell me how daniel is in this mess

I love watching lifetime biopics. I don't care how bad they are.

I could use a documentary recommendation on par with The Jinx, nothing has blown my mind as much as it did

lol Katharine McPhee is now reduced to lifetime movies.

Nah she's a lead on Scorpion which does well in the ratings and is on its 4th season, she's good in it. I mean, maybe she wants side jobs during the filming break, but she's doing alright for herself.

She is in a big CBS show, signed to Scooter Braun's label, and is dating David Foster. She has a career lol.

I love Katharine McPhee, but not enough to sit through a Lifetime movie...

