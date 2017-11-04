Harry Dreyfuss tells of being groped by Kevin Spacey

sorry mods for fucking up the source link! Reply

also adding... I'm glad that Spacey is facing consequences - I NEVER would have expected that - but at the same time I'm frustrated because other predators seem to get away with it. Hollywood is very selective with the people they let fall or protect. Reply

Spacey is an individual who was in a show on Netflix. Weinstein was independent, he sold Miramax years ago. Bryan Singer is connected to the studios, with franchises. Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, ABC, Columbia TriStar, Marvel, DC--the studios are heavily invested in him. He hasn't been putting out these fires about him all by himself over the years.



Singer has 3 films in post-production and 5 announced. He's made a lot of money for these corporations and they don't want to stop the cash cow. Reply

The Hollywood elite need to keep all the pedophilia secrets under wraps. They're making it look like a gay thing, when there appears to be an over-all preference for boys over girls by the pedophiles in power.



There's a certain director/producer who's too powerful to even mention, since the public all respects and admires his work. A lot of his work revolves around children in some way, since they're either made about or made for children. It makes him seem wholesome. Reply

look I am not trying to start wank but since when did placing a hand on someone's thigh = groping?



Yes I know ontd is very "you should never touch another human being" but culturally for me, touching others is seen as a sign of warmth.



Spacey is a predator but I don't think it's fair to go back and overanalyse every single human contact he ever had. unless he touched your thigh and starting rubbing it, I'm not gonna act outraged Reply

If you read the entire article he started out touching his thigh and moved on to cup his penis over his clothes for either several seconds or several minutes, Dreyfuss can't remember. Reply

you have a point in general, but I don't think it's possible to overanalyze Spacey's behavior when it happened in the context of dozens (let's be real: hundreds if not thousands) of other cases of harassment.



The crucial point is that Harry Dreyfuss felt disturbed by the incident. Reply

if you read the piece spacey literally followed him around the room fondling him as he was trying to get away from him... Reply

i didnt want to go into detail with that bc i didnt know if it warranted going under a cut or not. Reply

what culture is nonchalant about touching the thigh of someone they arent hooking up/dating/married to?



imo that is the universal signal of "lets get it on" Reply

Had it been just thigh touching (which we know it wasn't, but hypothetically had it been just a hand on the thigh whilst sitting closely etc) then in some cultures absolutely that isn't way out of the norm. Just like two men kissing each other's cheeks etc isn't the norm in some cultures.



In the context of the culture both HW and Harry Dreyfuss are from and in though, i'd say it's wildly unusual and quite inappropriate physical contact. It's not so much an ONTD thing as a general cultural thing in some places that that is just not ok. In a context-specific way taking into account their background, upbringing, cultural context and age difference etc it's definitely like alarm bell ringing as predatory even if he'd done nothing else.



Edited at 2017-11-05 12:28 am (UTC)

A teacher in my junior high started asking why I was being so shy and started touching my thigh. A kid thank god just then came to ask him a question and gave him total side eye and he immediately stopped. I remember other instances where he would stare at my chest or talk to me as if he were flirting with me when I was a child. My point is you know when something is inappropriate and I'm sure his victims tried to excuse his behavior to themselves in someway or were afraid of coming out and people stating doubt like you. People don't want to believe this shit happens. But MULTIPLE people all saying the same thing, and even it being common knowledge like Harvey Weinstein. Why are you even doubting the 237842374923 person to come out about him? Reply

I was just in the middle of reading this now. The story is so sad, poor guy. Also I think the whole thing is worth reading he offers a really good perspective on how victims cope by downplaying what happened.



So to all the people who have spoken up already, about Kevin, about Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Cosby, and Bill O’Reilly, and Roger Ailes, and all the women who have opened my eyes to how pervasive this problem is, I can’t thank you enough. You helped me see that what was once treated as normal never deserved to be, and that things we all could have condemned sooner were happening right under many of our noses. In minimizing my own experience all these years, I unwittingly played a role in minimizing it for everyone. That ends now. This was never a funny story. Rather than a punchline, I hope my story can serve as inspiration to others who may have felt that they couldn’t or shouldn’t speak up until now.







Edited at 2017-11-04 10:29 pm (UTC)

Link

This is so important tbh!



My best friend was sexually assaulted a few years ago by this guy who's really popular in the Trek convention scene here in the UK, and thanks to Anthony Rapp coming forward about Spacey she found the strength and bravery to come forward publically about it, name him, and as he's all acting a mess and trying his best to discredit her she's gone to the police over it and seeking legal rep.

SO PROUD OF HER. And it's all these people coming forward, being believed and this awareness right now that gave her that push to stop feeling ashamed all these years.



And of couurrsseee since she named him, LOADS of other girls in fandom and the con circuit here have come forward saying how inappropriate and creepy this fucking gross cretin has been towards them over the years. But they just thought it was something wrong they'd done, that they'd ~led him on and deserved it etc. And now people are seeing how completely not ok it all is.



Edited at 2017-11-05 12:27 am (UTC)

I feel like every Kevin item should come with a disclaimer that this isn't something gay people do. Reply

Link

Dreyfuss went into that in his story which was nice:



I also can’t stand that Kevin, in his apology, tried to distract from the real problem here by coming out, and in so doing managed to undermine all the work the LGBT community has done to do away with the association between pedophilia and homosexuality. The fact that he’s gay is not what’s important. Rather, it’s that he has no respect for consent. A lot of people have warned me this could hurt my career because it will make me look like I’m “jumping on the bandwagon.” But as long as the bandwagon is outing a sexual predator…then I’m good with that. Reply

piece of shit can't even control himself when his victim's father (and a hollywood legend to boot) is in the same fucking room



he needs to just die. there's nothing of value here. Reply

Link

My husband was a huge Kevin Spacey fan and he seriously just deleted him from everything and kindly packed up his dvd collection of his films and donated them and the first story broke.



On another note I hope he doesn’t have a come back but looking at Mel Gibson’s comeback I don’t have hope. Gibson was dropped by everyone even the earth and was able to make his way back in peoples good graces. Reply

Link

I just saw the messiest comment on my fb timeline. A friend made a post about Spacey and there was a guy (who I know to be straight) commenting about how KS coming out as bi was a bad move because don'tyouknow bisexuals aren't actually queer and even gays who organize Pride parades have said they don't want "breeders" marching with them. Like what dude Reply

Link

when the allegations from people on the HOC set came out, i immediately thought of nathan darrow (the actor who played meechum, the young character that kevin's character makes out with and has a threesome with) so i looked up to see if he had said anything. apparently he helps run the kevin spacey foundation as the director. he also said in a past interview that he had a "flirty bond" with kevin and that he enjoyed all of it. maybe he lucked out and was the only one who engaged in shit with kevin consensually but i wouldn't be surprised if kevin pursued him aggressively. Reply

yep Reply

Parent

His father being in the room but not seeing it reminds me of what I shared today on my tumblr - one time when my mom, sister, and I were visiting with my great-aunt and her husband, he kept making all these lowkey sexual comments towards me. I was 13. All three other women were in the room. My mom and sister were sitting next to me. The only person who tried to do something about it was my sister. Afterwards, my mom was completely oblivious when my sister mentioned how fucking creepy he was and how he crossed the line.



Parents who don't actively protect their children suck. I don't care if Harry was eighteen at the time. You don't stop being a parent the day your kid turns out.



Edited at 2017-11-04 10:49 pm (UTC)

Link

Thank you. At the time, it didn't bother me so much. It made me feel incredibly uncomfortable, but I knew my sister (who was 22 at the time) would protect me. But when it's added to other really bad decisions my mother made re: mine and my sister's safety as we were growing up, it just makes me really mad. Like, I love my mom, but the mentality of laughing off the creepy uncle you shouldn't be alone with needs to die and be replaced by disowning the creepy uncle. Reply

Parent

I'm so sorry. :(



I actually do believe that his dad didn't see, it's actually a surprisingly common tactic for abusers to grope/harass in front of parents because if the kid actually is able to speak up, the abuser can be like "Oh I didn't mean it, you misunderstood" and a lot of parents take the side of the abuser and assume their kid is overreacting which teaches their kid that no one will believe them if they speak out.



Long story short everyone should respect and believe their kids when they feel uncomfortable around another adult. Reply

Parent

