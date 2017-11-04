Harry Dreyfuss tells of being groped by Kevin Spacey




-Harry is the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss
-Kevin Spacey was directing Richard in a play at the time
-Kevin Spacey put his hand on Harry's thigh in the same room that his father was in
-Describes in detail Trigger warning: [Spoiler (click to open)] Kevin grabbed Harry's genitals over his clothing while seated next to him on the couch. Harry got up and moved seats numerous times and Kevin continued to follow him.
-Richard denies seeing the incident but states Harry did tell him about it years later




SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,