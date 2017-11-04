Harry Dreyfuss tells of being groped by Kevin Spacey
-Harry is the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss
-Kevin Spacey was directing Richard in a play at the time
-Kevin Spacey put his hand on Harry's thigh in the same room that his father was in
-Describes in detail Trigger warning: [Spoiler (click to open)] Kevin grabbed Harry's genitals over his clothing while seated next to him on the couch. Harry got up and moved seats numerous times and Kevin continued to follow him.
-Richard denies seeing the incident but states Harry did tell him about it years later
Singer has 3 films in post-production and 5 announced. He's made a lot of money for these corporations and they don't want to stop the cash cow.
There's a certain director/producer who's too powerful to even mention, since the public all respects and admires his work. A lot of his work revolves around children in some way, since they're either made about or made for children. It makes him seem wholesome.
Yes I know ontd is very "you should never touch another human being" but culturally for me, touching others is seen as a sign of warmth.
Spacey is a predator but I don't think it's fair to go back and overanalyse every single human contact he ever had. unless he touched your thigh and starting rubbing it, I'm not gonna act outraged
The crucial point is that Harry Dreyfuss felt disturbed by the incident.
imo that is the universal signal of "lets get it on"
In the context of the culture both HW and Harry Dreyfuss are from and in though, i'd say it's wildly unusual and quite inappropriate physical contact. It's not so much an ONTD thing as a general cultural thing in some places that that is just not ok. In a context-specific way taking into account their background, upbringing, cultural context and age difference etc it's definitely like alarm bell ringing as predatory even if he'd done nothing else.
So to all the people who have spoken up already, about Kevin, about Harvey Weinstein, and Bill Cosby, and Bill O’Reilly, and Roger Ailes, and all the women who have opened my eyes to how pervasive this problem is, I can’t thank you enough. You helped me see that what was once treated as normal never deserved to be, and that things we all could have condemned sooner were happening right under many of our noses. In minimizing my own experience all these years, I unwittingly played a role in minimizing it for everyone. That ends now. This was never a funny story. Rather than a punchline, I hope my story can serve as inspiration to others who may have felt that they couldn’t or shouldn’t speak up until now.
My best friend was sexually assaulted a few years ago by this guy who's really popular in the Trek convention scene here in the UK, and thanks to Anthony Rapp coming forward about Spacey she found the strength and bravery to come forward publically about it, name him, and as he's all acting a mess and trying his best to discredit her she's gone to the police over it and seeking legal rep.
SO PROUD OF HER. And it's all these people coming forward, being believed and this awareness right now that gave her that push to stop feeling ashamed all these years.
And of couurrsseee since she named him, LOADS of other girls in fandom and the con circuit here have come forward saying how inappropriate and creepy this fucking gross cretin has been towards them over the years. But they just thought it was something wrong they'd done, that they'd ~led him on and deserved it etc. And now people are seeing how completely not ok it all is.
I also can’t stand that Kevin, in his apology, tried to distract from the real problem here by coming out, and in so doing managed to undermine all the work the LGBT community has done to do away with the association between pedophilia and homosexuality. The fact that he’s gay is not what’s important. Rather, it’s that he has no respect for consent. A lot of people have warned me this could hurt my career because it will make me look like I’m “jumping on the bandwagon.” But as long as the bandwagon is outing a sexual predator…then I’m good with that.
Stupid people will never believe it.
he needs to just die. there's nothing of value here.
On another note I hope he doesn’t have a come back but looking at Mel Gibson’s comeback I don’t have hope. Gibson was dropped by everyone even the earth and was able to make his way back in peoples good graces.
Parents who don't actively protect their children suck. I don't care if Harry was eighteen at the time. You don't stop being a parent the day your kid turns out.
I actually do believe that his dad didn't see, it's actually a surprisingly common tactic for abusers to grope/harass in front of parents because if the kid actually is able to speak up, the abuser can be like "Oh I didn't mean it, you misunderstood" and a lot of parents take the side of the abuser and assume their kid is overreacting which teaches their kid that no one will believe them if they speak out.
Long story short everyone should respect and believe their kids when they feel uncomfortable around another adult.