







why

why just...why

lol

Literally my face lol

lol irl ilu

Mte Jack.

my favorite scene ever tbh. this sums up so many different situations

i just listened to this song for the first time and i dont get it. shes talking about ppl who talk about her in the beginning but it's about her bf?

I think the storyline is that people are very, very mean to her, but she has a great bf and

doesn't care about the haters.

That's why she's only written like 5 songs about her critics.

She has no damn identity outside of her bfs

the media was plotting to take her poor lil self down after the kimye stuff so she was supa low but her bf came in like a white knight resembling her brother and he kept her warm and safe and they're fuckin while the media tries to destroy her.

I think the point of it is that he didn't care about what she has done or what people say about her hence "he loves me like I'm brand new"

She's an innocent lil victim but ha man came and saved her despite her tarnished reputation.

People lied about her and were mean to her but now she has a perfect boyfriend so she still won.

She is the winner because she has an ugly boyfriend! Everybody else is a loser.

I do kind of wish I liked something as much as these delusionals like Taylor tbh

It is nice to be passionate about something but this is on another level. They are clearly obsessed and Toilet adds more fuel to it liking this stuff or calling random people from Tumblr her best friends.

she does? yikes lmao

the brother line made you awwww





her cousin fucking republican fans need to get their internet privileges taken away by their parents

when you disconnect the aol *

brayden aiden and caiden looool

omfg

I know triplets who are Aiden, Brayden, and Cayden (A,B,C). 🙄

this would be me if i had kids, not even gonna lie

"i have never heard her voice do this. it sounds so.....content and natural. almost like an actual conversation she's having with the outside world. like she just peeped her head out of the fort they built together just to say 'i'm safe here'"



yooooo im fuckin screamin

"i literally can't feel my feet"

"natural"





mmm k

i CANNOT

they act like she's been a POW for the past several years.



she was working in an industry she willingly became a part of.

It must be a parody comment.

So otherworldly. Harry's impacT!

So embarrassing for both parties.

Taylor lives in her own world. Calvin (or his people I don't remember) said she lives in her own reality and even if it wasn't a real source I believe.

There's not a celebrity that doesn't.

I believe that but TS seems to be on another level imo.

I think it's different for people who started as young as she did and had as sheltered of an upbringing as she did. She had well-off parents who seemed to teach her that anyone who was critical of her was mean and worthless and she very quickly became one of the richest and most famous people in the world as a teenager. She never really lived in the same world most people do.

She probably suffers from a narcissistic personality disorder. Anybody kissing her ass is her friend, anybody who doesn't is her super enemy.

Smh my post about Meredith Swift's triumphant return to instagram got rejected 😤 I guess 'let's look at Taylor's tumblr likes and cream ourselves over how much we hate her chapter 257' is still the content ontd is dying for lmao

try a "twitter reacts to" meredith's return, that may do it lol

same, I tried to make a meredith post too :(

i mean they really are incredible if you stop to think about it



just like Tramp's tweets, why do they exist? both are so ridiculous that you can't believe they're real and are doing the celeb in question a disservice. does he/she have no impulse control or is it some bigger weird strategy thing?

Her Tumblr likes are all marketing at this point. A post that centred around the fact that she likes then unlinked a post after her fans got mad got 500k views on buzzfeed in a day. She gets press without having to actually talk to media outlets.

lmao tru

creaming yourself over a cat isn't much better

I feel like these people haven't heard other music before?

I genuinely hope she does marry joe because the secondhand embarrassment will be too much for me if she doesn't after all of this. RIP her being able to write songs like last kiss and all too well if she does though

I hope she has a huge expensive wedding and gets divorced 3 months later.

we'll finally get red 2.0 if that happens, bless

The album would be great! Fingers crossed for u Tay Tay!

if I were her, singing about the relationship like this (and hinting at a wedding song), would feel like jinxing to me. Sis, chill.

same

I'm embarrassed to admit I actually like her new song bc I'd hate to admit to having anything in common with these folks

the lyrics are trash but I like the the sound of it

yeah, the whole melody and vibe aren't bad - a bit snoozy, but not terrible. It's the lyrics that make the song so incomparably terrible.

A lot of people agree that it sounds good but the middle school lyrics ruin the song.

Yeah, for once the production isn't half-bad.

I try to tune out the lyrics but it's awkward when the word 'brother' stands out lol.

I actually kinda like it too, but not THIS much haha

i like it too :) i think some of the lyrics are a bit ott, though

same here

I like it, but it hits the Lana Del Rey spot for me. Like, the lyrics aren't necessarily great, but I listen more for the mood and feel of it. I seriously wrote my entire dissertation to Lana and a few others with a similar vibe lol. It is great to have in the background for some reason.

i've been fine with the melody and beat of all the songs so far but the super stans are really .... extra. and idg the video for ready for it but /shrugs

I just threw up in my mouth a little.

We are long overdue.

Reading those tumblr posts actually made me wanna throw up.

Haha after all the times I've been posting here, you're the first person to notice him.



Ugh..tom Burke is so handsome..specially as Athos.

Parent

