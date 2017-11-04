kim k. west proclaims 'We Don't See Color In My Home'
Kim Kardashian Defends Her Aaliyah Costume: 'We Don't See Color In My Home'
Kim K. West responded to backlash over her Aaliyah Halloween costume on her own website:
"I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone. When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.
It's always about love and respect. We don’t see color in my home. We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect — it’s that simple!"
source:
https://z100.iheart.com/content/2017-11-03-kim-kardashian-defends-her-aaliyah-costume-we-dont-see-color-in-my-home/
