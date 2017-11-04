Justin Bieber Is ‘Waiting’ for Selena Gomez to Tell Him They’re Official, Says Source https://t.co/FEs1Sibe50 — People (@people) November 4, 2017

- A Bieber source tells People: “Justin is doing great. Spending all week with Selena is the dream week for him. He is trying to take things slowly, but it hasn’t really worked. He is too excited to spend time with her. He is waiting for Selena to tell him that they are officially back together. He doesn’t feel any rush, because no doubt they are already emotionally back together. Justin still needs to win her family over and he realizes it will take some time. But he very much feels he is a different person. He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.”- Another source says: “They have so much to catch up on. They dealt with things separately this year that made them different people. It wouldn’t be surprising if they got back together. It seems their relationship now is very different. Justin is certainly a much better person. He would be a better boyfriend, too.”