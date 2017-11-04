Taylor Swift's New Album is Played at an HMV, Swifties Go Crazy (Just Like She Planned)
Why hire someone to combat your album leaking, when you can just manipulate your fan base into doing it for free? Taylor Swift's fanbase caught wind that a music store in the UK played her upcoming album reputation (they didn't even sell the album btw, and no actual information has leaked) and have rallied together to tattle tale on the store / get justice for this breach in Taylor's Circle of Trust™. Taylor has told her fans how NOT COOL album leaks are, even though most 21st century popstars accept that albums often leak well before the release date, Taylor Swift's record sales are still above and beyond just about anyone else in the industry (her presales are already well above most 1st week debuts of her contemporaries), and there is war in some peoples countries. Thus, we get a fanbase who reacts as follows:
‼️HELP‼️JUST CALLED BIRMINGHAM HMV & THEY HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY HAVE PLAYED THE ALBUM TODAY. SHE ASKED ME WHY I WAS CALLING. I SAID THAT IT ISN'T SUPPOSED TO BE PLAYED UNTIL IT IS RELEASED, & WAS QUERYING WHY THEY WEREN'T FOLLOWING ORDERS FROM @taylorswift AND HER TEAM.— Lara Disco (@lara_disco) November 4, 2017
WE WON’T LET REPUTATION GET LEAKED. WE WON’T. WE WILL TAKE DOWN EVERY LINK, EVERY PAGE. DEFENSE SQUAD READY.— vicky🇦🇷 (@IKTayWT) November 4, 2017
@taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @scottborchetta @treepaine @BigMachine REPUTATION HAS BEEN LEAKED IN UK HMV MUSIC STORE HAS BREACHED TS TRUST https://t.co/gibSt6MQto— REPUTATION 11.10.17 (@breanarehak) November 4, 2017
We‘re supposed to dm the ones who attended the ss. They have taylor nation‘s contact information— Hayat Öztürk (@hayatoeztuerk) November 4, 2017
ONTD, have you purposly created false entitlement within your fanbase, and used it to turn them against the business who sells your product?
POST YOUR FAVE SWIFTIE TWEETS / TUMBLR POSTS INSIDE :D
