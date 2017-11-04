Jo Brand silences all-male panel on Have I Got News for You

Sing it, Jo. Reply

what's a tosser @british ppl

A prick.

a wanker

A knobhead

A bellend

a twat

Truly the epitome of all bloody hell

A pillock.

i love this thread

"to toss" is to masturbate. synonyms: wanker, pickle tickler, pole stroker, jerkoff

A complete bint.

lmao these replies

suddenly i'm anglophobic

A person (invariably male) whose demeanour is obnoxious. Strictly an annoyingly stupid person who shows off too much or is overly self-satisfied (a poseur).

I love Jo's dry humor. This can be a fun show, given the right guests.



I love Jo's dry humor. This can be a fun show, given the right guests. Reply

See Trump family.

a git

Male who acts quite undesirably, who is by all accounts, one that possesses qualities that are unattractive and reprehensible.

Reply

A Piers Morgan

lmao i love british slang

What's funny is Ian is usually decent. Proves the "best" of men will always be problematic towards women's issues because they've never had to experience them. Out of sight out of mind.

I got the vibe of him trying to create some sort of a boys' club mentality in the scene. Really offputting tbh.

Their faces when Jo was talking literally made me want to smash my fucking screen in ARGH.

ugh SAME I'm glad you said that because it's the "oh look, she can't take a joke" face that all men make when women tell them to make better jokes

i saw this! GLORIOUS JO, I've always loved her. She had a show back in the 90s which was one of my gateway drugs into comedy.



For as informed and progressive I'm sure Merton and Hislop like to consider themselves, they looked just old, white, male and out of fucking touch after she schooled them. You always turn into the thing you hate eventually, eh fellas? Reply

Just looking at this pannel gave me anxiety.

quentin letts ugh

I am so weary of HIGNFY's whole schtick this series.



Jo is great, everyone else was not Reply

what an amazing reply <3

saw this trending earlier and it gave me life. the man talking at the beginning is a fucking prick.

I've always really liked Jo Brand. She's funny and I like how slowly and calmly she talks lol - makes me feel like I want to have a chat with her while knitting and sipping tea. I haven't caught the most recent episodes of HIGNFY because the youtube channel that would upload them was suspended a few weeks back and I haven't found an alternative yet.

My main exposure to her is from that Stephen Fry quiz show, and I always ADORED her voice.

i've got such a thing for calm slow voices. ahhhhh <3

I've loved her since I was a kid <3 She brings the best snark and sometimes, like this time, she will lay out the truth <3

She used to be a psychiatric nurse, and as a result, will not allow people to get away with making fun of mental illnesses. Reply

same. so many men i know hate her and that alone gives me LIFEEEE.

I do, too. It makes everything she says seem to have equal weight and that's somehow kind of revelatory to me. Like her making this point and then making a joke about her husband or w/e are made in the same measure and it makes her sound like she considers everything, including her comedy.

Slay

anyone have context for the personal trainer thing because im not understanding the issue based on this post alone

this article's a good start



Edited at 2017-11-04 08:09 pm (UTC) There's a huge sexual harassment scandal sweeping thru westminister rn. A news paper recently dropped several accounts of inappropriate behavious and sexual harrasment by politicians in the house of commonsthis article's a good start http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/mps-sex-scandal-sleaze-spreadsheet-timeline-what-happened-explained-westminster-a8032531.html Reply

Jo's a star <3 all these all male panel shows always come across as insufferable

and men continue not to get it. like this shit is just constant for women, so even if it's a minor offense, it's another reminder that we can't even simply go about our day without men being awful in some way

the "andrea leadsom is a backstabber who should have kept her mouth shut bc the government being weakened might make jeremy corbyn prime minister" ive seen coming from some tories is so so disgusting. way to make it clear u hate women and think sexual assault should be tolerated if the attacker helps u win elections. a new low.

