revolution

Jo Brand silences all-male panel on Have I Got News for You




#BRITSPLAINED: To give you some context background to this video: basically, a "dirty dossier" about UK Parliament was recently published in newspapers, describing in detail inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment by politicians in the House of Commons.

The subject came up on the panel show Have I Got News For You (a topical weekly quiz) and being an all-male panel the guests and regulars began acting like complete tossers with one describing a Tory MP taking his personal trainer as "not high level crime" - completely missing the point, Ian Hislop.

Jo Brand gave the side eye to end all side eyes and painstakingly went on to explain: ‘It doesn’t have to be high-level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons … for women, if you’re constantly being harassed, even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down.’ The audience seemed to be on the same wavelength judging by the amount of applause that followed.

Video Source

More details about the aforementioned dossier here, if you're interested.
Tagged: , , , ,