Jo Brand silences all-male panel on Have I Got News for You
#BRITSPLAINED: To give you some context background to this video: basically, a "dirty dossier" about UK Parliament was recently published in newspapers, describing in detail inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment by politicians in the House of Commons.
The subject came up on the panel show Have I Got News For You (a topical weekly quiz) and being an all-male panel the guests and regulars began acting like complete tossers with one describing a Tory MP taking his personal trainer as "not high level crime" - completely missing the point, Ian Hislop.
Jo Brand gave the side eye to end all side eyes and painstakingly went on to explain: ‘It doesn’t have to be high-level for women to feel under siege in somewhere like the House of Commons … for women, if you’re constantly being harassed, even in a small way, that builds up and that wears you down.’ The audience seemed to be on the same wavelength judging by the amount of applause that followed.
More details about the aforementioned dossier here, if you're interested.
I love Jo's dry humor. This can be a fun show, given the right guests.
For as informed and progressive I'm sure Merton and Hislop like to consider themselves, they looked just old, white, male and out of fucking touch after she schooled them. You always turn into the thing you hate eventually, eh fellas?
Jo is great, everyone else was not
She used to be a psychiatric nurse, and as a result, will not allow people to get away with making fun of mental illnesses.
this article's a good start http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/mps-sex-scandal-sleaze-spreadsheet-timeline-what-happened-explained-westminster-a8032531.html
Ah yes, I remember that low.
