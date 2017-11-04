Alec Baldwin Stepping Away From Twitter Following Criticism Over Weinstein Payoff Comments
.@AlecBaldwin on a culture of complicity in Hollywood after allegations of sexual harassment and assault by fmr movie mogul #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/jHeWAhEuOg— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) November 3, 2017
Alec Baldwin announced that he will be suspending posting on his personal Twitter account following strong backlash to comments he made about Harvey Weinstein's harassment allegations and the culture of paying women for silence.
1- it is w some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017
2- It was never my intention, in my public statements, to “blame the victim” in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017
3- I simply posited that the settlement of such cases certainly delayed justice, though I am fully aware that those settlements were ...— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017
4- entered into w the understanding that settlement is wise, intimidated into believing so.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017
5- my heart goes out to all such victims. My goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality.— AlecBaldwin (@AlecBaldwin) November 4, 2017
Au revoir.
I don't think it's even that bad. It's not justifiable, but I'm not horrified. And yes I wouldn say this is VERY common.
Also there's no need for quotes around blaming the victim, like it's not a real thing that happens constantly.
Honestly I feel really bad for women who get settlements because even here where I've seen a mostly positive attitude towards sexual harassment/rape victims people get super judgey about people who settle especially if the amount is significant.