Alec Baldwin Stepping Away From Twitter Following Criticism Over Weinstein Payoff Comments

Oh no. Stop. Please come back. Reply

Thread

Link

Haha mte. Is there a gif of Willy Wonka saying that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Edited at 2017-11-04 07:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I love the repetition of the gif being posted in this thread. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mmhm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is fucking wild omg!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all you really need to know about the man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

POS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still remember some ontd post where someone was like "most parents talk to their kids like this" and i was like wtf no this is not normal. and someone else responded "they said most people's parents not ellie_andrews'!!"



ontd was a trip

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

vintage ontd was a Mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U sound like you live in a bubble. Your parents never screamed at you? I heard much worse growing up.



I don't think it's even that bad. It's not justifiable, but I'm not horrified. And yes I wouldn say this is VERY common.



Edited at 2017-11-04 09:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember that post too. People say they miss old ONTD but every example of it is cruel and disturbing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this isn't even that bad imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PARENT TRAP! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only parent trap i recognise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

great movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"does it set back real change?" ...no?? it really doesn't??? anyway, i hope he does learn. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao forever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I clearly need to go back and rewatch this show cuz I don't remember it being this hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ok thanks for the dramatic announcement Reply

Thread

Link

you expect anyone to believe that the rumors were only about rose mcgowan? please. ppl outside of the industry knew what kind of shit he was up to w all the starlets, im sure everyone inside knew the gig too Reply

Thread

Link

woooow! Making the bullied rape victim the bad guy? Goodbye and good riddance. Reply

Thread

Link

god he's insufferable. Sorry us oversensitive, shrieking harpies are taking offense to your simple statements and aren't letting you do better!



Also there's no need for quotes around blaming the victim, like it's not a real thing that happens constantly. Reply

Thread

Link

I do think there is a fundamental misunderstanding or oversimplification of the reasons why victims may choose a private settlement over pressing charges, going to the police, etc. If you've never been a victim, it may be hard to understand why one route may feel more like closure (for lack of a better word), and if it's hard to understand what it feels like to have no power or feel at risk of blackmail/payback to such an intense degree like that your career would be ruined forever. Even among people who I feel like normally have very reasonable, understanding positions there's this idea that it's soooo easy to just go to the police or hire a lawyer or speak up and it's just not that black and white. Reply

Thread

Link

100%



Honestly I feel really bad for women who get settlements because even here where I've seen a mostly positive attitude towards sexual harassment/rape victims people get super judgey about people who settle especially if the amount is significant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. Most of the time a settlement is the closest thing to justice the victims are going to get. Especially without having every aspect of their lives dissected & turned into something ugly just because you’ve had X amount of consentual lovers or some petty shit you did when you were younger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's always been scummy. That's why I was weary of him giving his support to Kathy Griffin after her recent Trump scandal. She needed public support, but from Alec? Eh. I remember seeing that 1998 clip of him on Conan O'Brien saying "If we were in another country ... we would stone Henry Hyde to death and we would go to their homes and kill their wives and their children. We would kill their families, for what they're doing to this country." Reply

Thread

Link

Alec Baldwin is the real victim here you guys Reply

Thread

Link

hdu not cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link