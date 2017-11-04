Carey Mulligan to play Gloria Steinem in An Uncivil War
Carey Mulligan to play Gloria Steinem in Dee Rees' 'An Uncivil War' (EXCLUSIVE)
- An Uncivil War is about the attempt to ratify the ERA and will focus on Gloria Steinem, Flo Kennedy and Phyllis Schlafly
- Dee Rees, who also directed Carey Mulligan in the upcoming film Mudbound is set to direct
- The movie will start filming in early 2018
- A Steinem biopic directed by Julie Taymor and starring Julianne Moore is also in development
it's like whatever movie came out abt capote at the same time as philip seymour hoffman's.
Also they both have good directors so I am into both of them.
I can tell she's talented and can act, but I swear Carey Mulligan has only had like 3 roles where she wasn't miscast.
it's almost always unpleasant to watch her because you know she's not bad but she's still so inadequate