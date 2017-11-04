Carey Mulligan to play Gloria Steinem in An Uncivil War

I can see this casting working. Reply

No thanks. She is so boring. Reply

I like her, but I think she's totally miscast for this. She hasn't done anything in the past that leads me to believe she will be anything but Carey trying to be Gloria, as opposed to an actress becoming Gloria seamlessly. I don't see her disappearing into character. Reply

Imagine having to play an icon the same time another icon is playing her. Good luck Carey! Reply

Carey is such a boring actress imo. Like she’s not bad but she makes me sleepy. Reply

LOL Reply

she's outnumbered tbh





she's outnumbered tbh

lmfao Reply

I’m kind of shocked that they didn’t cast Emma Watson but Carey has worked with Dee just recently. Reply

Watson is too young anyway, Steinem was in her late 30s at the time the movie is set. Reply

She’s also a sucky actress lmao. But she is the Gloria Steinem of our generation. Reply

Steinem was probably like "nah", after she was dragged to see BatB by Watson.



Edited at 2017-11-04 07:38 pm (UTC)

phyllis was such a piece of shit. hope her ass is rotting in hell. Reply

why bother making this when julianne moore is already doing the other one?



it's like whatever movie came out abt capote at the same time as philip seymour hoffman's. Reply

This one is coming out first and Steinem is a co-lead whereas the other one is a biopic on Steinem alone.



Also they both have good directors so I am into both of them. Reply

And both are female directors! Always here for more women! Reply

lol remember when her mopey hangdog looking ass was supposed to be a big star Reply

lmaooo omg Reply

Omg Reply

Lmao Reply

lmfaoo she had stans on here once



Not hangdog sis!!! Reply

I'll never forget when Gloria said most young women voted for Bernie instead of Hillary bc their boyfriends told them to lol... Reply

lmao oh my Reply

Personally my favorite was Susan Sarandon saying she isn't voting for Hillary because she doesn't vote with her vagina. Reply

lmao oh Susan. I think she makes valid points but she also says some really dumb shit. Reply

lmao she's so white, jfc Reply

Celebs™ Idiots just like us! Reply

A good reply considering the question was "why, as a woman, aren't you supporting Hillary Clinton?" Reply

I'll never forget when Gloria collaborated with the CIA to fuck over black people in the 1970s. Yasss feminist queen! Reply

I thought her boring ass retired Reply

This is going to turn out to be another "Capote" v. "Infamous" situation, isn't it? Reply

Or, like, “First Daughter” vs “Chasing Liberty”! Reply

I need more Matthew Goode in my life, to be perfectly honest.

sis whats your take on this new donna brazile thing where she wanted to replace hillary with biden??? Reply

no thanks, she always has that same sad look on her face Reply

Thanks for that last note, op, I was like "..wasn't there?" What's with this comes in two nonsense. Reply

NP I knew people were gonna get confused! Reply

Well, I'm intrigued ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Fuck her, she'll always be on my shitlist for that Drive whitewashing, and trying to be all cutesy about it.



"I'd watched Valhalla Rising and loved Nic's work so much," she explains. "But the character in the script didn't suit my kind of casting - she was supposed to be an older Latino woman.



"But I spoke to Nic and we talked about ways of rewriting it so I could be involved.



"Basically I just begged him, and told him that I was obsessed with his films and that I would try really hard to be good if he would let me be in it." Reply

Ugh what a bitch Reply

So she's going to be miscast in ANOTHER movie?

I can tell she's talented and can act, but I swear Carey Mulligan has only had like 3 roles where she wasn't miscast. Reply

