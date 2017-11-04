Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Carey Mulligan to play Gloria Steinem in An Uncivil War



  • An Uncivil War is about the attempt to ratify the ERA and will focus on Gloria Steinem, Flo Kennedy and Phyllis Schlafly

  • Dee Rees, who also directed Carey Mulligan in the upcoming film Mudbound is set to direct

  • The movie will start filming in early 2018

  • A Steinem biopic directed by Julie Taymor and starring Julianne Moore is also in development


