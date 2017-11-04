The Superior Selena Posthumously Receives a Star on the Walk of Fame
(The full ceremony)
Along with a huge crowd, the Quintanilla family was on hand, as well as Eva Longoria (no JLo). Selena's widow Chris Perez was also there, despite ongoing tension with Selena's family. He left flowers and a kiss for Selena.
It's official. #Selena is now part of the Hollywood Walk Of Fame as fans shout "anything for Selenas" pic.twitter.com/e8y1zUysBQ— Brian De Los Santos (@bdelossantos1) November 4, 2017
Eva Longoria escorts #Selena's family out of Capitol Records and onto the Walk Of Fame area. pic.twitter.com/i3XyqhZcxz— Brian De Los Santos (@bdelossantos1) November 4, 2017
We’ve been dreaming of this day for a while. The one and only Reina de la música Tex-Mex, Selena, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! pic.twitter.com/cq6UouOVeZ— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 4, 2017
Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla speaking at the @Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony for the Tejano beauty, Selena. pic.twitter.com/OEvshL4t3Y— NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) November 4, 2017
.@EvaLongoria: "This star is not just for Selena, it is for every Latina out there who has had a dream." pic.twitter.com/Trplk1G9IL— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 4, 2017
The former members of Selena y Los Dinos reunite for Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/aJw66uFfcW— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 4, 2017
The camera just spanned the crowd at the unveiling of Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. A beautiful sea of ecstatic brown faces.— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 4, 2017
Selena Quintanilla Posthumously Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Fans' Delight https://t.co/4xVS7c457f— People (@people) November 4, 2017
#walkoffame: #Selena's husband Chris Perez is here— 💜 (@iheartjaxtara) November 4, 2017
audience: pic.twitter.com/glYaIrGOPC
Chris Perez, Selena's husband, places flowers on her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/dzyKaeD9MR— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) November 4, 2017
I died when Chris “@ChrisPerezNow” sent a kiss to #selenaquintanilla at The Walk of Fame! #SelenaQStar #Selena pic.twitter.com/hgQ5gbqyvz— Casimiro A (@CashYLosDinos) November 4, 2017
Selena receives her star on the walk of fame. pic.twitter.com/KDNV6Mhl7z— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 4, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14
November 3rd was also declared Selena Day in Los Angeles.
it should just be selena
Love her disco renditions 🔥
I listened to her last live performance a couple of weeks after not hearing it for a long time. That goddamn disco medley at the beginning - she put her whole goddamn foot in it!!!!!! I forgot how great her delivery was in that
Chris wrote a book about their relationship and was in talks to adapt it to a series and Abraham shut that down real quick.
I know there's more.
i've been seeing a LOT of selena t-shirts lately in places like target and ross, it seems like her family made a new merch deal or something
RIP Queen ❤️
I’m so happy for her, it was about damn time imo