LauraruaL

The Superior Selena Posthumously Receives a Star on the Walk of Fame


(The full ceremony)

Along with a huge crowd, the Quintanilla family was on hand, as well as Eva Longoria (no JLo). Selena's widow Chris Perez was also there, despite ongoing tension with Selena's family. He left flowers and a kiss for Selena.






























November 3rd was also declared Selena Day in Los Angeles.
