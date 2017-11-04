The Superior Selena Posthumously Receives a Star on the Walk of Fame

why are they using her maiden name, didn't she go by Perez once they were married? Reply

Thread

Link

Because her family/dad hates Chris, petty shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I figured. So fucked up, even in death he's trying to control her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was one of the only people who don't use Selena as a form of income and they want to be the only ones to make money off of her image. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unnecessary tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t know about the tension in the family, but her stage name was Selena or Selena Quintanilla. Putting Perez on the star wouldn’t have made sense cos it’s not how people knew/know her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr?

it should just be selena Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These have probably been seen before







Reply

Thread

Link

I know this isn´t related at all but Fashion back then was SO fun, so much glitter and fluffiness everywhere lol... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So cute

Love her disco renditions 🔥 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's about time. Reply

Thread

Link

MI REINA Reply

Thread

Link

Okay, not me getting emotional over Chris and the flowers. I think it's just horrible how he lost her when they were so in love but I think it's incredibly beautiful that he showed up despite tensions with the family. Also when he watched the film and made live comments and then said he wouldn't watch the ending because it's too hard





I listened to her last live performance a couple of weeks after not hearing it for a long time. That goddamn disco medley at the beginning - she put her whole goddamn foot in it!!!!!! I forgot how great her delivery was in that Reply

Thread

Link

Why are there tensions between him and her family? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her father owns all the rights to her music, licensing and all that stuff so the family can make money after her death like the MAC collection. Chris doesn't get anything from that iirc.



Chris wrote a book about their relationship and was in talks to adapt it to a series and Abraham shut that down real quick.



I know there's more. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Latino press has forever talked about the shitty personalities of AB and his father and how they are forever trying to make coin from her image. They literally don’t let anyone even mention Selena’s name unless they are getting paid. He was the ultimate stage father even when she was alive and it was the reason Chris and Selena had to everything in secret. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The video of Chris legit gave me the chills :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anytime i see chris talk about selena i get really emotional, he really did love her and i can't imagine how painful it was to lose her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't realize she didn't already have one Reply

Thread

Link

Her family sucks Reply

Thread

Link

For real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even when I was 10 I could tell they were using her death to make $$$ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

QUEEN 😭😭😭😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I feel so sorry for chris Reply

Thread

Link

<3 queen angel <3

i've been seeing a LOT of selena t-shirts lately in places like target and ross, it seems like her family made a new merch deal or something Reply

Thread

Link

White ppl are really extra about her these days so they probs saw the opportunity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol its so true omg!! white people are all about her rn its fucking bizarre Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Selena’s dad is the fucking worst. He sees her death as dollar signs and it’s obvious. Reply

Thread

Link

Awesome 👏👏

RIP Queen ❤️ Reply

Thread

Link

about time. Reply

Thread

Link

Selena, mi corazón es tuyo ♡ Reply

Thread

Link