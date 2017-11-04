Tolkien Estate and Warner Bros TV shopping Lord of the Rings TV series

nah, not unless the cast is the same. Reply

Sign me the fuck up.



Even if it follows the same broad outline as the movies, there's still the possibility that they'll focus more on the minor character's storylines. I'd love to see Ithilien on screen as well as more background on the Denethor, Boromir, Faramir; Eowyn, Eomir, Theoden,; and Aragorn, Elrond, and Arwen relationships. Give me more female characters and more about the Southrons and Harad.



Absolutely. Give me minor characters, give me Rohan stuff. I'm in idc. Reply

this is what i wish we had with hp Reply

HP would make a great Netflix series tbh. Reply

6 years later and I still wish this was real.

Agreed that I would love HP as a series. Though I would be afraid of a network like HBO making it too "racy" or "edgy". Reply

lmao god yeah we'd need like an FX maybe? or a proper BBC Reply

A faithful tv adaptation of HP would give me so much life, I can't even deal Reply

Yes! Even now a series set in the HP universe would be great. Reply

Mte Reply

I'd love an HP series even now. They could do so much with it. Reply

Yes HP would be amazing on tv. Netflix should get on that tbh. Reply

i just want a comprehensive adaptation of the HP series in my lifetime. it HAS to happen someday, right?? Reply

I'm hopeful it'll happen one day. Reply

hmm in theory yes but irl i'm not interested in a show about 11 year olds Reply

I've wanted a BBC HP series since forever.



I think it's a better opportunity too - the LOTR movies were amazing and IMO it'd be really hard for another adaptation to improve on them, where the HP movies were "eh, okay" at best and really suffered pacing & characterization-wise for being made before the book series was complete. Reply

I would love that. A Luna spinoff. lol Or a series about the founding members of Hogwarts. Reply

Exactly.



And for that much money??



The only reason the films made so much was because the same people watched them over and over and over. That won't work for tv.



It'd be cancelled after 2 seasons max. Reply

ia Reply

Absolutely not. Reply

So like a remake of the trilogy? or are they gonna expand the universe Reply

doesn't say. there is not even a pitch for the show yet. hopefully expanded universe because why would people watch the same thing as a dragged out tv series?



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:48 pm (UTC)

lol, there are a lot of people who would watch that Reply

I hope it's not just a remake. Like I often see people talk about how there's so much lotr material that would be awesome on screen Reply

nope, nothing can replace the original trilogy Reply

Too slow and boring for tv. Reply

No lies detected :D Reply

Reported for personal attack Reply

tbh I agree. This is why it works as movies. Reply

The problem I keep seeing with this article is that we don't know what this actually is. They say Lotr, but it's honestly very vague. I feel like they're using the name "Lord of the Rings" for brand recognition only. I hope that's the case, at least, because there's no reason to retell the LotR story again when the movies were done very well and the world of Middle Earth is so sprawling--Tolkien's worldbuilding is insanely detailed. If they'd like to do something with the earlier ages of Middle Earth instead, I sure wouldn't complain. Reply

there's no pitch yet Reply

I thought not, yeah. Last night, I was seeing a great deal of screaming and crying over the sneaky wording of the articles being passed around. It's just too big of a universe to bother retelling one story that's been adapted so many times in various media already. Reply

I agree. Retreading the same ground is unnecessary, though I wouldn't mind more background and history on some of the non-main characters in the novel. But there's so much material for them to draw from--and they could either look to the earlier ages like you suggested or try a look at the world post-One Ring and the descendants of the fellowship. Reply

I noticed the vagueness and hope for Luthien!

Luthien was one of the original female badasses and she doesn't get nearly enough respect. Reply

your dream cast for this series, ONTD?



the one that already exists. the trilogy is a masterpiece and doesnt need to be touched.



use that money to adapt something else. Reply

LotR is boring. Reply

oooh, a version with all the songs. Reply

so the musical but the tv version? haha Reply

and make rob inglis sing them all Reply

Aragorn ruined men for me



I’ll never love another Reply

Same Reply

mte Reply

lmao +1 Reply

yep Reply

If my uncle had long hair instead of bald, I swear he'd look just like Viggo Reply

LOLLLL I love how nhft everyone is. i agree though, the original films aren't perfect but they're classics. lotr does NOT lend itself to a more serialized form, if the movies had to insert extra rising action for it to work in 3 hours of runtime then a miniseries would have to work even harder. Reply

Unless they get everybody back if they are using the same characters then I am not interested Reply

they would be so old omg saruman is already dead and gandalf is on the way out sis Reply

stop :'( Reply

roflmao, this comment killed me <3 Reply

💀 omg Reply

Do not talk about Sir Ian this way!!!! Reply

