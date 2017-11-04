Tolkien Estate and Warner Bros TV shopping Lord of the Rings TV series



J.R.R. Tolkien's estate in conjunction with Warner Bros. TV are shopping a TV series based on The Lord of the Rings novels.

The package is said to be the biggest ever for a TV series. Any network interested in the project will have to pay $200 – $250 million to acquire the rights. That is before the cost for development, cast salaries and production.

The project has been pitched to Amazon, Netflix and HBO, with Amazon, who has been looking to launch a big fantasy series for some time now, is said to be the frontrunner for the project. HBO, who is developing multiple spin-offs for Game of Thrones which will end in 2019, passed on the project.

