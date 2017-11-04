Tolkien Estate and Warner Bros TV shopping Lord of the Rings TV series
J.R.R. Tolkien's estate in conjunction with Warner Bros. TV are shopping a TV series based on The Lord of the Rings novels.
The package is said to be the biggest ever for a TV series. Any network interested in the project will have to pay $200 – $250 million to acquire the rights. That is before the cost for development, cast salaries and production.
The project has been pitched to Amazon, Netflix and HBO, with Amazon, who has been looking to launch a big fantasy series for some time now, is said to be the frontrunner for the project. HBO, who is developing multiple spin-offs for Game of Thrones which will end in 2019, passed on the project.
your dream cast for this series, ONTD?
Even if it follows the same broad outline as the movies, there's still the possibility that they'll focus more on the minor character's storylines. I'd love to see Ithilien on screen as well as more background on the Denethor, Boromir, Faramir; Eowyn, Eomir, Theoden,; and Aragorn, Elrond, and Arwen relationships. Give me more female characters and more about the Southrons and Harad.
I think it's a better opportunity too - the LOTR movies were amazing and IMO it'd be really hard for another adaptation to improve on them, where the HP movies were "eh, okay" at best and really suffered pacing & characterization-wise for being made before the book series was complete.
And for that much money??
The only reason the films made so much was because the same people watched them over and over and over. That won't work for tv.
It'd be cancelled after 2 seasons max.
I noticed the vagueness and hope for Luthien!
Luthien was one of the original female badasses and she doesn't get nearly enough respect.
the one that already exists. the trilogy is a masterpiece and doesnt need to be touched.
use that money to adapt something else.
I’ll never love another
