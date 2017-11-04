Star Trek Discovery's European press tour continues: Sonequa and Jason hit The One Show
Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs guested The One Show to promote Star Trek: Discovery. About halfway through they are joined by Bryan Adams who reveals he was asked to be part of the show but it fell through, and near the end of the video some nerds sing "Summer of '69" in Klingon and the cringe is real.
Sonequa in London, 11/3 pic.twitter.com/HCtvZMeHec— sonequa updates (@dailysonequa) November 4, 2017
Jason Isaacs is the hero we don't deserve.
And I'm picturing him as a superhero as he dramatically flips his Lucius hair.
(or at least a budget dupe)
I am happy for her success.
and now I'm more excited to watch
every shade of shady
Stamets is just wonderful. He is my fave and I love Anthony Rapp. I love the growing friendship between him and Michael (them holding hands -- aww!).
Ash won me over this episode. And of course Jason Isaacs is a king. I am beginning to enjoy this series.
lol, I can't watch that, too much secondhand embarrassment
I'm really liking Star Trek Discovery, it's got some definite flaws but all in all it's very good.
and for some reason i'm shocked at how old bryan adams looks despite me knowing how old he is?? i guess i've just not seen a pic of him since the 90s