Star Trek Discovery's European press tour continues: Sonequa and Jason hit The One Show

Ok but when do we get a mirror universe episode??

Jason Isaacs is the hero we don't deserve.

And I'm picturing him as a superhero as he dramatically flips his Lucius hair.

Need someone to ID Sonequa's coat in the last pic for me, I needs it

(or at least a budget dupe)

(or at least a budget dupe) Reply

She's honestly a goddess.

glam queen!

Considering Sonequa is supposed to be the lead and Discovery is supposed to be ~groundbreaking~ by having an ensemble lead that isn't the Captain, they're certainly pimping out/featuring the captains just as hard.

Sonequa 😍

I am happy for her success. Reply

I DID NOT REALISE JASON ISAACS WAS IN THIS



and now I'm more excited to watch Reply

he's fabulous in it lol

every shade of shady Reply

You legit have no idea how tight his costuming is on this show......... like WOW.

This is the first thing I've seen Sonequa in and I love Michael so much. She has real presence and she's really anchoring the show.



Stamets is just wonderful. He is my fave and I love Anthony Rapp. I love the growing friendship between him and Michael (them holding hands -- aww!).



Ash won me over this episode. And of course Jason Isaacs is a king. I am beginning to enjoy this series.

it's finding its feet as the relationships grow imo - that's always what i enjoyed most about star trek next to all the adventure, the whole crew camaraderie thing.

"[...] and near the end of the video some nerds sing "Summer of '69" in Klingon"



lol, I can't watch that, too much secondhand embarrassment



I'm really liking Star Trek Discovery, it's got some definite flaws but all in all it's very good. Reply

i have such a crush on jason isaacs rn it's embarrassing



and for some reason i'm shocked at how old bryan adams looks despite me knowing how old he is?? i guess i've just not seen a pic of him since the 90s Reply

he's funny, sexy and he's got a starfleet uniform. it's natural to crush

i've not even watched star trek, it's purely based on him actively not being a scumbag. my bar is set so low for men these days lmao

I am so happy she's got her own show and doesn't have to do TWD anymore.

same here! i guess her husband is out of TWD as well? i stopped watching so i have no idea.

Her husband was in the last episode fighting and he even got lines 😲

Okay the red creature isn't her real life husband right? 😐

omg no

Sweet relief! Although she would look better with me, of course.

She looks amazing!!!

I'm so attracted to large parts of this cast.

Same, it's such a hot cast

