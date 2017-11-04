julian

Star Trek Discovery's European press tour continues: Sonequa and Jason hit The One Show


Sonequa Martin-Green and Jason Isaacs guested The One Show to promote Star Trek: Discovery. About halfway through they are joined by Bryan Adams who reveals he was asked to be part of the show but it fell through, and near the end of the video some nerds sing "Summer of '69" in Klingon and the cringe is real.








