Megan Fox Gets Real About Making Movies

The replies to that tweet being astonishingly tone deaf...no surprise.



Her comments also aren't a surprise but it's always good when people speak up. At this point, i'm NHF giving money to most blockbusters anymore. Reply

Yep - people are horrible and I honestly can't even handle it anymore. It's exhausting. I was just reading a reddit thread about a charity that provides a cleaning service to women with cancer and of course the comments section is filled with men crying about sexism and being discriminated against because they're men. I honestly don't even know why I read that site anymore since the comments are so beyond stupid. Reply

I can relate. I think I've reached my breaking point when it comes to the shittiyness of men. I was randomly watching a Sopranos clip on Youtube today and the comment section was filled with guys described what they'd like to do to Meadow, i.e. violently rape her. I know Youtube comments are notoriously vile, but I can't handle the hatred anymore. Reply

hope those fuckers die Reply

Her treatment by Michael Bay was so horrible and exploitative. I hope he gets exposed Reply

the replies to this are disgusting. ugh fuck people. Reply

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations....wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017



Reply

Wow you can really feel how much she’s holding back. Reply

damn :( Reply

saw this! i wonder how she must be feeling knowing quentin's part in all of this. Reply

Omg. I’m not gonna bet on it but I hope she drags the fuck out of QT and the rest of these assholes. Please come through, Uma. Reply

Her voice is shaking in anger, you can feel it. This was powerful. Reply

damn you can see the rage coming off her. Reply

oh wow

reading this vs seeing her say it and hearing her tone are v different

u can rly tell how furious she is Reply

Damn Reply

wow indeed :( Reply

yes yes oh my God, she sounds furious Reply

damn Reply

oh boy i bet uma has some stories to tell. she was so young when she started in the biz too. Reply

Wow... I got chills watching that Reply

so did i. holy shit Reply

MTE Reply

same, that was intense to watch Reply

same lol im shook af Reply

mte Reply

😢 seriously Reply

at this point I'd be completely fine if women burned down Hollywood



bring it on ladies Reply

Ugh, instant crying. That was hard to watch Reply

DAMN! I can feel the simmering rage radiating from her Reply

WHEW. HER NOSTRILS FLARING.

When she said "So I've been waiting..." her face and nostrils said "for them to fucking DIE."



Edited at 2017-11-04 06:20 pm (UTC)

omg, she is charged Reply

Oh, damn. I just wrote a mini article about this on Tumblr.



Watching that really stabbed my stomach. I still feel nauseated and upset Reply

I love Uma and you know she has probably been through/seen some shit. Like she is charged up. Reply

omg I hope nothing happened to her personally I love her so much Reply

I hope that this makes some people really anxious. Reply

Damn. That is cold fury if I've ever seen it. Reply

I love her. And I have a feeling she's got major dirt on a few people. Reply

we've read so many statements and quotes but seeing the viscerally angry response that this deserves is something else. Reply

Jesus. That was so powerful and she didn't even really say anything. The trembling anger said so much. Reply

this is actually making me cry Reply

Genuinely #SHOOK , you can FEEL the anger radiating off her LOK Reply

daaaaaaammnnn Reply

its always amazing to see the trash that comes out of twitter in re: to the replies to this tweet



but nothing she said is wrong and i feel bad because she's dealt with so much shit in her relatively short career Reply

Trash comments can be found in every social media platform, maybe not tumblr bc they live in their own world but Twitter/Facebook/IG/Reddit all have those, FB/Reddit are the worst, They're like the yahoo comments section now. Reply

Nah, tumblr's been defending pedophiles lately. Reply

Tumblr's been defending Nicki and Johnny Depp so I'm not looking forward to the ~discourse on Weinstein and everything following it, tbh. So far I haven't seen much of anything on it. Reply

tumblr has it. in smaller doses because it's easier to avoid, but they're def there Reply

tumblr has every sort of disgusting person on it lol it's just easier to avoid it bc of how the platform works. Reply

She’s doing more promo for her lingerie line than she did for ninja turtles 2 lol.



I wonder if she’ll ever really expose Michael bay... I honestly only really seeing her do it if others come forward first.



Anyway 👸🏻 Reply

i feel like she better than many people knows what happens when you dare to rise against the beast.

going against michael bay almost completely destroyed her career, she had 2 go groveling back to him to be given roles again... idk. i'd be really surprised. if she does, it'll be like u said - when he's already been exposed (even fucking further than that trash already has been) Reply

she got burnt the first time, and had to crawl back... others would definitely need to come forward first :/ Reply

Yeah I think her career almost being totally ruined really traumatized her from speaking out again :( Reply

after he made up that story about Steven Spielberg wanting her fired (which Spielberg said never happened) I think he showed her that no matter how honest she is or how much proof she can present about what he did to her, all it takes is one soundbite from him to destroy her career. Reply

i dont think she will tbh it sounds like she's retreated i do not see her taking another risk like that again even at a time like now where so many people are coming forward 😢



however i have no doubt that michael bay has taken advantage of other young women so his time will come hopefully still its very bittersweet tbh Reply

it'll depend if he's exposed. and hugely. because i get sick at this idea, but i doubt an I'm sorry, was enough for him. idek what she did to take care of her family, since it's not like BAG works, and that was before his "injury" Reply

Not unless she's backed by others. She spoke out about Bay, Disney, and etc. It got her blacklisted for until she did whatever it was she had to do to get Bay to hire her again. I don't feel anything about her one way or another. But I thought that whole thing was bullshit. And I feel bad she had go back to that creep. I really hope he's exposed after I read that rumor about his alleged list. Reply

I like her



I always thought the amount of money some celebs get (footballers, movie stars, tennis players, models, whatever) is sick tho. no person is worth $260 deal



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:06 pm (UTC)

it is ridiculous, but they're also industries that bring in huge amounts of money, so if the players/actors/whatever aren't getting that money it's just going in the pockets of the businessmen behind the scenes. Reply

then don't pay for entertainment. they only make that much money because ppl are willing to give it to them. if ppl stopped buying tickets and merchandise for sports teams and providing an audience for their advertises then they wouldn't have the money to pay multi million dollar salaries. same goes for movies, fashion, etc... no one is stealing money to pay these ppl. Reply

If they are getting that much, they're making at least the double to whomever is hiring them Reply

One of the best Christmas presents that the universe could give me would be to have Michael Bay's career come toppling down in all of this Hollywood sexual harassment exposé stuff that's been going on lately. Megan was treated so unfairly. Reply

Please leave this site and/or the earth. Reply

Please refrain from responding to trolls. Reply

I feel bad for her :( Reply

Ignore the troll guys



This is a really good statement. I think we can fix things, but we need to drag them all down. It's horrifying to see how many people have been hurt but I'm glad every time someone comes forward, that needs to continue well into next year, I don't want it to be one of those things that fades and then everything goes back to how it was.



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:17 pm (UTC)

Same, I hope we keep seeing assholes exposed for what they really are. Reply

idg why mods don't just ban known trolls like this isn't r/uncensorednews no one's going to be mad. Reply

I’m glad y’all ignored that troll.



Anyways everything she says just reminds me of the fact she had to go groveling back to that asshole. Reply

someone just had to take the bait Reply

💯 truth Reply

It's really sad knowing Bay has exploited Megan at a young age. She was only 15 when she did an "audition" when in reality, this misogynistic asshat made her wash his car in a bikini.



It sucked that she had to grovel back to Bay after he blacklisted her but hopefully when the women come forward on him, he's faded into oblivion.





I wish more women are able to replaces these sexist fuckers. Reply

