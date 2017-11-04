Megan Fox Gets Real About Making Movies



Megan shared some of her personal experiences working in the industry.

"Women are undervalued. Equal pay for equal work. The value for human life isn't anything. It's all about getting that shot on time so that we make our money back. People get hurt in the process."

"There are some very dark negative things that go on on set, between actors or between actors and directors—specifically to actresses—that we have to go through. There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It's completely about greed. If there was a way to change that, I of course would."

"You can't shut down a movie set—it's $2 million a day halted—even though insurance covers it. We usually fight through the injuries. As long as your face looks OK, they don't care and they want you to keep shooting anyway."

"I think we have to be supportive of each other. It's such a patriarchal and misogynistic workplace. When I get a script, almost always when a man writes a script or produces a movie, the female roles will ultimately be in service of the male character."

