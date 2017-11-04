Megan Fox Gets Real About Making Movies
"Women are undervalued. When it's a $100-million-plus budget, the value for human life isn't anything." https://t.co/69Yoaf1CUL— E! News (@enews) November 4, 2017
Megan shared some of her personal experiences working in the industry.
"Women are undervalued. Equal pay for equal work. The value for human life isn't anything. It's all about getting that shot on time so that we make our money back. People get hurt in the process."
"There are some very dark negative things that go on on set, between actors or between actors and directors—specifically to actresses—that we have to go through. There's no morality or integrity within the studio system. It's completely about greed. If there was a way to change that, I of course would."
"You can't shut down a movie set—it's $2 million a day halted—even though insurance covers it. We usually fight through the injuries. As long as your face looks OK, they don't care and they want you to keep shooting anyway."
"I think we have to be supportive of each other. It's such a patriarchal and misogynistic workplace. When I get a script, almost always when a man writes a script or produces a movie, the female roles will ultimately be in service of the male character."
Her comments also aren't a surprise but it's always good when people speak up. At this point, i'm NHF giving money to most blockbusters anymore.
reading this vs seeing her say it and hearing her tone are v different
u can rly tell how furious she is
bring it on ladies
When she said "So I've been waiting..." her face and nostrils said "for them to fucking DIE."
Watching that really stabbed my stomach. I still feel nauseated and upset
I hope that this makes some people really anxious.
but nothing she said is wrong and i feel bad because she's dealt with so much shit in her relatively short career
I wonder if she’ll ever really expose Michael bay... I honestly only really seeing her do it if others come forward first.
Anyway 👸🏻
going against michael bay almost completely destroyed her career, she had 2 go groveling back to him to be given roles again... idk. i'd be really surprised. if she does, it'll be like u said - when he's already been exposed (even fucking further than that trash already has been)
however i have no doubt that michael bay has taken advantage of other young women so his time will come hopefully still its very bittersweet tbh
I always thought the amount of money some celebs get (footballers, movie stars, tennis players, models, whatever) is sick tho. no person is worth $260 deal
This is a really good statement. I think we can fix things, but we need to drag them all down. It's horrifying to see how many people have been hurt but I'm glad every time someone comes forward, that needs to continue well into next year, I don't want it to be one of those things that fades and then everything goes back to how it was.
Anyways everything she says just reminds me of the fact she had to go groveling back to that asshole.
It sucked that she had to grovel back to Bay after he blacklisted her but hopefully when the women come forward on him, he's faded into oblivion.
I wish more women are able to replaces these sexist fuckers.