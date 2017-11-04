Ronan Farrow on the Late Show

Hasn’t Woody Allen already been exposed? People just didn’t seem to care for whatever reason.



Edited at 2017-11-04 04:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yup no one cares. Look at his latest cast. NONE of them need the job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes, by his own daughter no less. i remember when scarjo was whining about how it affected her google alerts.

"I think it's irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me," she said. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's such a fucking asshole. "poor me!!!!! I worked with someone who raped their kids and somehow I'M AT FAULT, TOO????" rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol like we’re supposed to feel sorry for someone narcissistic enough to have a google alert on her own name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao "irresponsible". maybe what's irresponsible is the choice to work with a man accused of child molestation. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What an asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god what a self-centered asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he has but it's still widely viewed/contested as his word against mia's (mia being the mastermind of the accusations). he's managed to hide behind this lie conceived by his legal team no doubt, which has reached folkloric proportions and unless someone else comes forward with the same allegations, sadly nothing will change. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2014/02/woody-allen-sex-abuse-10-facts



Anyone who can read that and still deny it, or excuse it, or shrug and look away, is an asshole and deserves no sympathy for any backlash that comes from working with him, in my opinion. Anyone who can read that and still deny it, or excuse it, or shrug and look away, is an asshole and deserves no sympathy for any backlash that comes from working with him, in my opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How tall is he? He looks like a little boy. Reply

Thread

Link

lol yeah that was my reaction to the still too. I didn't realize he was so small. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He claims to be 5'10" but he's 5'5" tops, LoL. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah stephen's 5'10" and ronan looks a good head shorter

petite king Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm 5'2" and he's maybe 5'7" or so in person, he's a petite dude overall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks 4ft sitting in the chair and yet when he shook colbert's hand there wasn't a massive height diff (colbert is 5'11). so I think he is around 5'9-5'10 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sinatra was 5'8"



( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think if he got anything from his POS dad, he definitely got his height (Woody is 5'5")...(But the part of me that wants to believe his real dad was Frank Sinatra looked up his height and he was 5'8" so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When I watched the video earlier today, I thought the same thing. I even Googled Stephen's height and compared their heights together in the video. Ronan looks so tiny, but might be 5'10" if Stephen's listed height is true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Frank Sinatra His dad was also really short. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Allen's comeuppance is so overdue. Good move on Colbert's part to cancel Piven for Farrow. Reply

Thread

Link

Ive lost soooooo much respect for colbert after allowing sean spicer to be a part of The Emmys this year. So I can't believe his genuine in most causes now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yeah, he showed his ass. I'll never look at him the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still think he's genuine, but only to an extent. I feel that way with pretty much any famous person since there's always something they're ignorant to, especially if they're a straight white man.



Stephen's fucked up, but I also can't see any other late night host/comedian except maybe Seth Meyers bringing up Woody Allen in a conversation like this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love ronan so much Reply

Thread

Link

If he's going to talk about the machine that silences people I wonder if that also includes NBC Reply

Thread

Link

he spoke about NBC in his interview with rachel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think if Woody Allen has more victims people will take it seriously. Till then people are just gonna ignore it because he's a famous director, they're thirsty for oscars attention, and think that it's just made up from a bitter divorce to slander him etc etc. Reply

Thread

Link

... he married his daughter and molested another one, idk why everyone needs more examples, her pretty much hits the home run for "awful predatory behaviour" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while i agree, obviously, that there shouldn't need to be more vics, i agree with the OP. there are a lot of people who don't know the full story and it's nuances. They think it was a domestic issue. pretty much everyone thinks the step-daughter thing was weird and even gross, but people justify it because it's not blood, and they've seen too many soap operas were step kids and in laws bed hop all the time.



and some folks, and this is wrong too, just don't like mia. i can't tell you how many think she ended up with this huge amount of money from him, that came from the allegations. sickening. unfortunately with WA, i think it'll take more victims. if even just one more came forward right now, he'd be done. but as long as it's just the farrow family pressing the issue, and dylan bravely speaking up, for people with hearts and a marginal amount of intelligence, that's enough, not for society at large. and while obviously i want WA to be disgraced, ruined and then kill himself, the idea of one more victim, let alone a handful, makes me sick. for the victims. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

woody's case is so interesting bc literally every person i've ever met believes he's a sexual predator and doesn't support him but people in hwood just don't care i guess? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, Hollywood doesn’t care to expose Woody Allen. The Graham Norton show was talking about Kevin Spacey but then brought out Johnny Depp. That’s Hollywood in a nutshell. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh goddamnit. I wanted to see that for Michelle and Judi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh wtf???



even before the stuff with amber came out he was always a dreadful guest. get your shit together graham Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who honestly contributed NOTHING, so why bother. Ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so attracted to this little gremlin man. Isn't he dating someone from pod save america? Reply

Thread

Link

He's supposedly dating Jon Lovett. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg didn’t know Lovett was gay



Edited at 2017-11-04 05:27 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I pictured Jon Lovitz for a second Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they've dated for like 5 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did not expect THAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought you were kidding and this was some weird ship I'd never even considered, and then I realized you were right and now I'm weirdly happy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How dare you call this beauty a little gremlin man!



Admittedly the suit does him no favors. He looks like a grown man with the body of a fourteen year old. D-: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woody Allen's been exposed, Hollywood just has a lot of heaux who are Oscar-thirsty and think the movie of his that they're in will be one of his two per decade that actually goes anywhere at awards season.



<3 Ronan tho he's a prince. Reply

Thread

Link

I know there are kids (yo) who look entirely like one parent with none of the other. and he's mia if mia had been a boy. idk if Frank is his father but i see zero woody in him. nada. which either makes him the luckiest bastard on earth, or allen isn't his biological father. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't this Frank Sinatra's kid? Reply

Thread

Link

Actually his mom has said Frank might be the father. There's no fucking way Woody is his biological dad. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’ve asked this question before and it really depends on which ONTD users are online lol cause the general consensus I got was that yes he is and someone even had receipts on how similar he looks to Frank Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he looks exactly like frank Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no confirmation, but there's also no way Woody is his father. He legit looks like a perfect mix of Mia and Frank. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

every time ONTD gets asked about the possibility of some random being someone's son and talk about resemblance it ends up being very blatant the ignorance about genetics.



I feel like my sentence doesn't make sense, gotta go to improve my english lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There is just something about Ronan that creeps me out Reply

Thread

Link

probably his tiny hands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 him. Power to him bc he's doing so much that others can't and many won't. Reply

Thread

Link

allen's been exposed, but hollywood and a big part of the general public just don't care, or at least def don't care enough to stop endorsing him by watching his movies, acting in them, giving him awards, etc. the whole ~mia farrow brainwashed her kids~ twist was clever & very convenient bc it gave people an easy excuse to outright not believe dylan & ronan or give allen 'the benefit of the doubt', and it's a difficult argument to reverse. Reply

Thread

Link

also, Ronan <3 <3 <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's particularly ridiculous about that brainwashing smear is that the judge in the custody case actually said that he thought Allen would likely try to alienate the children from her. It was him who was deemed the vindictive parent, yet the myth persists about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow i didn't know this detail! that's cruelly ironic Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

His arms freak me out!!! They are soo short!! Anyone noticed it?? Reply

Thread

Link





Doonese realness! Doonese realness! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His proportions freak me out a little, but I think his suit is just ill-fitted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link