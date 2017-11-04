merry xmas cunts

Ronan Farrow on the Late Show

After The Late Show canned their pretaped interview with Jeremy Piven, Ronan Farrow was invited to the show instead:


  • describes his process of publishing the allegations after NBC didn't want to broadcast the report

  • emphasizes that this isn't exclusively a Hollywood issue

  • talks briefly about Woody Allen


source

ONTD do you think Woody Allen will ever get properly exposed? Somehow he's been infallible so far
