Ronan Farrow on the Late Show
After The Late Show canned their pretaped interview with Jeremy Piven, Ronan Farrow was invited to the show instead:
source
ONTD do you think Woody Allen will ever get properly exposed? Somehow he's been infallible so far
- describes his process of publishing the allegations after NBC didn't want to broadcast the report
- emphasizes that this isn't exclusively a Hollywood issue
- talks briefly about Woody Allen
source
"I think it's irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me," she said.
Anyone who can read that and still deny it, or excuse it, or shrug and look away, is an asshole and deserves no sympathy for any backlash that comes from working with him, in my opinion.
Stephen's fucked up, but I also can't see any other late night host/comedian except maybe Seth Meyers bringing up Woody Allen in a conversation like this.
and some folks, and this is wrong too, just don't like mia. i can't tell you how many think she ended up with this huge amount of money from him, that came from the allegations. sickening. unfortunately with WA, i think it'll take more victims. if even just one more came forward right now, he'd be done. but as long as it's just the farrow family pressing the issue, and dylan bravely speaking up, for people with hearts and a marginal amount of intelligence, that's enough, not for society at large. and while obviously i want WA to be disgraced, ruined and then kill himself, the idea of one more victim, let alone a handful, makes me sick. for the victims.
